NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Ingram in intensive car after car wreck

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Ingram is hospitalized in intensive care after being involved in a traffic accident Sunday in Asheville, North Carolina.

According to a report by NASCAR.com, Ingram – who turns 81 on Dec. 28 – is being treated for unspecified serious injuries at Mission Hospital in Asheville.

The family issued a statement on Ingram’s condition that read: “We are currently by his side, managing his care with his clinicians and will decide next steps. We remain hopeful and positive, and appreciate all thoughts and prayers. We will provide updates as information becomes available.”

According to NASCAR.com, which cited an Asheville police report, Ingram’s car was struck in the driver’s side door. In addition to Ingram, one of the two passengers in his car was transported to the hospital after complaints of arm pain.

The wreck occurred just over one block from the former site of Asheville Motor Speedway, where Ingram spent much of his racing career.

Nicknamed “Iron Man,” Ingram won what is now the Xfinity Series championship in 1982 and 1985 (and a total of 31 wins in 275 starts in the series).

He also won three NASCAR Late Model Sportsman titles. He also claims to have won 317 races across various racing platforms in his career.

He was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2014.