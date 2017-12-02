PREVIEW: Kyle Busch to start 15th in Sunday’s 50th Snowball Derby

The golden anniversary of one of the most popular short track races in all levels of stock car racing takes place in Sunday’s Snowball Derby.
The 50th running of the Super Late Model classic takes the green flag at 3 p.m. ET at 5 Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida. The race will be televised on pay-per-view on Speed51.com.
Only 37 of the 67 cars that submitted entries will take part in Sunday’s 300-lap main event around the high-banked paved half-mile.
Qualifying took place Friday, with the top 30 drivers locked into Sunday’s show (see full qualifying list below). Three other drivers will receive a provisional position start, while four additional drivers will have one final try to qualify for Sunday’s field in Saturday night’s 50-lap “last chance” race.
Among notables in Sunday’s race are 2015 NASCAR Cup champ Kyle Busch, along with a number of young NASCAR drivers including Noah Gragson, Mason Mingus, Ty Majeski, Brandon McReynolds, Harrison Burton and Corey LaJoie.
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series former champion Johnny Sauter was originally entered into the Snowball Derby before a hard wreck during practice Thursday forced the Wisconsin native to withdraw his entry.
Preston Peltier will start from the pole, while defending Derby winner Christian Eckes failed to qualify on a tiebreaker Friday, but will race Sunday because of a past champion’s provisional.
Kyle Busch was not happy with his 15th place qualifying effort, particularly since he and his team had a strong two-day practice at 5 Flags right after the NASCAR Cup season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Several well-known former NASCAR drivers are past Derby winners, including the late Pete Hamilton (1974), Donnie Allison (1975) and Darrell Waltrip (1976), Ted Musgrave (1988) and Rick Crawford (1989).
NASCAR has really taken a hold of victory lane at the Derby in recent years. Starting with Kyle Busch’s win in 2009 and Johanna Long’s triumph in 2010, NASCAR drivers have captured the Derby in virtually every year since, including two-time winners Chase Elliott (2011 and 2015) and Erik Jones (2012 and 2013), and John Hunter Nemechek (2014).
Snowball Derby winners
- 1968 Wayne Niedecken
- 1969 Friday Hassler
- 1970 Wayne Niedecken, Sr.
- 1971 Dickie Davis
- 1972 Ed Howe
- 1973 Dickie Davis
- 1974 Pete Hamilton
- 1975 Donnie Allison
- 1976 Darrell Waltrip
- 1977 Ronnie Sanders
- 1978 Dave Mader III
- 1979 Freddy Fryar
- 1980 Gary Balough
- 1981 Freddy Fryar
- 1982 Gene Morgan
- 1983 Mickey Gibbs
- 1984 Butch Lindley
- 1985 Jody Ridley
- 1986 Gary Balough
- 1987 Butch Miller
- 1988 Ted Musgrave
- 1989 Rick Crawford
- 1990 Rich Bickle
- 1991 Rich Bickle
- 1992 Gary St. Amant
- 1993 Bobby Gill
- 1994 Tammy Jo Kirk (first female Snowball Derby winner)
- 1995 Jeff Purvis
- 1996 Rich Bickle
- 1997 Bobby Gill
- 1998 Rich Bickle
- 1999 Rich Bickle
- 2000 Gary St. Amant
- 2001 Wayne Anderson
- 2002 Ricky Turner
- 2003 Charlie Bradberry
- 2004 Steve Wallace
- 2005 Eddie Mercer
- 2006 Clay Rogers
- 2007 Augie Grill
- 2008 Augie Grill
- 2009 Kyle Busch
- 2010 Johanna Long
- 2011 Chase Elliott (At 15, youngest winner in Snowball Derby history)
- 2012 Erik Jones
- 2013 Erik Jones
- 2014 John Hunter Nemechek
- 2015 Chase Elliott
- 2016 Christian Eckes
Here’s how Friday’s qualifying played out. Just the first 30 drivers are locked in. Three others, including defending champ Christian Eckes, are locked in with provisional spots, leaving four remaining positions to be filled in Saturday night’s last chance event.
|1 48 Preston Peltier 16.319
|2 26 Bubba Pollard 16.344
|3 112 Augie Grill 16.419
|4 5M Mason Mingus 16.437
|5 75 Jeremy Doss 16.441
|6 81 Chase Purdy 16.460
|7 14D Chris Davidson 16.461
|8 91 Ty Majeski 16.475
|9 53B Cole Butcher 16.480
|10 55D Spencer Davis 16.514
|11 9C Jeff Choquette 16.514
|12 18 Casey Roderick 16.520
|13 14C Connor Okrzesik 16.521
|14 36 Dan Fredrickson 16.521
|15 51 Kyle Busch 16.530
|16 4 Kyle Plott 16.530
|17 26S Chandler Smith 16.544
|18 99L Raphael Lessard 16.552
|19 11B Logan Boyett 16.553
|20 18G Noah Gragson 16.571
|21 20 Brandon McReynolds 16.573
|22 12 Harrison Burton 16.576
|23 46 Cole Rouse 16.582
|24 00 Anthony Cataldi 16.609
|25 53J Boris Jurkovic 16.621
|26 07 Corey LaJoie 16.624
|27 19 Kason Plott 16.649
|28 01 Jake Crum 16.653
|29 13 Cassius Clark 16.658
|30 51N Stephen Nasse 16.660
|31 2W Donnie Wilson 16.660
|32 15 Christian Eckes 16.660
|33 9K Derek Kraus 16.664
|34 55 Brandon Oakley 16.705
|35 32D Tyler Dippel 16.705
|36 8F Tate Fogleman 16.734
|37 88 Garrett Jones 16.743
|38 33 Dustin Smith 16.744
|39 7 John DeAngelis Jr 16.749
|40 11R David Rogers 16.769
|41 79 Kyle Bryant 16.778
|42 89 Jeremy Pate 16.782
|43 22 Donald Crocker 16.786
|44 79A Joe Aramendia 16.815
|45 16 Steven Davis 16.843
|46 45 Rich Bickle Jr 16.847
|47 5 Jerry Artuso 16.855
|48 58C John Coffman 16.882
|49 43 Dennis Schoenfield 16.897
|50 4R Ben Rowe 16.947
|51 64 Garrett Evans 16.967
|52 32 Stuart Dutton 17.137
|53 58F Jeff Firestine 18.159