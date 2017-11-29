Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NBCSN

NASCAR America: Las Vegas happenings, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney & Best of Scan All

By Dustin LongNov 29, 2017, 5:30 PM EST
Carolyn Manno and Parker Kligerman are on today’s NASCAR America, which airs from 6 – 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

They’ll discuss:

  • Martin Truex Jr. and girlfriend Sherry Pollex have put their full efforts into raising awareness and funding for research of pediatric and ovarian cancers. Today, they were honored with the prestigious Myers Brothers Award as Champion’s Week continued in Las Vegas. You’ll hear from them both as they reflect on Truex’s championship after the checkered flag fell in Miami a few weeks ago.
  • This year’s Playoff drivers are in Vegas to celebrate the end of the season, including two future title contenders in Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney. Today, we caught up with both of them to see how they’re enjoying the festivities and how they’re already looking ahead to next season.
  • And we’ve packed all of the best radio sounds from this season into a must-listen, must-see Best of Scan All!

Dale Earnhardt Jr. named Grand Marshal for 2018 Daytona 500

Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
By Dustin LongNov 29, 2017, 5:35 PM EST
Although he won’t compete in next year’s Daytona 500, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will still have a key role in the event. Daytona International Speedway announced Wednesday that Earnhardt will give the command for drivers to start their engines for the Feb. 18, 2018, season-opening race.

Earnhardt won 17 races at Daytona International Speedway, including the 2004 and 2014 Daytona 500s. His win total there ranks third to Dale Earnhardt (34 total wins) and Tony Stewart (19).

“I was humbled when asked to be the Grand Marshal of next season’s Daytona 500,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said in a statement. “The race has so much history and being a two-time winner of the event is something I am extremely proud of. The list of names who have Grand Marshaled the race is one I’m honored to add my name to. Speedweeks is an exciting time for our sport, and this assures me an opportunity to witness the thrills of it all.”

Former Grand Marshals include former President George W. Bush, former Daytona 500 winners Richard Petty and Junior Johnson and actors Owen Wilson and Matthew McConaughey.

Tickets for the 60th annual DAYTONA 500 and other Daytona International Speedway events can be purchased online at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP.

Martin Truex Jr., Sherry Pollex win prestigious Myers Brothers Award

By Dustin LongNov 29, 2017, 2:59 PM EST
Cup champion Martin Truex Jr. and girlfriend Sherry Pollex were selected as the recipient of the Myers Brothers Award Wednesday in Las Vegas.

The Myers Brothers Award, named for Billy and Bob Myers, honors those who have made outstanding contributions to the sport. The award, presented annually since 1958, is voted on by members of the National Motorsports Press Association.

WATCH: NBCSN to air special NASCAR America at 7 p.m. ET Thursday, followed by Cup Series Awards Show at 9 p.m. ET.

Truex and Pollex were honored for their charitable work around childhood and ovarian cancer that includes the Catwalk for a Cause, which was held an eight consecutive year and raised more than $550,000 this year, and their second annual “Drive for Teal & Gold.”

“I didn’t see that coming,” Truex said to Pollex on stage after accepting the award.

“I didn’t either,” Pollex said. “I’m going to try really hard not to cry. It’s been a crazy, crazy year for both of us. Personally and professionally with my cancer and …” she could not continue.

Truex then added: “This is definitely an unbelievable honor to receive this award. We definitely didn’t see it coming. Did not expect it. I think Sherry and I have been very fortunate in our lives to have all the things we needed, great families, great parents that raised us right and taught us right from wrong. I think they probably deserve a lot of the credit for us being who we are and being able to give back and help people. Being a part of this sport, it’s who we are.

“We are so proud of everybody. We’ve learned so much from past champions. Just everybody in this sport is willing to give back and willing to give their time to great causes. We don’t deserve all the credit for this. I think we’ve learned a lot of lessons from a lot of people in this room and a lot of people in this sport in general. We’re very fortunate and definitely lucky to be able to give our time to great causes, and I’m so proud of (Pollex) for her fight and her battle and what she’s been able to pull through and get through, and at the same time willing to help others to give her time. Just really, really proud of this. Thank you all very, very much.

