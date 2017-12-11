K&N Pro Series West 2018 schedule includes Las Vegas dirt race

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The 2018 K&N Pro Series West schedule includes the series’ first dirt race in 39 years.

NASCAR announced the 15-race schedule Monday, revealing the series will race on the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Dirt Track on Sept. 13.

The race will kick off NASCAR’s playoff-opening weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for all three of its national series.

It will be the series’ first dirt race since 1979 at Ascot Park in Gardena, California. The K&N West series joins the Camping World Truck Series in holding one dirt race a year. The Trucks race at Eldora Speedway in July.

The K&N West season will open March 15 at Kern County Raceway Park in Bakersfield, Calif.

The schedule includes two joint-races with the K&N Pro Series East series. They will be held on July 27 at Iowa Speedway and on Aug. 24 at Illinois’ Gateway Motorsports Park.

NBCSN’s broadcast schedule for the season will be announced at a later date.

Below is the full schedule.

Date Track Location 15-Mar Kern County Raceway Park Bakersfield, Calif. 5-May Tucson Speedway* Tucson, Ariz. 19-May Orange Show Speedway San Bernardino, Calif. 9-Jun Colorado National Speedway Dacona, Colo. 23-Jun Sonoma Raceway Sonoma, Calif. 30-Jun Douglas County Speedway Roseburg, Ore. 15-Jul Spokane County Raceway Airway Heights, Wash. 27-Jul Iowa Speedway** Newtown, Iowa 11-Aug Evergreen Speedway Monroe, Wash. 24-Aug Gateway Motorsports Park** Madison, Ill. 13-Sep Las Vegas Motor Speedway Dirt Track Las Vegas, Nev. 29-Sep Meridian Speedway Meridian, Idaho 13-Oct All American Speedway Roseville, Calif. 27-Oct Kern County Raceway Park Bakersfield, Calif.

*100-lap twin features

**Combination event with NASCAR K&N Pro Series East

