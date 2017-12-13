Niece Motorsports enters tech alliance with GMS Racing, Justin Fontaine to race full-time

Niece Motorsports, a Camping World Truck Series team, has announced it is entering into a technical alliance with GMS Racing and it has signed Justin Fontaine to compete full-time for the team next season.

The technical alliance will include chassis, body, suspension and engineering support. Niece Motorsports will move its shop location to Statesville, North Carolina, to be closer to GMS Racing. In 2017, GMS Racing fielded the trucks of Kaz Grala, Johnny Sauter and Justin Haley.

“I’m really proud of how far this team has come in the last year,” team owner Al Niece said in a press release. “I’m proud of this team’s growth and everything we’ve accomplished this year. I’m thrilled to begin working with GMS this offseason and into next year. This really gives us the chance to improve our program, by aligning with a team that has a proven track record. It’s going to be our job next year to go out there and perform at a high level.”

Fontaine, 20, will drive the No. 45 Chevrolet for Niece Motorsports. He will compete for rookie of the years honors and enters the 2018 season with three Truck starts since 2016. He joins Austin Wayne Self in running full-time for the team.

Fontaine made one start for Niece Motorsports in 2017 at Chicagoland Speedway, where he finished 17th.

“This is an exciting time in my career and I believe I’m ready for this next challenge with Niece Motorsports,” Fontaine said in a press release.

“I know I have a lot to learn, but with the leadership of Niece Motorsports and the support of my management team at AM Racing, I believe I can transition well and produce some good results in my rookie season.”

Fontaine ran a partial ARCA Racing Series season in 2017 for AM Racing’s development partner, Win-Tron Racing.

Fontaine was injured in the opening race of the ARCA season and missed five races before returning in June at Elko (Minn.) Speedway, where he finished 11th. He picked up a career-best finish of ninth at Winchester (Ind.) Speedway and ended the year with a top 10 at Kentucky Speedway.

The 2018 Truck Series season begins on Feb. 16 at Daytona International Speedway.