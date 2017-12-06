Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Euro Series champ Alon Day to join other winners in NASCAR Night of Champions

By Jerry BonkowskiDec 6, 2017, 2:55 PM EST
It will be an emotional Day Friday in Charlotte.

Israeli driver Alon Day will be honored for winning the 2017 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series championship during NASCAR’s annual Touring and Weekly Night of Champions at the Charlotte (North Carolina) Convention Center.

“I’m actually scared,” Day told NBC Sports with a laugh about giving a speech during the event. “Driving the car is easier than having to make a speech.

“I have to thank so many people for giving me this opportunity because back in 2015, I was out of racing. I got an opportunity to test for a small-time in the Euro Series and that’s how suddenly my career completely changed. I have a lot of people to thank when I go on stage. I hope to be able to speak.

“When I got into NASCAR, I arrived. Suddenly, I was like a flower who just opened to the world. My life’s completely changed since I came to NASCAR, and there’s definitely going to be emotion Friday night.”

Day came to the U.S. in 2016 and made two starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series — including a 13th place finish in his debut at Mid-Ohio — and two other starts in the Camping World Truck Series, and then in 2017 made his first career NASCAR Cup start at Sonoma, where he finished 32nd.

“It’s unbelievable to think I came to NASCAR three years ago,” he said. “In three years, I never thought I’d achieve the European championship, driving a Truck, Xfinity and (be) in a Cup race. It’s just amazing. I think this championship just shows my ability and what I’m capable of doing with a stock car. I think I proved I’m good enough to drive in the Cup level. It’s just another step for coming to American motorsports.”

Day, 26, hopes to build upon his Euro Series title by earning a full-time ride in NASCAR in the U.S. for the 2018 season. He has been talking with BK Racing – which he raced for in June in the Cup race at Sonoma – about a Cup ride.

“The goal is definitely Cup,” Day said. “I know ovals can be a bit tricky for me, coming from Europe and the road course experience, but I think I’m capable of driving on the Cup level.

“If not that, then Xfinity or anything I can do in the States because this here is the real NASCAR. The real deal is definitely here.”

Day won three of the last four races of the season to clinch the 2017 Euro Series title after completing just the opening lap of the season finale at Belgium’s Circuit Zolder. In doing so, he became the first Israeli champion in the Euro Series.

MORE: Israeli driver Alon Day captures first NASCAR Whelen Euro Series championship

It also was the first major championship in 41 years of competition in any racing series for Day’s team, CAAL Racing.

While Cup is his goal, returning to the Euro Series is an option, if need be, and to pursue a second championship.

“I came from Europe and have driven road courses my whole life,” he said. “I know I’m good at that, I’m the champion and I know I’m capable of still winning races in Europe.”

Day’s championship was front-page news in his native land, just like when he was named Israel’s Athlete of the Year in 2016. The season-ending race in Belgium when he clinched the Euro title was streamed online back home by Israel’s Sports 5 network.

“Winning the championship was very big in Israel,” he said. “It was so big that the Israeli sport minister called me about five minutes after victory lane to congratulate me. That was a big thing. That shows how big Israel is taking this achievement. I hope I’m able to bring more respect and represent Israel even better in the future.”

In addition to Day, others to be honored include the 2017 NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Division I national champion, U.S. state and Canadian provincial champions, and track champions, plus winners of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and West, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, NASCAR Pinty’s Canada Series and NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series.

On Saturday, the NASCAR Trucks and Xfinity Series awards show will be held in Charlotte.

Ken Schrader, Carl Edwards to be inducted in Ozark Area Racers Foundation Hall of Fame

By Jerry BonkowskiDec 6, 2017, 4:08 PM EST
Former NASCAR drivers Ken Schrader and Carl Edwards will be among 10 inductees in the Ozark Area Racers Foundation Hall of Fame on Jan. 6.

The 31st annual event will be held at the Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds E-Plex in Springfield, Missouri.

Schrader retired from racing in the Cup and Xfinity Series in 2013, having earned two Cup wins and four Xfinity wins in his career.

He still competes in the annual NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Eldora Speedway.

In addition to co-owning I-55 Raceway, Schrader, 62, continues to have a busy racing schedule, having competed in 65 dirt-track events in 2017.

Schrader will be joined for induction by first cousin and former NASCAR Cup driver Carl Edwards, who stepped away from racing at the end of the 2016 season.

Another NASCAR notable who will be inducted is MB Motorsports Truck Series team owner Mike Mittler.

Other inductees include Jim Campbell, James Taylor, the late Daryl Williams, Bob Aton, Chris Davis, Lonnie Snodgrass and Dan Williams.

