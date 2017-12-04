Jeff Gordon’s son gets first taste of racing in quarter midget

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

After rejoining Richard Childress Racing as a competition advisor in October, Andy Petree has been named the team’s vice president of competition, RCR announced Monday.

The team also named Dr. Eric Warren as chief technology advisor. Warren, who has been with RCR since 2012 as the leader of competition, will report to Petree.

Petree’s new full-time role comes after he helped conduct a “comprehensive review” of RCR’s competition area.

Petree returns to RCR after serving as crew chief for Dale Earnhardt from 1993-95, when they won two championships and 15 races.

Warren has served as a competition director, chief aerodynamicist and technical director since entering stock car racing in 1997.

“These organizational moves will strengthen our competition department tremendously,” said Richard Childress in a press release. “We felt that Andy did an exceptional job in the past month during his review of our competition area. Bringing him on as a vice president of competition is a valuable addition to our leadership team.”

“I’ve known Andy for a long time and we’re thrilled to have him work alongside our team, including Eric in his new role as chief technology officer. This move will allow Eric to use his years of experience and many technical talents to focus on engineering and the application of emerging technologies.”

RCR is coming off a two-win season in the Cup Series, with Ryan Newman and Austin Dillon making the playoffs off their respective victories at Phoenix Raceway and in the Coca-Cola 600.

They were the first wins for RCR in Cup since 2013.

Newman and Dillon will be back with RCR next season. No plans have been announced for the No. 27 Chevrolet after the departure of Paul Menard for Wood Brothers Racing.

