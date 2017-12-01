Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Investment group purchases minority ownership share of BK Racing

By Jerry BonkowskiDec 1, 2017, 3:51 PM EST
The Lynch Racing Co., a division of Sport Venture Group, announced Friday that it has acquired a minority ownership share in BK Racing from Iowa City Capital Partners. Ron Devine continues to hold a majority ownership share in BK Racing.

“We look forward to working with Ron (Devine) going forward to enhance the value of the charter(s),” Ron Konersmann, Chairman of Sport Venture Group, said in a media release.

Anthony Marlowe, owner of Iowa City Capital Partners, is selling his share of BK Racing to Lynch Racing/SVG to focus on other areas of NASCAR involvement.

“Short term, I plan on moving from owner to sponsor, perhaps even a Series partner,” Marlowe told NBC Sports. “Long term, I am open to reinvesting in the sport if the right opportunity presents itself.

“With the right strategy, I think NASCAR can re-grow its market share. It needs to find a way for teams to build franchise value. … I’ve been a fan myself for many years, proud to have been involved, I proposed to my wife at the track. We love racing.”

An investor and entrepreneur, Marlowe purchased 15 percent of Swan Racing in 2013, then acquired 49 percent of Swan’s assets as it was closing and merged them into BK Racing in April 2014 for a 10 percent share of BK Racing.

BK Racing was founded in 2012 when Devine and Wayne Press acquired Red Bull Racing. It fields two teams in the NASCAR Cup Series and holds a NASCAR charter for the No. 23 Toyota Camry but not for the No. 83 Toyota Camry.

“Without Ron, the majority owner, and managing partner, subsidizing the team, the team wouldn’t exist,” Marlowe said. “The reality is that most teams across all of the motorsports around the world, including stock car racing, at all levels operate because of someone like Ron. Ron at this stage in his life races for a living, and is determined to make it work in NASCAR.”

Marlowe said the addition of a venture group as an investor in BKR could help take the organization to bigger heights.

“The team has been dramatically underfunded vs. other teams since before my involvement, due to limited sponsorship sales, and lack of a competitive engine program,” Marlowe said. “I think it is clear to all incoming, outgoing and existing parties that some significant changes would go a long way to ensure it continues as a viable entity.”

In the media release announcing the sale of Marlowe’s share, Devine said, “We are excited for Sport Venture Group to join our ownership team and look forward to working with them going forward.”

Dover International Speedway suffered no apparent damage from Thursday’s earthquake

By Jerry BonkowskiDec 1, 2017, 11:47 AM EST
Officials of Dover International Speedway said Friday that the one-mile track and the rest of its facilities did not appear to suffer any damage from Thursday’s moderate earthquake in the area.

“We did feel some shaking in our office building but there was no visible damage to our offices or the track and grandstand areas,” a track spokesman told NBC Sports in a Friday morning email. “A more thorough review is planned for today during daylight hours.”

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the epicenter of the magnitude 4.1 earthquake, which struck at 4:47 p.m. ET Thursday, was centered seven miles north of Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, and approximately 13 miles north of the racetrack.

The quake was reportedly felt throughout a wide area, including Washington DC, eastern Maryland, northern Virginia, eastern Pennsylvania (including Philadelphia) and as far north as Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

According to the Wilmington News-Journal and the Delaware Geological Survey, the last earthquake in the same general area occurred in 1879, just east of Dover.

In a lighthearted response, another track official told NBC Sports, “Miles is still intact!” That is Miles the Monster, the Monster Mile’s official statue and mascot.

NBC Sports has reached out to Pocono Raceway, which was on the edge of the earthquake zone, but has not received a response if there was any damage there.

With Las Vegas parties over, NASCAR turns the page to 2018

By Dustin LongDec 1, 2017, 9:49 AM EST
The party is over, well it likely ended not long ago in Las Vegas, and the 2017 NASCAR season is over.

While the sport celebrated Martin Truex Jr.’s Cup title Thursday, it also reflected upon those who will be moving on to other things.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is retired from racing in the Cup Series, although he is expected to make two Xfinity Series race starts in 2018 for JR Motorsports. Matt Kenseth doesn’t have a ride for next year. Danica Patrick will drive the Daytona 500 before focusing on racing in the Indianapolis 500 and ending her driving career.

They follow in the recent departures of Carl Edwards, Tony Stewart, Jeff Gordon and Greg Biffle. With the exit of Stewart and Gordon, Jimmie Johnson is the sport’s only active multi-time Cup champion.

Only five drivers who finished in the top 15 in points in 2005 will be back to compete in 2018 — Johnson, Ryan Newman, Kurt Busch, Jamie McMurray and Kevin Harvick.

Each is closing in on when they’ll leave the sport. Johnson is 42. Harvick turns 42 on Dec. 8. McMurray is 41. Newman turns 40 on Dec. 8. Busch is 39.

“It’s kind of sad, honestly,’’ McMurray said this week in Las Vegas of the sport’s transition. “I came in not long after those guys, so you know that your days are somewhat numbered.

“My goal is to be able to race for maybe four more years, maybe a little bit more. I watched Biffle this year with (this) being his first year out of the sport. I’ve watched the transitions because there are some unknowns there. We are so busy, everybody in our industry is so busy every single weekend.

