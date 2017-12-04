Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
RCR names Andy Petree vice president of competition, Dr. Eric Warren chief technology officer

By Daniel McFadinDec 4, 2017, 12:39 PM EST
After rejoining Richard Childress Racing as a competition advisor in October, Andy Petree has been named the team’s vice president of competition, RCR announced Monday.

The team also named Dr. Eric Warren as chief technology advisor. Warren, who has been with RCR since 2012 as the leader of competition, will report to Petree.

Petree’s new full-time role comes after he helped conduct a “comprehensive review” of RCR’s competition area.

Petree returns to RCR after serving as crew chief for Dale Earnhardt from 1993-95, when they won two championships and 15 races.

Warren has served as a competition director, chief aerodynamicist and technical director since entering stock car racing in 1997.

“These organizational moves will strengthen our competition department tremendously,” said Richard Childress in a press release. “We felt that Andy did an exceptional job in the past month during his review of our competition area. Bringing him on as a vice president of competition is a valuable addition to our leadership team.”
“I’ve known Andy for a long time and we’re thrilled to have him work alongside our team, including Eric in his new role as chief technology officer. This move will allow Eric to use his years of experience and many technical talents to focus on engineering and the application of emerging technologies.”

RCR is coming off a two-win season in the Cup Series, with Ryan Newman and Austin Dillon making the playoffs off their respective victories at Phoenix Raceway and in the Coca-Cola 600.

They were the first wins for RCR in Cup since 2013.

Newman and Dillon will be back with RCR next season. No plans have been announced for the No. 27 Chevrolet after the departure of Paul Menard for Wood Brothers Racing.

Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric receive first win trucks as parting gift from Brad Keselowski Racing

By Daniel McFadinDec 4, 2017, 11:41 AM EST
Following the end of the Camping World Truck Series season last month, Brad Keselowski Racing is shutting down.

But the team owned by the Cup Series driver didn’t go out without making a statement.

The team, which competed in the Truck Series beginning in 2008, scored two wins in 2017. Austin Cindric and Chase Briscoe each earned their first career wins. Cindric won in controversial fashion in September at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park and Briscoe closed out the season by winning the finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Briscoe also won Rookie of the Year.

MORE: Briscoe, Cindric and Majeski to drive No. 60 for Roush Fenway Racing in Xfinity Series

On Friday, BKR held its last team lunch before closing its doors. Keselowski used the moment to show his appreciation for the two drivers by gifting them the trucks they won with.

You can watch Keselowski presenting the trucks below.

Briscoe and Cindric weren’t the only ones to receive a gift.

After Keselowski was done with Briscoe and Cindric, the 2012 Cup champion got his own tarp-covered surprise.

The team rolled out an ARCA Late Model car that Keselowski built with his father in 2002 and competed in.

Jeff Gordon’s son gets first taste of racing in quarter midget

By Daniel McFadinDec 4, 2017, 9:54 AM EST
A member of the Jeff Gordon family has begun their racing career.

On Sunday, the four-time Cup champion posted videos on Twitter of his 7-year-old son, Leo, driving a quarter midget for the first time. His first track time comes 11 months after his father’s last race in the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Leo’s big day has been in the making for over two years.

He was fitted for the car in August 2015 soon after his fifth birthday. Leo’s older sister, Ella, started driving a quarter midget in 2014 when she was 6.

Mark your calendars. If things work out, Leo will be eligible to compete in the Camping World Truck Series when he turns 15 in 2025.

Kyle Busch wins 50th Snowball Derby; Harrison Burton finishes fourth

By Daniel McFadinDec 3, 2017, 6:21 PM EST
Kyle Busch led the final 17 laps and won the 50th Snowball Derby at Five Flags Speedway.

It’s Busch’s second victory in the Super Late Model race after winning the 2009 edition of the event in Pensacola, Florida.

Driving a car he owned, Busch passed Jeff Choquette for the lead on Lap 283 on the inside as they entered Turn 1. Busch went unchallenged the rest of the way, beating Choquette, Bubba Pollard, K&N Pro Series East champion Harrison Burton and Cassius Clark.

The final 70 laps of the 300-lap race went caution free. Choquette and Pollard combined to lead 221 laps around the half-mile track.

The win came after Busch started the race 15th.

“This is awesome. Man, what a day,” Busch told Speed51.com in Victory Lane. “I didn’t think we had it there for a while, for about 280 laps. Then that final 20 (laps), she came to life. Just tried to persevere and save and work my way to those guys and finally be able to get my way around them. I wasn’t sure that once I got there I’d have enough to get by them. But they just kind of kept falling off and mine just plateaued and kind of stayed.”

Ty Majeski, who will drive for Roush Fenway Racing in the Xfinity Series next year, finished two laps down in 17th. Majeski restarted first from a caution mid-race, during which he did not pit. But the race went green for 75 laps and Majeski was lapped twice.

Defending Snowball Derby winner Christian Eckes finished 19th, three laps down after he was involved in the large multi-car wreck on Lap 93 that caused a red flag. That wreck also involved pole-sitter Preston Peltier, who finished 32nd.

Noah Gragson, who races for Busch in the Camping World Truck Series, finished 12th, one lap down.

Corey LaJoie placed 24th after a broken track bar ended his night on Lap 218.

Kyle Busch dominated 2017 Cup pole winners with career-best total

By Daniel McFadinDec 3, 2017, 2:57 PM EST
Martin Truex Jr. finished the 2017 Cup season with the championship and his name at the top of almost every significant stat category, including laps led, top fives, top 10s, race wins and stage wins.

But there was one stat that Truex wasn’t even close to leading the series in.

When it came to the number of poles Truex claimed in his title campaign, the No. 78 Toyota bested the field just three times in the season’s 34 qualifying sessions (out of 36 races).

It was Kyle Busch‘s eight poles, a career-best, that led the series. Joe Gibbs Racing led all teams with 12 poles.

Busch led Kevin Harvick (four), Kyle Larson (three), Truex and Brad Keselowski (two) among the 14 drivers who won at least one pole.

Busch’s previous career-high was three, twice (2013-14).

He started from the pole at Dover I, Pocono I, Kentucky, Indianapolis, Pocono II, Watkins Glen, Chicago and New Hampshire II.

Four of his poles came in a five-race stretch, including three straight at Indianapolis, Pocono II and Watkins Glen. He won twice from the pole, at Pocono II and New Hampshire II.

Harvick’s four poles (Atlanta, Texas I, Coke 600, Southern 500) are the second most in his career, following his eight in 2014 when he won the title. Sixteen of Harvick’s 21 Cup poles have come in the last five seasons. He didn’t win any from 2007-2012.

Larson’s three poles (Auto Club, Michigan I and Sonoma) brought his career total to four. His first came in 2014.

Truex’s three poles (Loudon I, Dover II and Kansas II) fell short of his career-high of five from last year. He has 15 poles in his 12 full-time seasons.

Keselowski’s two poles (Las Vegas, Michigan II) bring his career total to 14.

Two drivers, Ryan Blaney and Erik Jones, won their first Cup poles.

Jimmie Johnson failed to earn a pole for just the second time in his full-time career, which began in 2002.

Here’s the full list of 2017 pole winners.

