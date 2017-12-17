Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo courtesy Christopher Bell official Twitter page

NASCAR Trucks champ Christopher Bell celebrates 23rd birthday with 10th Midget win in 13 starts

By Jerry BonkowskiDec 17, 2017, 2:23 PM EST
A month after capturing the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship, Christopher Bell celebrated his 23rd birthday Saturday night by winning the third annual “Junior Knepper 55” USAC Midget Special in Du Quoin, Illinois.

Bell passed fellow Toyota driver Chad Boat with four laps remaining to win the event on the indoor, one-sixth-mile dirt oval.

It was the final race of the year for Bell – and what a year it has been.

It started with his first triumph in January’s Chili Bowl in Tulsa and continued with the Truck championship on Nov. 16. Then, less than a week later, there was a win in the Turkey Night Grand Prix on Thanksgiving night at California’s Ventura Raceway, which along with the Chili Bowl are the two biggest races in midget car racing.

And after starting his overall racing season with a win in Tulsa, Bell bookended checkered flags at the front and back end of the year with his win in Du Quoin.

The 2013 USAC National Midget champ qualified third for Saturday’s race. He moved into second when Boat took the lead from pole sitter Trey Marcham on Lap 18.

A final caution came out on Lap 50. On the ensuing restart, Bell took the lead on Lap 52 and would hold off fellow NASCAR driver Chase Briscoe by .295 of a second for the win, followed by Shane Golobic, Boat and Justin Grant in fifth.

It was Bell’s 10th win in 13 Midget starts this season, a 77 percent winning percentage and the most wins he’s ever earned in a season (his previous best was seven wins in the 2013 and 2014 seasons).

“To be able to win the last race of the year like that is pretty cool,” the Norman, Oklahoma native said in a media release. “Going to NASCAR has made me a better racecar driver just because it’s taught me things I didn’t learn here on the dirt.

“That’s something I’ve been able to find that when you run these really long races, you learn that you don’t have to lead lap five. You don’t have to lead lap 10. You only have to lead the last lap. That’s something I’ve really tried to apply in midget racing and it seems to have worked.”

Also, Camping World Truck star Matt Crafton made his first career Midget start, advancing to the B Main where he finished 13th, not high enough to advance to the night’s big feature.

There will be little rest for Bell and others: he will attempt to defend his Chili Bowl championship in just over three weeks – January 9-13 at the Tulsa Expo Center.

And just over a month after that, Bell will embark upon his first full season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, driving for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Leavine Family Racing unveils paint scheme on No. 95 Camaro for Kasey Kahne in 2018

Photo: Daniel McFadin
By Jerry BonkowskiDec 19, 2017, 10:57 AM EST
Leavine Family Racing on Tuesday morning unveiled its first paint scheme for the No. 95 Procore Chevrolet Camaro.

Procore is scheduled to be on Kasey Kahne‘s car for six races each in 2018 and 2019, including the season-opening Daytona 500 and the Advance Auto Parts Clash, both held during February’s Speedweeks at Daytona International Speedway.

Photo: Daniel McFadin

The announcement was made at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in downtown Charlotte, North Carolina.

Kahne will drive the car in the entire NASCAR Cup season.

Kahne replaces Michael McDowell, who was released at the end of the 2017 season.

McDowell announced last week that he has signed to race in 2018 with Front Row Racing, replacing Landon Cassill, and as a teammate to David Ragan.

 

U.S. Air Force to sponsor Darrell Wallace Jr. in two Cup races in 2018 season

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinDec 18, 2017, 12:25 PM EST
1 Comment

Richard Petty Motorsports and the U.S. Air Force will continue their sponsorship deal into 2018, sponsoring Darrell Wallace Jr.‘s No. 43 Chevrolet in two races.

The Air Force will be on the car for the July race at Daytona International Speedway and the Nov. 11 race at Phoenix Raceway, which is on Veteran’s Day.

Richard Petty Motorsports

The deal extends RPM’s relationship with the Air Force to its 10th consecutive year.

The Air Force has been on the No. 43 for at least two races per year since 2011. It was a sponsor for three races in 2015.

“I’m proud to join the men and women of the Air Force and represent them on and off the track,” Wallace said in a press release. “I’m also really looking forward to meeting the next wave of Airmen and play my part to engage, inspire and bring awareness to the unique opportunities which lie within our United States Air Force. I’ve had the opportunity to spend time with some Airmen and they are the best at what they do. I admire them for their service and the protections they provide our country.”

It is the third sponsor deal announced for Wallace’s rookie season in the No. 43.

Click n’ Close will sponsor him in three races, including the Daytona 500 on Feb. 18.

STP, which has been associated with Richard Petty since the early 1970s, will also be back with the team. STP sponsored Aric Almirola in the Southern 500 and the spring Martinsville race last season. It has sponsored the No. 43 in two races each year since 2013.

Danica Patrick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. break up after five years together

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinDec 18, 2017, 10:13 AM EST
Danica Patrick and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., have ended their relationship after five years together while they competed against each other in the Cup Series.

The Associated Press first reported the news.

Patrick and Stenhouse’s relationship began just prior to their rookie Cup seasons in 2013.

Their entire time together, Patrick drove the No. 10 for Stewart-Haas Racing and Stenhouse drove the No. 17 for Roush Fenway Racing.

Both struggled to find success on track, going winless through their first four seasons. Stenhouse finally broke through in 2017, winning twice at Talladega and Daytona and making the second round of the playoffs. Patrick was a prominent part of victory lane.

The separation is the latest chapter in a notable couple of months for Patrick.

It was made public about a month after the end of the Cup season, which Patrick announced would be her last as a full-time driver in auto racing. The Nov. 19 finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway was her last driving the No. 10 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing and it ended early with a crash. 

Patrick, 35, also revealed she intends to compete in the Daytona 500 and the Indianapolis 500 next season before completely retiring from auto racing. No team announcements have been made.

On Nov. 8, a documentary on Patrick titled Danica was released.

The 2013 Daytona 500 pole-winner will publish her first book, “Pretty Intense: The 90-Day Mind, Body and Food Plan that will Absolutely Change Your Life” on Dec. 26.

Stenhouse, 30, is entering his sixth full-time Cup season next year.

Danville, Va. City Council to vote on signs honoring NASCAR Hall of Famer Wendell Scott

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiDec 17, 2017, 6:50 PM EST
A dream NASCAR Hall of Famer Wendell Scott had that dates back to the early 1960s may finally become reality on Tuesday.

Scott, who was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2015, had long sought to have signs placed on roads leading into Danville, Virginia, that indicated the town of 42,000 was his hometown.

A movement began earlier this year by the Wendell Scott Foundation to see those signs finally realized. The Foundation held a petition drive, which it will turn over all signatures to the Danville City Council on Tuesday.

The council is then expected to vote on the proposal to honor the NASCAR legend and one of the city’s favorite sons.

If approved, the “Welcome to Danville, Virginia, home of Wendell O. Scott, NASCAR Hall of Fame” would be placed on all major roadways into the city.

The city council previously named a street in Scott’s honor.

Scott died Dec. 23, 1990 at the age of 69.