Richard Childress Racing forms partnership with grassroots dirt track team

Richard Childress Racing not only added Richard Petty Motorsports as a partner on Friday but added a grassroots sprint car team.
Dooling Hayward Motorsports will align with Richard Childress Racing beginning in 2018. Dooling Hayward Racing made the announcement Friday at the Performance Racing Industry show in Indianapolis. Brady Bacon is the team’s driver.
“It’s important for our race team to align with a grassroots racing organization like Dooling Hayward Motorsports and develop young drivers and crew members,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of RCR, in a statement. “This partnership will be a great opportunity to continue our developmental program and invest in a race team that are proven winners.”
“We are very grateful for the opportunity to compete in the 2018 Sprint Car and Midget season coupled with growing as a team,” said Joe Dooling Jr., President of Dooling Hayward Motorsports, in a statement. “Our relationship with Richard Childress Racing will travel well beyond our alliance. We have many of the same ideals that fit our vision to allow our continued success.”
The announcement comes a day after Clauson/Marshall Racing announced Thursday that Ryan Newman would partner with the team, which will field a sprint car for Tyler Courtney in 2018.
“Both Tim (Clauson) and Richard (Marshall) gave me the opportunity to be involved with something that I’ve thought about for a while,” Newman said. “I wanted to do this at the right place at the right time. It’s a no-brainer for me to be a part of something that I think will be great. This was a path in my career that made a difference. It was several rungs on the ladder that made a difference, being a part of USAC Midget, Sprint car and Silver Crown racing. It’s an honor to be a part of what they’re putting together.”