NASCAR America: Ryan Blaney turns focus to Team Penske for 2018

By Dustin LongNov 30, 2017, 8:22 AM EST
As NASCAR closes out its 2017 season, the next thing for Ryan Blaney will be to focus on 2018 and joining Team Penske.

That organization will expand to add Blaney, who moves over from the Wood Brothers. Blaney will drive the No. 12.

“There’s a lot of personnel that is going to be the same, so that is going to be really nice,” Blaney told NBCSN’s Marty Snider in Las Vegas. “We have a few new members who are going to come on, just trying to get everybody knowing each other and working well together, I think, is the biggest thing.”

Blaney leaves behind a Wood Brothers team that he helped lead to the playoffs and scored his first – and the organization’s 99th career win – this season.

“It was a fun year, for sure,” Blaney said. “To be able to win for the Wood Brothers was a big privilege to be a part of the folks that have won for them. That will be something that I’ll always remember. It was a great year. We wish we could have fought for a championship at Homestead, but I was really proud of the effort we put forth this year.”

See what else Blaney had to say in the video above.

 

NASCAR America: Best of Scan All 2017

By Dustin LongNov 29, 2017, 7:33 PM EST
Another NASCAR season is complete but before the champion is feted Thursday night in Las Vegas on NBCSN (coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET), here’s a chance to relive some of the best moments of Scan All throughout the season.

The radio chatter from drivers, crew chiefs and spotters was a mix of comedy, anger and bewilderment at what was taking place on the track and even off the track in some instances.

So enjoy one last view of the season through the words of Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Chris Buescher, Clint Bowyer, AJ Allmendinger, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and many, many others in the video above.

 

Kurt Busch ‘not too worried’ about being without announced Cup ride

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dustin LongNov 29, 2017, 6:31 PM EST
Although Stewart-Haas Racing and Kurt Busch have not completed a deal for Busch to remain in the No. 41 car for next season, the former champion said Wednesday in Las Vegas “I’m not too worried about it.’’

Busch spoke more of it being only a formality until he is announced as back in the No. 41 car.

“I think that my best chance to win races and to win championships is to be with Stewart-Haas Racing,’’ Busch said Wednesday after the Myers Brothers Awards. “I talked with other owners and the offers were about the same from other teams, but the offers weren’t the same as far as the level of car. To work with (engine builder) Doug Yates and Ford and all the individuals that I’ve grown around and felt comfortable with at Stewart-Haas, that’s not available at other teams. We’ll see how it all plays out. I’m not too worried about it.’’

Busch, who won this past season’s Daytona 500 with Stewart-Haas, was asked if there was a deadline to get the deal done.

“No deadline,’’ he said. “I think with the support I have from Monster (Energy) and the support I have from Ford, everybody is on the same page. It’s more about the people and plugging in the right puzzle pieces in the right place.’’

Busch’s status was put into question Aug. 1 when Stewart-Haas Racing announced it would not renew its contract with him. Even then, Stewart-Haas Racing stated it expected to have Busch back.

Even without an announced ride, Busch, a former champion, is focused on what he can accomplish in 2018.

“I would love to win a couple of the races … that I haven’t won before and really focus hard on the crown jewel events such as Indianapolis,” he said. “We came very close at Darlington this year. To win Monster Energy’s All-Star Race, that would be a high, high priority for next year. Just bundling that consistency to make sure we have a stronger run in the playoffs.’’

Busch finished 14th in the points. He was eliminated after the first round of the playoffs. Busch finished with one win, six top-five finishes and 15 top-10 results.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. named Grand Marshal for 2018 Daytona 500

Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
By Dustin LongNov 29, 2017, 5:35 PM EST
Although he won’t compete in next year’s Daytona 500, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will still have a key role in the event. Daytona International Speedway announced Wednesday that Earnhardt will give the command for drivers to start their engines for the Feb. 18, 2018, season-opening race.

Earnhardt won 17 races at Daytona International Speedway, including the 2004 and 2014 Daytona 500s. His win total there ranks third to Dale Earnhardt (34 total wins) and Tony Stewart (19).

“I was humbled when asked to be the Grand Marshal of next season’s Daytona 500,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said in a statement. “The race has so much history and being a two-time winner of the event is something I am extremely proud of. The list of names who have Grand Marshaled the race is one I’m honored to add my name to. Speedweeks is an exciting time for our sport, and this assures me an opportunity to witness the thrills of it all.”

Former Grand Marshals include former President George W. Bush, former Daytona 500 winners Richard Petty and Junior Johnson and actors Owen Wilson and Matthew McConaughey.

Tickets for the 60th annual DAYTONA 500 and other Daytona International Speedway events can be purchased online at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP.

NASCAR America: Las Vegas happenings, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney & Best of Scan All

NBCSN
By Dustin LongNov 29, 2017, 5:30 PM EST
Carolyn Manno and Parker Kligerman are on today’s NASCAR America, which airs from 6 – 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

They’ll discuss:

  • Martin Truex Jr. and girlfriend Sherry Pollex have put their full efforts into raising awareness and funding for research of pediatric and ovarian cancers. Today, they were honored with the prestigious Myers Brothers Award as Champion’s Week continued in Las Vegas. You’ll hear from them both as they reflect on Truex’s championship after the checkered flag fell in Miami a few weeks ago.
  • This year’s Playoff drivers are in Vegas to celebrate the end of the season, including two future title contenders in Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney. Today, we caught up with both of them to see how they’re enjoying the festivities and how they’re already looking ahead to next season.
  • And we’ve packed all of the best radio sounds from this season into a must-listen, must-see Best of Scan All!

