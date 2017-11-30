Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Changes in place, Hendrick Motorsports looks ahead to 2018 season

By Dustin LongNov 30, 2017, 10:29 AM EST
Coming off what was a disappointing season for Hendrick Motorsports, Jimmie Johnson and Chase Elliott are ready to move on to 2018, a season that presents a new Chevrolet and new opportunities.

Johnson admits that when the checkered flag flew in the season finale in Miami less than two weeks ago “I couldn’t find a beer fast enough and started popping some cold ones to try to forget a tough close to the end of the season.’’

While Hendrick placed three drivers in the playoffs — Johnson, Chase Elliott and Kasey Kahne — the organization’s four wins were its fewest in a season since 2000.

Johnson won three races but none after his June victory at Dover. Kahne won the Brickyard 400, which was his only top-10 finish in a 19-race stretch. Dale Earnhardt Jr. didn’t have a finish better than fifth. Elliott had five runner-up finishes but remains winless.

Elliott called those runner-up results “learning the hard way, but you definitely do learn things from those situations. I definitely have. I can probably say I’ve learned more from the second-place finishes this year than I did the ones last year.’’

Now, Hendrick heads into a season of change.

The 2018 driver lineup features Johnson, Elliott, Alex Bowman and William Byron. Johnson is the only driver among the group to win at the Cup level.

‘It’s definitely going to be different for sure,’’ Elliott said this week in Las Vegas of the 2018 look for Hendrick Motorsports. “I think the guys that are coming over in Alex and William, they’ve proven that they know how to race. They don’t need any help to be good race car drivers. They’re going to win races and be contenders, I have no doubt.’’

That’s just among a series of changes for the team. The organization announced in August eight leadership promotions.

“Obviously 2018 is right around the corner and internally we have a lot going on at Hendrick Motorsports, not only the two drivers that are coming in but the way we produce cars, where crew chiefs live, how our engineering department functions and where they’re located,’’ Johnson said this week in Las Vegas. “All of that is shifting around right now, there’s a little bit of construction taking place at Hendrick. Lump all that together with the new car that we have with the Camaro that is coming out in 2018. We need to learn lessons from last year, but we have a lot to look forward to moving into 2018.’’

The Camaro ZL1 will make its debut in Daytona. Chevrolet teams hope the new car will be as strong as Toyota’s updated Camry this past season when it won 16 races, including eight of the 10 playoffs races and helped Martin Truex Jr. to the championship.

“I think everyone has done their homework from that perspective,’’ Elliott said of the new car. “I’ve put a lot of trust in my guys and the people at HMS and Chevrolet to make those right decisions and everyone feels like they have, so we’ll find out.’’

It adds to a lot of change for an organization that seeks more victories.

“I think that the changes taking place for us is change in the right direction, is going to bring the company closer together, produce a better product, more competitive cars,’’ Johnson said. “I’m really looking forward to 2018. The decisions we’re making now will have a director improvement on 2018, but I think as we stack a couple of years on it will only strengthen further out.’’

Kasey Kahne looks ahead to new team, more racing in 2018

By Dustin LongNov 30, 2017, 1:01 PM EST
A new season will mean a new ride for Kasey Kahne and he’s ready to get going.

Kahne, who had spent the past six seasons at Hendrick Motorsports, moves to Leavine Family Racing for the 2018 season. The 18-time Cup winner will pair with new crew chief Travis Mack, who also moves over from Hendrick Motorsports where he was the car chief on Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s team.

“The whole deal is going to be new and different, all new people, Travis being one of them,’’ Kahne said this week in Las Vegas. “I don’t know Travis that well. We’re starting to get to know each other better now that we’re working together. He seems very motivated, excited for the role and so am I. I think it’s going to be a fun relationship.’’

Kahne, who won this past season’s Brickyard 400 and finished 15th in the points after making the playoffs, moves to a single-car team. He replaces Michael McDowell, who finished 26th in the points. McDowell’s best finish for the team was fourth at Daytona in July. It was his only top-10 finish. He had 15 top-20 finishes this past year.

