Your guide to the 2018 Cup Series paint schemes

He is survived by his brothers, Randy Stephen Yanoshak Jr. and Corey Yanoshak.
Yanoshak worked at Pocono Raceway for two years beginning in October 2015. Before arriving in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, he served as assistant athletic director and special assistant to the executive athletic director at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York.
Prior to that, he spent three years as a graduate assistant and sports information director at East Stroudsburg University and worked as sports writer for The Citizens’ Voice .
Pocono Raceway released the following statement on Yanoshak’s passing.
“We are deeply saddened about the passing of RyanYanoshak. He made an immediate impact on our Raceway family when he joined our staff in October 2015. His character, sense of humor and professionalism were a true inspiration to all of us. Although Ryan’s time working here was short, he brought so much joy and happiness to our offices and staff. We, along with Ryan’s family and friends, appreciate all the kind words we have received from everyone over the last several days. Rest in peace, Ryan. We will miss you.”
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — Christopher Bell‘s last NASCAR race of 2017 didn’t go well for the 22-year-old driver.
Driving Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 20 Toyota, Bell started third in the Xfinity Series season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, but his engine gave out on Lap 78.
He finished 36th for the first DNF in Xfinity career, which only eight races old.
Bell’s spirits weren’t low for long.
“It’s disappointing to blow up, but once I got out of my firesuit and I looked at my phone, it was like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m still a champion’,” Bell told NBC Sports Thursday during an event for NASCAR’s national touring series champions at Top Golf in Charlotte.
The night before his engine blew, Bell clinched the Camping World Truck Series championship. It’s his first NASCAR title in his second full-time year in the series.
The native of Norman, Oklahoma, reached the championship race in both of his full-time seasons driving the No. 4 Toyota. This time around, Bell reached the Championship 4 off five wins, 15 top fives and 21 top 10s.
Bell will accept his championship tonight at the Xfinity and Truck Series Awards Banquet in Charlotte. Bell expects his champion’s speech will be the “most uncomfortable part” of the evening.
“Just trying to concentrate on what I want to say,” Bell said. “I don’t want to spell it out and not make it heart-felt whenever I get up there. At the same time I need a guide to follow along and I think I’ve got a pretty good guide.”
While he drove the No. 4 for KBM this season, his guide in the cockpit was crew chief Rudy Fugle. It was Fugle who taught Bell what he needed in a race car to win races.
Bell only won a single race in his rookie year with Jerry Baxter.
“Before Rudy, I didn’t really know what I needed,” Bell said. “I just was looking for lap time. Looking for lap time in practice is different from what you need to be able to race. I feel like Rudy did an excellent job of teaching me that.”
Now comes the next level.
Bell will compete full-time for JGR in the Xfinity Series next year driving the No. 20 Toyota after his eight races in 2017, which included a win at Kansas Speedway in October.
Bell has been partnered with crew chief Jason Ratcliff, who has spent the last six seasons in the Cup Series. The last five of those were with Matt Kenseth. Together they won 14 races.
Ratcliffe has been a NASCAR crew chief since 2000 when he worked with Casey Atwood in the Xfinity Series.
“I haven’t been around Jason very much,” Bell said. “I was able to have lunch with him a couple of weeks ago and this week I got to spend a little bit of time with him and kind of go over his priorities and my priorities going into next year. He’s a super switched-on guy. There’s nobody else I’d rather have. To be able to use his expertise, his knowledge, he’s been there, done that. That’s been really good for a young driver like myself and I’m going to lean on that a lot next year.”
What are Ratcliff’s priorities?
“From him going Cup racing for so long, he was able to prioritize where you need to be good, what we need to focus on,” Bell said. “He’s really big on restarts, qualifying, making sure I maximize pit road speeds and stuff like that. Those are areas we need to really focus on.”
Those eight races helped Bell get a grasp of the lower downforce in Xfinity cars, the series’ longer races and its deeper fields of talent.
“I feel like that took a lot of pressure off me going into 2018, knowing that I can do it,” Bell said. “Proving to myself that I can do it. Also proving to JGR. They took a chance on me by hiring me to run the full season. I’m glad I was able to win early on in my Xfinity career and prove to them I can do it.”
With his move up the ladder in 2018, Bell will be leaving Kyle Busch Motorsports, his racing home of four years as he transitioned from dirt racing to pavement.
“I’ve been at Kyle Busch Motorsports a very long time now,” Bell said. “I think that’s something that most people don’t understand. I’ve been pavement racing for four years now, four years off-and-on. All four of those years I’ve spent at Kyle Busch Motorsports. So I’ve gotten to know almost every single person in that shop by name and have a relationship of some kind with the majority of the people in that shop, so that’s what I’m going to miss the most about the Truck Series.”
Bell still has time before his Xfinity career gets fully underway in Daytona. He has a slate of dirt races on his schedule, including the Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in early January.
“It’s important for our race team to align with a grassroots racing organization like Dooling Hayward Motorsports and develop young drivers and crew members,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of RCR, in a statement. “This partnership will be a great opportunity to continue our developmental program and invest in a race team that are proven winners.”
“We are very grateful for the opportunity to compete in the 2018 Sprint Car and Midget season coupled with growing as a team,” said Joe Dooling Jr., President of Dooling Hayward Motorsports, in a statement. “Our relationship with Richard Childress Racing will travel well beyond our alliance. We have many of the same ideals that fit our vision to allow our continued success.”
“Both Tim (Clauson) and Richard (Marshall) gave me the opportunity to be involved with something that I’ve thought about for a while,” Newman said. “I wanted to do this at the right place at the right time. It’s a no-brainer for me to be a part of something that I think will be great. This was a path in my career that made a difference. It was several rungs on the ladder that made a difference, being a part of USAC Midget, Sprint car and Silver Crown racing. It’s an honor to be a part of what they’re putting together.”
“We couldn’t be happier to tell you that Jack is defying odds and making leaps and bounds in the recovery zone. He’s been breathing on his own without the ventilator for hours at a time, sitting up and communicating (as best as he can) with family members.
“He even looked out the window and acknowledged the snow (for those of you not in Western North Carolina, we’re getting loads of snow right now).
“His vitals look great and his will to get to the next level of recovery is pretty amazing.”
Ingram, who turns 81 on Dec. 28, remains in Mission Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit, but his family is hopeful that he can soon move to a regular room.
“Once he is able to go up to 24 hours without the ventilator for assistance, he can move to an actual room (and out of ICU),” the family statement noted.
Ingram’s car and a pickup truck collided Sunday morning at an intersection a block from the former Asheville Motor Speedway, where Ingram starred for many years.
The former two-time Busch Series champion suffered five broken ribs, a collapsed lung, a puncture wound on his left side, internal bleeding and a damaged spleen that required surgery.
Two passengers were in Ingram’s car. One suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital, while the other passenger was uninjured. The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured.