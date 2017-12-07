Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

GMS Racing names Chad Norris as Spencer Gallagher’s crew chief in Xfinity Series

By Daniel McFadinDec 7, 2017, 10:39 AM EST
Chad Norris has been named crew chief of Spencer Gallagher‘s No. 23 Chevrolet in the Xfinity Series next year, GMS Racing announced Thursday.

Norris, who has spent the last two seasons as crew chief for Brennan Poole at Chip Ganassi Racing, replaces Joey Cohen.

In Gallagher’s rookie season, the 28-year-old driver recorded one top 10 (Richmond I), eight DNFs and finished 19th in the standings.

Norris and Poole earned four top fives and 17 tops 10s in each of their two seasons together. The No. 48 team advanced to the second round of the playoffs this season and finished sixth in the standings.

“Chad will bring a lot of good and solid knowledge to this Xfinity program,” said General Manager Mike Beam in a press release. “Spencer showed a lot of improvement last season, and I feel like Chad can take him to the next level. With Chad’s veteran knowledge and experience, I know Spencer and this No. 23 team will succeed and excel.”

Norris has been a crew chief for 215 Xfinity races since 2005, working with drivers including Matt Kenseth, Jamie McMurray, Trevor Bayne, Travis Pastrana and Darrell Wallace Jr. He’s earned three wins. The most recent was with Bayne in the fall 2011 Texas race.

“I am really excited to join GMS Racing for the 2018 season,” Norris said in the press release. “We have all of the assets to build this Xfinity team into a top-tier competitor every weekend at the track. With Mike Beam and myself there is a lot of veteran knowledge to continue to not only help Spencer to grow as a driver but the Xfinity program as a whole.”

Rheem to sponsor Christopher Bell, Ryan Preece in Xfinity Series

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinDec 7, 2017, 11:45 AM EST
Rheem will sponsor Joe Gibbs Racing across two cars in the Xfinity Series next season, sponsoring Christopher Bell and Ryan Preece.

The company will be on Bell’s No. 20 Toyota for 23 races and Preece’s No. 18 Toyota for 10 races.

Rheem, which manufactures heating, cooling, water heating, pool/spa heating and commercial refrigeration products, sponsored Richard Childress Racing cars for the last three seasons in Xfinity.

Rheem has sponsored Xfinity teams every year since 2008.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Rheem,” team owner Joe Gibbs said in a press release. “They have built a winning company in their industry with many of the same attributes we hold valuable at our race team. Rheem has a long history in our sport and they understand what it takes to be successful. We think Christopher (Bell) and Ryan (Preece) will represent them well both on and off the track.”

Bell enters his first full-time season with JGR after winning the Camping World Truck Series championship with Kyle Busch Motorsports. The 21-year old driver made eight Xfinity starts this season and earned his first win Oct. 21 at Kansas Speedway.

Preece’s 10 races for 2018 come after he made four starts for JGR this season and finished in the top five in each, winning at Iowa Speedway on July 29.

Report: Richard Petty Motorsports, Richard Childress Racing to align

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Dustin LongDec 7, 2017, 11:11 AM EST
Richard Petty Motorsports will switch from Ford to Chevrolet, be aligned with Richard Childress Racing and relocate to the RCR campus in Welcome, North Carolina, according to a report Thursday by SportsBusiness Daily.

Spokespersons for Chevrolet, Richard Petty Motorsports and Richard Childress Racing told NBC Sports on Thursday they had no comment on the report.

Petty confirmed the move to RCR’s campus to Kickin’ the Tires on Thursday at the Performance Racing Industry show in Indianapolis.

“We are in the process of moving from where we are now to closer to home, over in Lexington from Mooresville,” Petty told Kickin’ the Tires. “We are off in the corner up at RCR. When you first come in you go by the museum and we’ve got the first building up there, so … we’re on the campus but we’re really not on the campus. We are on the corner of the campus. I guess he (Richard Childress) done that so he could kick us out if we get to causing too much trouble up there.”

On the manufacture switch, Petty told Kickin’ the Tires: “We’re switching to something. Yeah, yeah, you know, It’s a pretty foregone conclusion what is going on, right now.

“We’ll probably be working off of him (Childress), sort of, like we did off of Roush with Ford.”

Richard Petty Motorsports is in the midst of significant change. The team announced Oct. 25 that Darrell Wallace Jr. would drive the No. 43 car next season. He will take over for Aric Almirola, who left after this season to join Stewart-Haas Racing.

RPM stated Aug. 28 that it would vacate the race shop it leased in Mooresville, North Carolina, after the season.