Kahne said he spent a day on the shop last week with his new team and says “we’re heading in a good direction.’’

Another change for Kahne is that he plans to do more racing outside NASCAR. He said he plans to be at the Chili Bowl next month and may run at Volusia Speedway Park in Florida before the Feb. 18 Daytona 500.

“I plan on doing a lot of racing next year, working on that,’’ he said.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. discusses his role in sport on ‘The Dan Patrick Show’

By Dustin LongNov 30, 2017, 12:21 PM EST
Dale Earnhardt Jr. doesn’t foresee himself being a great NASCAR President if ever offered the opportunity but said in a wide-ranging interview Thursday on “The Dan Patrick Show” that he’d like to have an influence on the sport.

Earnhardt, who is in Las Vegas for tonight’s Cup Awards program (7 p.m. ET, red carpet NASCAR America special, followed by Awards show at 9 p.m. ET on NBCSN), spoke to Patrick by phone for more than 20 minutes.

MORE: Dale Jr. named 2018 Daytona 500 Grand Marshal

One of the questions Patrick asked Earnhardt is if he’d like to be NASCAR President some day.

“Would I want to be? I don’t really know,” Earnhardt said. “It’s not as easy to come up with a solution for everything. A lot of people have opinions about things that are going on in the sport. The sport is in a really good place, in my opinion personally, but everybody has opinions on what could be different. It’s not really easy to come up with those solutions. The other side of that, too, no matter what you come up with, people are going to bash it. You’re never going to win. I think it would be interesting to be in those conversations, to be in those board room meetings to understand a little bit more about what’s going on and how they come to decisions that they come to.

“I don’t think I would want to be a president of NASCAR, nor do I think I would be a great president for the sport. I think I could be just underneath that in maybe a Mike Helton style role or a Steve O’Donnell style role where I have some influence, but I think the France family … always should be the leaders of the sport. They were the ones that brought this together and created it. I think it would be fun, and I do believe it’s something that I would be good at if I could be an influence in the sport someway, somehow.”

Earnhardt also talked about his childhood, his father, his early job as a mechanic, what he’ll  miss most about not driving full-time in Cup, the Washington Redskins and hanging out with Tony Stewart in Las Vegas this week.

Watch the video above and below for what Earnhardt had to say to Dan Patrick.

NASCAR America: Ryan Blaney turns focus to Team Penske for 2018

By Dustin LongNov 30, 2017, 8:22 AM EST
As NASCAR closes out its 2017 season, the next thing for Ryan Blaney will be to focus on 2018 and joining Team Penske.

That organization will expand to add Blaney, who moves over from the Wood Brothers. Blaney will drive the No. 12.

“There’s a lot of personnel that is going to be the same, so that is going to be really nice,” Blaney told NBCSN’s Marty Snider in Las Vegas. “We have a few new members who are going to come on, just trying to get everybody knowing each other and working well together, I think, is the biggest thing.”

Blaney leaves behind a Wood Brothers team that he helped lead to the playoffs and scored his first – and the organization’s 99th career win – this season.

“It was a fun year, for sure,” Blaney said. “To be able to win for the Wood Brothers was a big privilege to be a part of the folks that have won for them. That will be something that I’ll always remember. It was a great year. We wish we could have fought for a championship at Homestead, but I was really proud of the effort we put forth this year.”

NASCAR America: Best of Scan All 2017

By Dustin LongNov 29, 2017, 7:33 PM EST
Another NASCAR season is complete but before the champion is feted Thursday night in Las Vegas on NBCSN (coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET), here’s a chance to relive some of the best moments of Scan All throughout the season.

The radio chatter from drivers, crew chiefs and spotters was a mix of comedy, anger and bewilderment at what was taking place on the track and even off the track in some instances.

So enjoy one last view of the season through the words of Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Chris Buescher, Clint Bowyer, AJ Allmendinger, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and many, many others in the video above.

 