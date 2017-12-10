Dale Earnhardt Jr. dominates in 2017 RCCA ELITE Diecast sales

Below you can see a picture of the full top-10 list.
Here’s the entire top 10.
Dale Earnhardt Jr.: Axalta “Last Ride” No. 88 Chevrolet – Earnhardt drove this car, based on the No. 8 Budweiser Chevrolet from his 2000 rookie season, in his final start at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Ryan Blaney: Motorcraft No. 21 Ford, Pocono race win diecast – Blaney drove this car to his first Cup win on June 11 at Pocono Raceway.
Dale Earnhardt Jr.: Nationwide No. 88 Chevrolet, Darlington throwback paint scheme – Earnhardt raced this car, based on his ACDelco paint scheme from his two Xfinity Series championship seasons (1998-99), in the Southern 500.
Kurt Busch: Haas Automation No. 41 Ford, Daytona 500 race win diecast – The confetti and grass-covered car Busch won the 59th Daytona 500 in to start the year.
Austin Dillon: Dow Salutes No. 3 Chevrolet, Coca-Cola 600 race win diecast – The car Dillon drove to his first Cup win in May, sending the No. 3 to Victory Lane for the first time since Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s last win in October 2000 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Dale Earnhardt Jr.: Nationwide No. 88 Chevrolet, patriotic paint scheme – Earnhardt drove this scheme in the Coke 600.
Dale Earnhardt Jr.: Mountain Dew/Ride With Dale No. 88 Chevrolet, race version – Earnhardt drove this car in his final start at Talladega Superspeedway in October. Fans were able to register to have their names inscribed in the scheme. Earnhardt started from his 15th and final Cup pole in this race.
Chase Elliott: Hooters No. 24 Chevrolet – Elliott drove this car in the spring Talladega race and the playoff races at Phoenix Raceway and Texas Motor Speedway.
Dale Earnhardt Jr.: Nationwide “Gray Ghost” No. 88 Chevrolet – Earnhardt drove this car in his final Cup start at Martinsville Speedway. Earnhardt originally intended to run the scheme in the 2016 Southern 500, but Jeff Gordon did when Earnhardt missed the last 18 races of the season for a concussion.
After Hemric narrowly raced his way into the Championship 4 in the Phoenix elimination race, RCR stuck with Burnett for the title race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Hemric wound up placing fourth in the standings after a battery issue resulted in him finishing 34th.
“I’m very excited about that,” Hemric said of Stockman’s return. “We had some situations that were thrown our way with five races left in the season. … I have all the faith in the world in Danny and in our race team and the direction we’re going as a company and knowing I’ve got him to lead our group is very exciting.”
Hemric finished his rookie year with no wins, seven top fives and 16 top 10s.
He’s still winless in three full-time seasons in NASCAR, including two in the Camping World Truck Series.
The 26-year-old driver addressed some of the struggles he faced in his transition into Xfinity.
“You’ve got more Cup guys on a regular basis,” Hemric said. “Those guys you’re trying to race but you’re trying to learn from them and you’re trying to as a rookie in this series and with a rookie team. We were all working together, so just trying to process all of that. But more than anything else, you’re racing so much more that you see the learning curve kind of take its own path a lot quicker throughout the year. It’s taking advantage of the moments knowing that you get to turn around every four or five days and get back on the race track and you get to work on your craft. It was good to be able to that and kind of have some success early on like we did.”
The NASCAR season officially came to a close Saturday night in Charlotte, North Carolina, with the annual Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series Awards at the Charlotte Convention Center. The ceremony will air at 9 p.m. ET on Dec. 17 on NBCSN.
Xfinity driver William Byron and Truck Series driver Christopher Bell were recognized as this season’s champions before they move on with their careers. Byron will race in the Cup Series for Hendrick Motorsports and Bell moves up to Xfinity with Joe Gibbs Racing.
NASCAR handed out plenty of annual awards for each series.
Rookie of the Year: Byron (Xfinity) and Chase Briscoe (Trucks) Manufacturer title: Chevrolet (Xfinity) and Toyota (Trucks) Comcast Community Champion: Chip Ganassi Racing pit crew department
Mobil 1 Driver of the Year:Kyle Busch (Xfinity) and Bell (Trucks) Mahle Engine Builder of the Year: Roush Yates Racing’s Doug Yates (Xfinity) and Joe Gibbs Racing’s Mark Cronquist (Trucks). Duralast Brake in the Race: Busch (Xfinity) and Bell (Trucks)
JR Motorsports’ Elliott Sadler was voted most popular driver for the third time after he finished runner-up in the season standings to Byron.
"Winning the @NASCAR_XFINITY Most Popular Driver award for the third time in my career is truly one of the coolest things I’ve been able to do in this sport. You, the fans, make this possible. I’m grateful and humbled by this honor." — @Elliott_Sadler on his 2017 MPD award. pic.twitter.com/ujO2WdxNiP
He is survived by his brothers, Randy Stephen Yanoshak Jr. and Corey Yanoshak.
Yanoshak worked at Pocono Raceway for two years beginning in October 2015. Before arriving in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, he served as assistant athletic director and special assistant to the executive athletic director at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York.
Prior to that, he spent three years as a graduate assistant and sports information director at East Stroudsburg University and worked as sports writer for The Citizens’ Voice .
Pocono Raceway released the following statement on Yanoshak’s passing.
“We are deeply saddened about the passing of RyanYanoshak. He made an immediate impact on our Raceway family when he joined our staff in October 2015. His character, sense of humor and professionalism were a true inspiration to all of us. Although Ryan’s time working here was short, he brought so much joy and happiness to our offices and staff. We, along with Ryan’s family and friends, appreciate all the kind words we have received from everyone over the last several days. Rest in peace, Ryan. We will miss you.”