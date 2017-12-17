Danville, Va. City Council to vote on signs honoring NASCAR Hall of Famer Wendell Scott

Scott, who was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2015, had long sought to have signs placed on roads leading into Danville, Virginia, that indicated the town of 42,000 was his hometown.
A movement began earlier this year by the Wendell Scott Foundation to see those signs finally realized. The Foundation held a petition drive, which it will turn over all signatures to the Danville City Council on Tuesday.
The council is then expected to vote on the proposal to honor the NASCAR legend and one of the city’s favorite sons.
If approved, the “Welcome to Danville, Virginia, home of Wendell O. Scott, NASCAR Hall of Fame” would be placed on all major roadways into the city.
The city council previously named a street in Scott’s honor.
Scott died Dec. 23, 1990 at the age of 69.
Leavine Family Racing unveils paint scheme on No. 95 Camaro for Kasey Kahne in 2018
Leavine Family Racing on Tuesday morning unveiled its first paint scheme for the No. 95 Procore Chevrolet Camaro.
Procore is scheduled to be on Kasey Kahne‘s car for six races each in 2018 and 2019, including the season-opening Daytona 500 and the Advance Auto Parts Clash, both held during February’s Speedweeks at Daytona International Speedway.
The announcement was made at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in downtown Charlotte, North Carolina.
Kahne will drive the car in the entire NASCAR Cup season.
Kahne replaces Michael McDowell, who was released at the end of the 2017 season.
McDowell announced last week that he has signed to race in 2018 with Front Row Racing, replacing Landon Cassill, and as a teammate to David Ragan.
U.S. Air Force to sponsor Darrell Wallace Jr. in two Cup races in 2018 season
Richard Petty Motorsports and the U.S. Air Force will continue their sponsorship deal into 2018, sponsoring Darrell Wallace Jr.‘s No. 43 Chevrolet in two races.
The Air Force will be on the car for the July race at Daytona International Speedway and the Nov. 11 race at Phoenix Raceway, which is on Veteran’s Day.
The deal extends RPM’s relationship with the Air Force to its 10th consecutive year.
The Air Force has been on the No. 43 for at least two races per year since 2011. It was a sponsor for three races in 2015.
“I’m proud to join the men and women of the Air Force and represent them on and off the track,” Wallace said in a press release. “I’m also really looking forward to meeting the next wave of Airmen and play my part to engage, inspire and bring awareness to the unique opportunities which lie within our United States Air Force. I’ve had the opportunity to spend time with some Airmen and they are the best at what they do. I admire them for their service and the protections they provide our country.”
It is the third sponsor deal announced for Wallace’s rookie season in the No. 43.
STP, which has been associated with Richard Petty since the early 1970s, will also be back with the team. STP sponsored Aric Almirola in the Southern 500 and the spring Martinsville race last season. It has sponsored the No. 43 in two races each year since 2013.
Their entire time together, Patrick drove the No. 10 for Stewart-Haas Racing and Stenhouse drove the No. 17 for Roush Fenway Racing.
Both struggled to find success on track, going winless through their first four seasons. Stenhouse finally broke through in 2017, winning twice at Talladega and Daytona and making the second round of the playoffs. Patrick was a prominent part of victory lane.
The separation is the latest chapter in a notable couple of months for Patrick.
One day after Stewart-Haas Racing announced its crew chief lineup for 2018, Tony Gibson took to Twitter on Saturday to explain why he’s stepped aside as Kurt Busch’s crew chief and how much he’s looking forward to his new role at Stewart-Haas Racing.
“As many of my racing family know, I have been trying to come off the road for several years,” Gibson tweeted. “Traveling 4 days a week for 31 years can take a toll on you.
“For 2018, Stewart-Haas Racing gave me the opportunity to come off the road and still have a very hands-on job within the organization. Working closely with all 4 crew chiefs and NASCAR.
“My career as a crew chief has given me so many memories I will cherish forever, but now I start a new chapter in my life enjoying some valuable time with my wife, new grandson Luke and all my family. I look forward to watching all the success Stewart-Haas Racing will have in 2018!!”
Since joining SHR in 2009, the 53-year-old Gibson has served as crew chief for Ryan Newman, Patrick and Busch.
Gibson won six races as a crew chief, all at SHR — three by Newman and three by Busch, including last February’s Daytona 500, one of the big highlights of Gibson’s career as he grew up in the shadows of Daytona International Speedway.
Earlier in his career, Gibson was car chief when Alan Kulwicki won the 1992 NASCAR Cup championship. He served as car chief when Bill Elliott won the 1994 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.
Gibson then won 29 races and two Cup championships as car chief for Jeff Gordon from 1996 through 2001 at Hendrick Motorsports before moving to Dale Earnhardt Inc.
Billy Scott, who previously served as Danica Patrick’s crew chief the last two seasons, will become Busch’s crew chief for 2018.