“You hear everyone talk about how hard it is step away because of how much time you all of a sudden have, and you have time for things that you didn’t used to.’’

That’s what Kenseth will face, but he will be busier with his wife due this month to deliver the couple’s fourth child.

“I think it will take a few days, few weeks to get home and get wound down and get in the swing of things,’’ Kenseth said after Thursday night’s NASCAR Cup Awards in Las Vegas. “Got a lot going on at home right now. Looking forward to this month. Looking forward to the holidays this year. Kind of turn the calendar over to another year and get settled in. Everything is going really great. Got a lot to look forward to. Got a lot to be thankful for.’’

As drivers leave, others enter. Cup drivers age 25 and under with rides for next season include William Byron (20), Erik Jones (21), Chase Elliott (22), Ryan Blaney (turns 24 on Dec. 31), Alex Bowman (24), Darrell Wallace Jr. (24), Chris Buescher (25), Ty Dillon (25), Kyle Larson (25) and Daniel Suarez (25).

“It’s true, we’re in a transition,’’ NASCAR Chairman Brian France said at Homestead-Miami Speedway. “But that happens from time to time. Not usually in the concentrated manner that we have now, but it happens. But we’re excited.’’

Who wore it best? A look at the Cup Awards red carpet

By NBC SportsNov 30, 2017, 11:15 PM EST
Thursday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Awards brought out the best in NASCAR – best dressed that is.

Here are photos of the 16 drivers who made the playoffs this past season as they graced the red carpet at Wynn Las Vegas:

NASCAR Cup Series Champion Martin Truex Jr. and girlfriend Sherry Pollex. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
Kyle Busch and wife Samantha. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)
Kevin Harvick. His pregnant wife, DeLana, was back home.  (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
Brad Keselowski and wife Paige. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)
Chase Elliott (Photo: Getty Images).
Denny Hamlin and girlfriend Jordan Fish. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
Matt Kenseth. Pregnant wife Katie was back home. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
Kyle Larson and his girlfriend Katelynn Sweet. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
Ryan Blaney. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
Jimmie and Chandra Johnson. Photo: Getty Images.
Austin Dillon and fiancee Whitney Ward (Getty Images).
Jamie McMurray and his wife Christy. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
Kurt Busch and his wife Ashley. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
Kasey Kahne (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
Ryan Newman and wife Krissie. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife Amy.  (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

 

NASCAR celebrates its new champion, a thankful Martin Truex Jr.

By Dustin LongNov 30, 2017, 10:55 PM EST
Martin Truex Jr. celebrated his Cup championship Thursday night by thanking those who helped him reach the sport’s pinnacle.

Truex was honored at the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Awards at Wynn Las Vegas.

Before his moment, close friend Dale Earnhardt Jr. introduced the champion.

“Tonight we celebrate our championship driver,’’ Earnhardt said. “But to me and many who know him, he’s a champion in so many ways. Like when his professional career turned challenging, his options limited, he blamed no one. He kept his head high, he persevered because he’s a champion person.

“While the love of his life battles the most evil of diseases and he stands with her to make her fight his fight, he’s a champion partner.

“When he’s away from the track, perhaps enjoying his true passion for hunting or fishing, you realize this, he’s a champion friend. He’s the man. The champion in so many ways and no one more deserving of this night.’’

Truex started his speech by thanking his parents and family.

“Dad we did it!’’ Truex said.

“This is a childhood dream for me. The 78 race team has carried the same motto throughout the season and that’s ‘never give up.’ No one has lived that out more than my life partner Sherry. As we all know, Sherry was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2014. Today, she is still fighting her disease with tenacity and a never-give-up attitude that inspires millions of people to do the same. She is the true champion.’’

Sherry Pollex’s health battles were only part of what Truex and members of Furniture Row Racing faced throughout the year. Truex noted that this “has been an emotional journey.’’

When he got to car owner Barney Visser, who was unable to attend as he recovers from bypass surgery after a heart attack in early November, Truex said: “Barney Visser is the heart of this team. People thought he was crazy 12 years ago starting a NASCAR team in Denver. Barney, who is crazy now?’’

After thanking others on the team, Truex asked the crowd to raise a glass and offer a toast to Jim Watson, the crew member who died the night before the Kansas race in October.

“Here’s to you ‘Wild Man,’ ’’ Truex said. “Cheers.’’

Truex went on to congratulate Matt Kenseth on his career, thanked the fans and many others before turning his attention to Earnhardt.

“To my buddy and hunting partner Dale Jr. … I wouldn’t be here without Dale,’’ Truex said. “He gave me my first break in NASCAR. I’m damn sure going to miss racing with him on the race track but we are going to spend a lot of time together away from the race track, and I look forward to that. Congratulations on an amazing career.’’

Truex finished his speech by talking about Pollex.

Finally, back to the love of my life,’’ Truex said. “No, not racing. Sherry. Babe, I love you and thank you for the change you’ve caused in my life. You’re an inspiration to all of us in this room. And winning is a great feeling, but spending my life with you is the real victory.’’