Prior to the induction ceremonies, there will be an autograph session and a question-and-answer session with the inductees.

There will also be a blood drive that day from 2-5 p.m. to benefit Mittler, who is battling Multiple Myeloma and will undergo an autologous stem cell transplant in February, as well as local racer Brandon Riddle, who has undergone three liver transplants and one kidney transplant.

Last year’s Hall inductees included NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin and Lucas Oil founder Forrest Lucas.

NASCAR announces 2018 K&N East Schedule

By Dustin LongDec 6, 2017, 3:45 PM EST
NASCAR K&N East Pro Series teams will run 14 races at 12 venues in 2018. The season begins Feb. 11 at New Smyrna Speedway and ends Oct. 5 at Dover International Speedway.

South Boston Speedway will host a pair of 100-lap features on May 12. New Hampshire Motor Speedway will host series races July 21 and Sept. 22.

K&N Pro Series East teams will run at tracks during Cup weekends at Bristol (April 14), New Hampshire (July 21), Watkins Glen (Aug. 3) and Dover (Oct. 5).

Harrison Burton won the 2017 K&N Pro Series East championship.

2018 NASCAR K&N PRO SERIES EAST SCHEDULE
Date Track Location
Feb. 11 New Smyrna Speedway New Smyrna, Florida
April 14 Bristol Motor Speedway Bristol, Tennessee
April 28 Langley Speedway Hampton, Virginia
May 12 South Boston Speedway* South Boston, Virginia
June 2 Memphis International Raceway Millington, Tennessee
June 16 New Jersey Motorsports Park Millville, New Jersey
July 14 Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park Thompson, Connecticut
July 21 New Hampshire Motor Speedway Loudon, New Hampshire
July 27 Iowa Speedway** Newton, Iowa
August 3 Watkins Glen International Watkins Glen, New York
August 24 Gateway Motorsports Park** Madison, Illinois
September 22 New Hampshire Motor Speedway Loudon, New Hampshire
October 5 Dover International Speedway Dover, Delaware

100-lap twin features
**Combination event with NASCAR K&N Pro Series West

NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Ingram continues recovery from serious injuries in car accident

By Jerry BonkowskiDec 6, 2017, 11:11 AM EST
NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Ingram continues to recover from a serious car accident that occurred Sunday morning in Asheville, North Carolina.

Ingram, who turns 81 on Dec. 28, remains in intensive care in a Memorial Mission Hospital in Asheville. He was transported there after his car was struck by a pickup truck one block from the former Asheville Motor Speedway, where Ingram starred for many years.

The former two-time Busch Series champion suffered five broken ribs, a collapsed lung and a puncture wound on his left side in the crash, according to a family statement on CaringBridge.org.

He also suffered internal bleeding and a damaged spleen that required surgery to stop the bleeding Sunday night.

Two passengers were in Ingram’s car. One suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital, while the other passenger was uninjured.

Here’s an excerpt from the family’s most recent update about Ingram’s condition on Tuesday:

“Jack is continuing on today his road to recovery. He is where he needs to be, optimally, health-wise. He is making small strides and while he is heavily sedated on purpose for the breathing apparatus, he is responding to simple commands made by hospital staff and family.

“We are encouraged with his current state and remain cautiously optimistic. As always, we appreciate your prayers and well wishes and positive thoughts. We can’t thank you enough.”

NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and West to race together at Gateway and Iowa in 2018

By Jerry BonkowskiDec 5, 2017, 4:45 PM EST
The NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and West divisions will add a second combined race to the 2018 season.

Gateway Motorsports Park, located near St. Louis in Madison, Illinois, will host the race on Friday, August 24. The other combined race for the season will be held July 27 at Iowa Speedway.

The race at Gateway will be named the “Midwest Melee,” and will be part of the Bonmarito Automotive Group 500 IndyCar race weekend. The IndyCar race will be ran on Saturday, August 25.

The Midwest Melee will have an interesting twist: it will be a 150-lap event (187.5 miles) around the 1.25-mile speedway, including a break at the halfway point of the race.

Defending NASCAR K&N Pro Series East champion Harrison Burton, son of former NASCAR Cup driver and current NASCAR On NBC analyst Jeff Burton is expected to take part in the Gateway race.

Also expected to compete is Todd Gilliland, who has won the last two K&N Pro Series West titles and finished second to Burton in the East Series. Gilliland, who ran both the East and West Series in 2017, is the son of former Cup Series driver David Gilliland.

Others expected to compete include former NASCAR Mexico Series champion Ruben Garcia Jr. and NASCAR Next driver Chase Cabre, as well as rising young talents Cole Rouse and Derek Kraus.