“We’re humbled. We’re very lucky to be here, and we’re very proud of this.”

They both then said: “Thank you.”

Previous winners of the award include Ned Jarrett, Richard Petty, the Wood Brothers, Junie Donlavey, Kyle Petty, Dale Earnhardt, Mike Helton, Bill France Sr., Bill France Jr., Benny Parsons, Barney Hall, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart.

Truex was named on 82 percent of the ballots cast for this year’s award. Others receiving votes were NASCAR team owner Jack Roush and seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson.

Other awards presented Wednesday at the Myers Brothers Awards included:

SMI Chairman Bruton Smith won the Buddy Shuman Award for contributions to the sport.

Chevrolet honored Dale Earnhardt Jr. with the Chevrolet Lifetime Achievement Award and donated a car for his foundation to auction.

NBC Sports and Fox Sports were jointly honored with the 2017 NASCAR Marketing Achievement Award.

“We are fortunate to have two world-class television partners dedicated to presenting our sport in new and innovative ways each weekend,” said Steve Phelps, EVP, Chief Global Sales and Marketing Officer. “Both FOX Sports and NBC Sports are deserving honorees, each delivering dynamic marketing campaigns that introduced our sport to new audiences and brought fans closer to our athletes than ever before.”

“NBC Sports is incredibly proud of our long-standing partnership with NASCAR, and we are thrilled to accept this award,” said Jenny Storms, Chief Marketing Officer, NBC Sports Group. “This prestigious honor is the direct result of an insights led strategy, combined with the passion and creativity of our team, to continue to connect and engage with fans in new and exciting ways.”

Snowball Derby will have a NASCAR flavor

Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images
By Dustin LongNov 29, 2017, 1:00 PM EST
Among the drivers entered for Sunday’s 50th Snowball Derby Super Late Model race at 5 Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida, are a number of drivers with NASCAR ties.

Former Cup champion Kyle Busch will vie for his second Snowball Derby title. He won the 300-lap race in 2009. Former Camping World Truck Series champion Johnny Sauter seeks his first race title.

Also among those entered with NASCAR ties include Cup driver Corey LaJoie, K&N Pro Series East champion Harrison Burton, Truck racer Noah Gragson and Truck racer Grant Enfinger. John Hunter Nemechek is on the entry list but tweeted Monday that he would not be competing.

Sunday’s race is at 2 p.m. ET.

NASCAR America: Challenges of manufacturer parity in Cup

By Dustin LongNov 29, 2017, 11:29 AM EST
As NASCAR closes the 2017 season this week in Las Vegas, an issue becomes if manufacturer parity will be a reality in 2018.

Toyota, which debuted a new Camry before the 2017 season, didn’t win the most races in the regular season — Chevrolet did with 10 — but Toyota won eight of 10 playoff races and won the championship with Martin Truex Jr. (Chevrolet went winless in the playoffs).

Toyota’s dominance was an issue Ford driver Brad Keselowski raised toward the end of the regular season. Toyota driver Kyle Busch had a sharp response to Keselowski’s comments at Chicagoland Speedway on the opening weekend of the playoffs. 

NASCAR America’s Kyle Petty and Jeff Burton addressed the issue of manufacturer parity.

“Is the parity of the manufacturers, is that such that you’re going to have to do a (car) submittal every year?’’ Burton said. “So that Ford can go back … (and) resubmit the same car to be able to shift that downforce. I don’t think a Toyota makes more downforce than a Ford. I think it makes more rear downforce and less front and that was advantageous this year with the rules. That’s a tough situation for NASCAR to get a hold of.’’

Chevrolet debuts the Camaro ZL1 next season in Cup. That will leave Ford with the oldest model among the three manufacturers

“It’s going to be interesting to see what NASCAR does or how they try to balance the field,’’ Petty said. “If they want true parity, they’re going to have to look at this at some point in time and try to figure out how to weigh it.’’

Watch the video above for more from Petty and Burton on the issue.