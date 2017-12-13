Ryan Blaney to guest star on NBC’s ‘Taken’ next year

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ryan Blaney has a particular set of skills; skills that he’s developed through years of professional auto racing.

The Team Penske driver will get to display those skills next year on NBC’s “Taken” TV Series.

The show serves as a prequel to the 2008 Liam Neeson film of the same name.

Blaney, 23, will guest start on the second season of the series, which premieres Jan. 12. He will appear in an episode titled “Imperium” as a special agent who knows his way around a car.

Here’s the plot synopsis for the episode.

“When a dangerous weapons dealer smuggles his wares into New York City, Bryan Mills (Clive Standen) teams up with the FBI in a race to stop him before he reaches the safety of international waters.”

This won’t be Blaney’s first time in front of a camera playing someone else. He had two movie cameos this year in Logan Lucky and Cars 3.

Blaney was filming his role in “Taken” on Tuesday in Ontario. See his tweets from the set below.

Update from #Taken we have reached our 11th hour on set. I’ve grown hungry, sleepy and in much need of a beverage. Also it’s -2 degrees. BUT, I am having a lot of fun trying to not break the camera. — Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) December 12, 2017

