NASCAR America: The intriguing Aric Almirola, and what about No. 41 status in 2018?

As we continued spotlighting NASCAR Cup teams leading up to Thursday’s championship banquet in Las Vegas, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s Pete Pistone made his final appearance of the year on Tuesday’s NASCAR America.

Pistone left us with some parting words on what he believes 2018 will hold, particularly one driver that he’s very intrigued to see how he’ll do with better equipment than he’s ever had.

We’re talking about Aric Almirola, who departed Richard Petty Motorsports at the end of the 2017 season and will drive for Stewart-Haas Racing in 2018.

Almirola will be reunited with longtime sponsor Smithfield Foods and replaces the outgoing Danica Patrick in the No. 10 SHR Ford.

“I’m really interested to see what Aric can do now that he’s going to take that 10 ride after Danica’s stepping out of it,” Pistone said.

Pistone also lamented about the lingering uncertainty of who will drive the No. 41 Ford for SHR next season. Will 2017 Daytona 500 winner Kurt Busch return, or will a wildcard replacement come to the forefront. Perhaps a Matt Kenseth?

“Here we are, Banquet Week in Las Vegas, and we don’t know what the winner of the Daytona 500’s future is at Stewart-Haas Racing,” Pistone said.

Yeah, what’s up with that?

To hear the full Pistone interview, click on the video above.