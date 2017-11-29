NASCAR America: The intriguing Aric Almirola, and what about No. 41 status in 2018?

As we continued spotlighting NASCAR Cup teams leading up to Thursday’s championship banquet in Las Vegas, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s Pete Pistone made his final appearance of the year on Tuesday’s NASCAR America.
Pistone left us with some parting words on what he believes 2018 will hold, particularly one driver that he’s very intrigued to see how he’ll do with better equipment than he’s ever had.
We’re talking about Aric Almirola, who departed Richard Petty Motorsports at the end of the 2017 season and will drive for Stewart-Haas Racing in 2018.
Almirola will be reunited with longtime sponsor Smithfield Foods and replaces the outgoing Danica Patrick in the No. 10 SHR Ford.
“I’m really interested to see what Aric can do now that he’s going to take that 10 ride after Danica’s stepping out of it,” Pistone said.
Pistone also lamented about the lingering uncertainty of who will drive the No. 41 Ford for SHR next season. Will 2017 Daytona 500 winner Kurt Busch return, or will a wildcard replacement come to the forefront. Perhaps a Matt Kenseth?
“Here we are, Banquet Week in Las Vegas, and we don’t know what the winner of the Daytona 500’s future is at Stewart-Haas Racing,” Pistone said.
Yeah, what’s up with that?
To hear the full Pistone interview, click on the video above.
NASCAR America: Youth will have big impact in 2018 at Gibbs and Hendrick teams
How much better will both be next season? Or, will one or both fall victim to the notorious NASCAR sophomore jinx and both have tough second seasons?
Then there’s Hendrick Motorsports, which uncharacteristically struggled in 2017. The head of the Chevrolet family in NASCAR, HMS and Chevy failed to place even one driver in the Championship 4 round at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
And this is where HMS has a lot of similarity with JGR: youth.
Credit One Bank has signed a multi-year deal to become primary sponsor of the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR Cup Series, the team announced Tuesday.
Starting with the 2018 season-opening Daytona 500, Credit One Bank will essentially replace long-time sponsor Target, which ended its support of the No. 42 at the conclusion of this past season.
During the 2017 season, Target was primary sponsor of the No. 42 for 19 races, while Credit One was primary sponsor for 11 races.
The number of races Credit One will serve as primary sponsor in 2018 were not announced, other than it will “become the largest sponsor of the No. 42 for the 2018 season,” according to a media release.
Credit One will also continue to serve as an associate sponsor on Jamie McMurray’s No. 1 CGR Chevy, a relationship that began in 2016.
Larson is coming off a career-best eighth-place finish in the Cup standings. He also earned career highs in 2017 in wins (4), runner-up finishes (8), top 5s (15), top 10s (20) and poles (3).
Larson said of the new deal, “We’ve had some exciting races with (Credit One) on board, and hopefully there’s more to come next year.”
NASCAR America, special start 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Bud Moore, Cup power teams
Today’s edition of NASCAR America airs at a special time, from 6-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Carolyn Manno and Kyle Petty host from Stamford, Connecticut. Jeff Burton joins them from Burton’s Garage.
Here is what’s on today’s show:
NASCAR Hall of Famer and decorated World War II veteran Bud Moore has passed away at the age of 92. As the NASCAR community pauses to remember him, we’ll look back on his championship legacy in the sport and the heroism he displayed while serving America in its time of need.
We’ll also continue our early look ahead to the 2018 season with driver moves among the sport’s power teams – Hendrick, Penske, Gibbs, Stewart-Haas, and new champs Furniture Row!
Sirius XM NASCAR Radio’s Pete Pistone also joins us with his thoughts on the late Bud Moore and the one driver change for 2018 that intrigues him the most.
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.
JD Motorsports with Gary Keller announced Tuesday that former NASCAR K&N Pro Series East driver Vinnie Miller will drive the team’s No. 01 Chevrolet Camaro full-time in the 2018 Xfinity Series.
Miller, 20, is a native of Ortonville, Michigan, and began his racing career on local short tracks before moving up to both the K&N Series and ARCA Racing Series.
Miller made his Xfinity Series debut for JD Motorsports Sept. 16 at Chicagoland Speedway, finishing 29th. He also made his Truck Series debut at Talladega on Oct. 14, finishing seventh for the Gaffney, South Carolina-based team.