The organization continues to look for sponsorship. Smithfield had been a primary sponsor the past six years. Smithfield will sponsor Almirola at Stewart-Haas Racing next year but also is expected to stay on in some form with RPM, according to a SportsBusiness Daily report in October. Richard Petty Motorsports announced Nov. 3 that Click n’ Close will sponsor the car in at least three races next year, including the Daytona 500. STP announced Nov. 13 that it would sponsor RPM in two races in 2018

The pairing of Richard Petty Motorsports and Richard Childress Racing makes sense because RCR appears to have room at its facility. Richard Childress Racing, which has run three full-time Cup teams the past six seasons, has not announced plans for the No. 27 Cup team. That ride was left in question after Paul Menard and sponsor Menard’s announced in July that they would move to the Wood Brothers for 2018.

Richard Childress Racing, which has three charters, has announced only Cup entries for next season for Austin Dillon and Ryan Newman. Richard Petty Motorsports has two charters (it leased one last year) but is only expected to field the No. 43 for Wallace.

Petty told Kickin’ the Tires that the team is leasing a charter for the 2018 season to Rick Ware Racing for the No. 51 car with Ray Black Jr.

By partnering, it would allow RPM to have access to the engineering support Richard Childress Racing can supply. By adding RPM, it would allow Earnhardt Childress Racing Engines to offset the loss of the No. 27 team if it doesn’t run next season.

Also, a move by Wallace and RPM to Chevrolet would mean that half the 14 Chevrolet Cup drivers who have been announced with rides for next season would be age 25 or under to start the season. Wallace is 24 and would join William Byron (age 20), Chase Elliott (22), Alex Bowman (24), Kyle Larson (25), Ty Dillon (25) and Chris Buescher (25) in the Chevrolet roster with such a move.

Ken Schrader, Carl Edwards to be inducted in Ozark Area Racers Foundation Hall of Fame

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiDec 6, 2017, 4:08 PM EST
Former NASCAR drivers Ken Schrader and Carl Edwards will be among 10 inductees in the Ozark Area Racers Foundation Hall of Fame on Jan. 6.

The 31st annual event will be held at the Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds E-Plex in Springfield, Missouri.

Schrader retired from racing in the Cup and Xfinity Series in 2013, having earned two Cup wins and four Xfinity wins in his career.

He still competes in the annual NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Eldora Speedway.

In addition to co-owning I-55 Raceway, Schrader, 62, continues to have a busy racing schedule, having competed in 65 dirt-track events in 2017.

Schrader will be joined for induction by first cousin and former NASCAR Cup driver Carl Edwards, who stepped away from racing at the end of the 2016 season.

Another NASCAR notable who will be inducted is MB Motorsports Truck Series team owner Mike Mittler.

Other inductees include Jim Campbell, James Taylor, the late Daryl Williams, Bob Aton, Chris Davis, Lonnie Snodgrass and Dan Williams.

Prior to the induction ceremonies, there will be an autograph session and a question-and-answer session with the inductees.

There will also be a blood drive that day from 2-5 p.m. to benefit Mittler, who is battling Multiple Myeloma and will undergo an autologous stem cell transplant in February, as well as local racer Brandon Riddle, who has undergone three liver transplants and one kidney transplant.

Last year’s Hall inductees included NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin and Lucas Oil founder Forrest Lucas.

NASCAR announces 2018 K&N East Schedule

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Dustin LongDec 6, 2017, 3:45 PM EST
NASCAR K&N East Pro Series teams will run 14 races at 12 venues in 2018. The season begins Feb. 11 at New Smyrna Speedway and ends Oct. 5 at Dover International Speedway.

South Boston Speedway will host a pair of 100-lap features on May 12. New Hampshire Motor Speedway will host series races July 21 and Sept. 22.

K&N Pro Series East teams will run at tracks during Cup weekends at Bristol (April 14), New Hampshire (July 21), Watkins Glen (Aug. 3) and Dover (Oct. 5).

Harrison Burton won the 2017 K&N Pro Series East championship.

2018 NASCAR K&N PRO SERIES EAST SCHEDULE
Date Track Location
Feb. 11 New Smyrna Speedway New Smyrna, Florida
April 14 Bristol Motor Speedway Bristol, Tennessee
April 28 Langley Speedway Hampton, Virginia
May 12 South Boston Speedway* South Boston, Virginia
June 2 Memphis International Raceway Millington, Tennessee
June 16 New Jersey Motorsports Park Millville, New Jersey
July 14 Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park Thompson, Connecticut
July 21 New Hampshire Motor Speedway Loudon, New Hampshire
July 27 Iowa Speedway** Newton, Iowa
August 3 Watkins Glen International Watkins Glen, New York
August 24 Gateway Motorsports Park** Madison, Illinois
September 22 New Hampshire Motor Speedway Loudon, New Hampshire
October 5 Dover International Speedway Dover, Delaware

100-lap twin features
**Combination event with NASCAR K&N Pro Series West