NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Ingram continues recovery from serious injuries in car accident

NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Ingram continues to recover from a serious car accident that occurred Sunday morning in Asheville, North Carolina.
Ingram, who turns 81 on Dec. 28, remains in intensive care in a Memorial Mission Hospital in Asheville. He was transported there after his car was struck by a pickup truck one block from the former Asheville Motor Speedway, where Ingram starred for many years.
The former two-time Busch Series champion suffered five broken ribs, a collapsed lung and a puncture wound on his left side in the crash, according to a family statement on CaringBridge.org.
He also suffered internal bleeding and a damaged spleen that required surgery to stop the bleeding Sunday night.
Two passengers were in Ingram’s car. One suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital, while the other passenger was uninjured.
Here’s an excerpt from the family’s most recent update about Ingram’s condition on Tuesday:
“Jack is continuing on today his road to recovery. He is where he needs to be, optimally, health-wise. He is making small strides and while he is heavily sedated on purpose for the breathing apparatus, he is responding to simple commands made by hospital staff and family.
“We are encouraged with his current state and remain cautiously optimistic. As always, we appreciate your prayers and well wishes and positive thoughts. We can’t thank you enough.”
The NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and West divisions will add a second combined race to the 2018 season.
Gateway Motorsports Park, located near St. Louis in Madison, Illinois, will host the race on Friday, August 24. The other combined race for the season will be held July 27 at Iowa Speedway.
The race at Gateway will be named the “Midwest Melee,” and will be part of the Bonmarito Automotive Group 500 IndyCar race weekend. The IndyCar race will be ran on Saturday, August 25.
The Midwest Melee will have an interesting twist: it will be a 150-lap event (187.5 miles) around the 1.25-mile speedway, including a break at the halfway point of the race.
Defending NASCAR K&N Pro Series East champion Harrison Burton, son of former NASCAR Cup driver and current NASCAR On NBC analyst Jeff Burton is expected to take part in the Gateway race.
Also expected to compete is Todd Gilliland, who has won the last two K&N Pro Series West titles and finished second to Burton in the East Series. Gilliland, who ran both the East and West Series in 2017, is the son of former Cup Series driver David Gilliland.
Others expected to compete include former NASCAR Mexico Series champion Ruben Garcia Jr. and NASCAR Next driver Chase Cabre, as well as rising young talents Cole Rouse and Derek Kraus.
Daytona’s International Speedway’s 2018 Speedweeks just got a little busier and little younger.
The track announced Monday that USAC’s national quarter midgets series, USAC .25, will begin its season there, marking the first time the series has raced at the track. The series is for kids ages 5 – 13.
The event will be held Feb. 9-11 on a temporary 1/20-mile tri-oval inside the track.
“One of our primary goals for our USAC .25 series is that we offer the kids an experience unfound anywhere else in motorsports,” USAC President Kevin Miller said in a press release. “We want to assure that the investment in time and money the families are making will provide experiences and memories that last a lifetime. What better way to give our competitors and their families the incredible opportunity to race where nearly all of the greats have than beginning our national season at Daytona.”
In 2017, the series’ schedule included Phoenix Raceway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Chicagoland Speedway and Eldora Speedway.
The 2018 edition of Speedweeks will culminate with the 60th Daytona 500 on Feb. 18.
Eddie Wood, co-owner of the legendary Wood Brothers Racing, is recovering after undergoing a heart procedure on Monday.
Wood underwent planned open heart surgery to repair a prolapsed mitral valve.
The surgery went as planned and he’s recovering in a Winston-Salem, North Carolina hospital.
The issue was reportedly discovered several months ago. According to reports, Wood plans on being at Daytona in February for Speedweeks.
The team posted a tweet this afternoon giving an update on Wood’s condition.
Wood Brothers Racing made the NASCAR Cup playoffs this season with Ryan Blaney, who also earned the 99th career win for the organization — and Blaney’s first career Cup win — at Pocono on June 11.
Tony Stewart is finally getting around to fulfilling a 20-year-old racing invitation.
The three-time Cup champion, now one year removed from his NASCAR racing career, is heading south of the equator to play in the New Zealand dirt.
Stewart will compete in three sprint car events over the next two weeks, two decades after his NASCAR and IndyCar careers kept him from racing in the country.
On Saturday, Stewart will compete in a Porter Hire International Sprintcar Series race at Western Springs Speedway in Auckland, which has hosted racing since 1929. Then on Tuesday, he’ll be part of the series’ action at Robertson Holden International Speedway in Palmerson North. He’ll then make a return visit to Western Springs on Dec. 16.
“The promoter at Western Springs was Willie Kay and he tried to get me to come over for the 1996-97 season but just timing-wise it didn’t work out,” Stewart told The New Zealand Herald. “After 1995 I got my first NASCAR ride and the same with an IndyCar drive so there was no way I was going to have the time to come back over.
“It has been a long time coming to get over here but we are pretty excited about the chance to come out.”
Stewart made his return to sprint racing in February following a nearly three-year hiatus. Stewart stepped away from the sport after an August 9, 2014 accident when Stewart’s car struck and killed Kevin Ward Jr. during an Empire Super Sprint Series race at Canandaigua (N.Y.) Motorsports Park.
Stewart earned his first win of the year in April in the United Sprint Car Series Spring Speed Xplosion finale at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Florida.
The co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing said there is “a lot of pressure” on him during his New Zealand tour. He’ll be racing the same 410-cubic inch winger car he races at home.
“I have seen a lot of videos of Western Springs – videos from this season even just so you have an idea of how the race track changes through the course of the evening,” Stewart told The Herald. “We are not coming here blind but until you get on each race track you really don’t know what to expect.”
The New Zealand tour will be another chapter in an already eventful offseason for Stewart, who got engaged on Thanksgiving.