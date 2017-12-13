2018 start times, TV schedule for Camping World Truck Series

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A day after NASCAR revealed the 2018 start times and TV coverage schedule for the Xfinity Series, it has done the same for the Camping World Truck Series.

The Truck Series season begins on Feb. 16 at Daytona International Speedway.

The annual revent at Eldora Speedway is set for Wednesday, July 18. The feature race starts at 9 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.

The only race not to be broadcast on FS1 is the Oct. 13 race at Talladega Superspeedway. It will air on Fox.

Below is the full schedule.

All times are Eastern.