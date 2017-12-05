Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Tony Stewart making sprint car racing debut in New Zealand this weekend

By Daniel McFadinDec 5, 2017, 10:52 AM EST
Leave a comment

Tony Stewart is finally getting around to fulfilling a 20-year-old racing invitation.

The three-time Cup champion, now one year removed from his NASCAR racing career, is heading south of the equator to play in the New Zealand dirt.

Stewart will compete in three sprint car events over the next two weeks, two decades after his NASCAR and IndyCar careers kept him from racing in the country.

On Saturday, Stewart will compete in a Porter Hire International Sprintcar Series race at  Western Springs Speedway in Auckland, which has hosted racing since 1929. Then on Tuesday, he’ll be part of the series’ action at Robertson Holden International Speedway in Palmerson North. He’ll then make a return visit to Western Springs on Dec. 16.

 “The promoter at Western Springs was Willie Kay and he tried to get me to come over for the 1996-97 season but just timing-wise it didn’t work out,” Stewart told The New Zealand Herald. “After 1995 I got my first NASCAR ride and the same with an IndyCar drive so there was no way I was going to have the time to come back over.

“It has been a long time coming to get over here but we are pretty excited about the chance to come out.”

Stewart made his return to sprint racing in February following a nearly three-year hiatus. Stewart stepped away from the sport after an August 9, 2014 accident when Stewart’s car struck and killed Kevin Ward Jr. during an Empire Super Sprint Series race at Canandaigua (N.Y.) Motorsports Park.

Stewart earned his first win of the year in April in the United Sprint Car Series Spring Speed Xplosion finale at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Florida.

The co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing said there is “a lot of pressure” on him during his New Zealand tour. He’ll be racing the same 410-cubic inch winger car he races at home.

“I have seen a lot of videos of Western Springs – videos from this season even just so you have an idea of how the race track changes through the course of the evening,” Stewart told The Herald. “We are not coming here blind but until you get on each race track you really don’t know what to expect.”

The New Zealand tour will be another chapter in an already eventful offseason for Stewart, who got engaged on Thanksgiving.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Ingram in intensive car after car wreck

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiDec 4, 2017, 3:18 PM EST
Leave a comment

NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Ingram is hospitalized in intensive care after being involved in a traffic accident Sunday in Asheville, North Carolina.

According to a report by NASCAR.com, Ingram – who turns 81 on Dec. 28 – is being treated for unspecified serious injuries at Mission Hospital in Asheville.

The family issued a statement on Ingram’s condition that read: “We are currently by his side, managing his care with his clinicians and will decide next steps. We remain hopeful and positive, and appreciate all thoughts and prayers. We will provide updates as information becomes available.”

According to NASCAR.com, which cited an Asheville police report, Ingram’s car was struck in the driver’s side door. In addition to Ingram, one of the two passengers in his car was transported to the hospital after complaints of arm pain.

The wreck occurred just over one block from the former site of Asheville Motor Speedway, where Ingram spent much of his racing career.

Nicknamed “Iron Man,” Ingram won what is now the Xfinity Series championship in 1982 and 1985 (and a total of 31 wins in 275 starts in the series).

He also won three NASCAR Late Model Sportsman titles. He also claims to have won 317 races across various racing platforms in his career.

He was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2014.

RCR names Andy Petree vice president of competition, Dr. Eric Warren chief technology officer

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinDec 4, 2017, 12:39 PM EST
Leave a comment

After rejoining Richard Childress Racing as a competition advisor in October, Andy Petree has been named the team’s vice president of competition, RCR announced Monday.

The team also named Dr. Eric Warren as chief technology advisor. Warren, who has been with RCR since 2012 as the leader of competition, will report to Petree.

Petree’s new full-time role comes after he helped conduct a “comprehensive review” of RCR’s competition area.

Petree returns to RCR after serving as crew chief for Dale Earnhardt from 1993-95, when they won two championships and 15 races.

Warren has served as a competition director, chief aerodynamicist and technical director since entering stock car racing in 1997.

“These organizational moves will strengthen our competition department tremendously,” said Richard Childress in a press release. “We felt that Andy did an exceptional job in the past month during his review of our competition area. Bringing him on as a vice president of competition is a valuable addition to our leadership team.”
“I’ve known Andy for a long time and we’re thrilled to have him work alongside our team, including Eric in his new role as chief technology officer. This move will allow Eric to use his years of experience and many technical talents to focus on engineering and the application of emerging technologies.”

RCR is coming off a two-win season in the Cup Series, with Ryan Newman and Austin Dillon making the playoffs off their respective victories at Phoenix Raceway and in the Coca-Cola 600.

They were the first wins for RCR in Cup since 2013.

Newman and Dillon will be back with RCR next season. No plans have been announced for the No. 27 Chevrolet after the departure of Paul Menard for Wood Brothers Racing.

 and on Facebook

Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric receive first win trucks as parting gift from Brad Keselowski Racing

Brad Keselowski Racing
By Daniel McFadinDec 4, 2017, 11:41 AM EST
Leave a comment

Following the end of the Camping World Truck Series season last month, Brad Keselowski Racing is shutting down.

But the team owned by the Cup Series driver didn’t go out without making a statement.

The team, which competed in the Truck Series beginning in 2008, scored two wins in 2017. Austin Cindric and Chase Briscoe each earned their first career wins. Cindric won in controversial fashion in September at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park and Briscoe closed out the season by winning the finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Briscoe also won Rookie of the Year.

MORE: Briscoe, Cindric and Majeski to drive No. 60 for Roush Fenway Racing in Xfinity Series

On Friday, BKR held its last team lunch before closing its doors. Keselowski used the moment to show his appreciation for the two drivers by gifting them the trucks they won with.

You can watch Keselowski presenting the trucks below.

Briscoe and Cindric weren’t the only ones to receive a gift.

After Keselowski was done with Briscoe and Cindric, the 2012 Cup champion got his own tarp-covered surprise.

The team rolled out an ARCA Late Model car that Keselowski built with his father in 2002 and competed in.

Jeff Gordon’s son gets first taste of racing in quarter midget

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinDec 4, 2017, 9:54 AM EST
4 Comments

A member of the Jeff Gordon family has begun their racing career.

On Sunday, the four-time Cup champion posted videos on Twitter of his 7-year-old son, Leo, driving a quarter midget for the first time. His first track time comes 11 months after his father’s last race in the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Leo’s big day has been in the making for over two years.

He was fitted for the car in August 2015 soon after his fifth birthday. Leo’s older sister, Ella, started driving a quarter midget in 2014 when she was 6.

Mark your calendars. If things work out, Leo will be eligible to compete in the Camping World Truck Series when he turns 15 in 2025.

 and on Facebook