Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric receive first win trucks as parting gift from Brad Keselowski Racing

Following the end of the Camping World Truck Series season last month, Brad Keselowski Racing is shutting down.

But the team owned by the Cup Series driver didn’t go out without making a statement.

The team, which competed in the Truck Series beginning in 2008, scored two wins in 2017. Austin Cindric and Chase Briscoe each earned their first career wins. Cindric won in controversial fashion in September at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park and Briscoe closed out the season by winning the finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Briscoe also won Rookie of the Year.

On Friday, BKR held its last team lunch before closing its doors. Keselowski used the moment to show his appreciation for the two drivers by gifting them the trucks they won with.

You can watch Keselowski presenting the trucks below.

Briscoe and Cindric weren’t the only ones to receive a gift.

After Keselowski was done with Briscoe and Cindric, the 2012 Cup champion got his own tarp-covered surprise.

The team rolled out an ARCA Late Model car that Keselowski built with his father in 2002 and competed in.

Still absorbing how cool this moment was. Thanks to all of the team for thinking of me. https://t.co/U1lsaAD9qG — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) December 2, 2017

Yes sir.

Special car I built with my dad over the winter of 2002, before he had his stroke. I’ll never forget that… — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) December 2, 2017

