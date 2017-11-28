NASCAR America: Youth will have big impact in 2018 at Gibbs and Hendrick teams

How much better will both be next season? Or, will one or both fall victim to the notorious NASCAR sophomore jinx and both have tough second seasons?
Then there’s Hendrick Motorsports, which uncharacteristically struggled in 2017. The head of the Chevrolet family in NASCAR, HMS and Chevy failed to place even one driver in the Championship 4 round at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
And this is where HMS has a lot of similarity with JGR: youth.
Credit One Bank has signed a multi-year deal to become primary sponsor of the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR Cup Series, the team announced Tuesday.
Starting with the 2018 season-opening Daytona 500, Credit One Bank will essentially replace long-time sponsor Target, which ended its support of the No. 42 at the conclusion of this past season.
During the 2017 season, Target was primary sponsor of the No. 42 for 19 races, while Credit One was primary sponsor for 11 races.
The number of races Credit One will serve as primary sponsor in 2018 were not announced, other than it will “become the largest sponsor of the No. 42 for the 2018 season,” according to a media release.
Credit One will also continue to serve as an associate sponsor on Jamie McMurray’s No. 1 CGR Chevy, a relationship that began in 2016.
Larson is coming off a career-best eighth-place finish in the Cup standings. He also earned career highs in 2017 in wins (4), runner-up finishes (8), top 5s (15), top 10s (20) and poles (3).
Larson said of the new deal, “We’ve had some exciting races with (Credit One) on board, and hopefully there’s more to come next year.”
NASCAR America, special start 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Bud Moore, Cup power teams
Today’s edition of NASCAR America airs at a special time, from 6-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Carolyn Manno and Kyle Petty host from Stamford, Connecticut. Jeff Burton joins them from Burton’s Garage.
Here is what’s on today’s show:
NASCAR Hall of Famer and decorated World War II veteran Bud Moore has passed away at the age of 92. As the NASCAR community pauses to remember him, we’ll look back on his championship legacy in the sport and the heroism he displayed while serving America in its time of need.
We’ll also continue our early look ahead to the 2018 season with driver moves among the sport’s power teams – Hendrick, Penske, Gibbs, Stewart-Haas, and new champs Furniture Row!
Sirius XM NASCAR Radio’s Pete Pistone also joins us with his thoughts on the late Bud Moore and the one driver change for 2018 that intrigues him the most.
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.
JD Motorsports with Gary Keller announced Tuesday that former NASCAR K&N Pro Series East driver Vinnie Miller will drive the team’s No. 01 Chevrolet Camaro full-time in the 2018 Xfinity Series.
Miller, 20, is a native of Ortonville, Michigan, and began his racing career on local short tracks before moving up to both the K&N Series and ARCA Racing Series.
Miller made his Xfinity Series debut for JD Motorsports Sept. 16 at Chicagoland Speedway, finishing 29th. He also made his Truck Series debut at Talladega on Oct. 14, finishing seventh for the Gaffney, South Carolina-based team.
Dale and Amy Earnhardt Fund to support Nationwide Children’s Hospital
The Dale and Amy Earnhardt Fund will aid pediatric injury rehabilitation and research and prevention at America’s largest pediatric hospital and research center.
“Amy and I are incredibly proud to make this announcement and to continue to be involved with Nationwide Children’s Hospital as I step away from racing,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said in a statement. “These children and their families go through so much during rehabilitation, and pediatric injury research is really underfunded. We want to support them and give hope to children everywhere by speeding research discoveries and being an advocate for this important issue of injury prevention. This also allows us to grow and expand the mission of The Dale Jr. Foundation, which is to help children in need and see them achieve their full potential.”
“The Dale Jr. Foundation is excited to join Dale Jr. and Amy in launching this long-term relationship with Nationwide Children’s Hospital,” said Kelley Earnhardt Miller, general manager of JR Motorsports and vice-president of The Dale Jr. Foundation. “This is an opportunity to spread our mission by helping children through an organization that has such a national impact. This marries so well with our ongoing commitment to help organizations of all sizes, both here in Charlotte and across America.”
“On behalf of all the patients, families and staff at Nationwide Children’s Hospital we send our deepest gratitude to Dale Jr., Amy and everyone supporting this vitally important Fund,” said Steve Allen, MD, CEO of Nationwide Children’s Hospital. “Dale Jr. is a beloved NASCAR champion but many of his biggest fans are here on the floors of Nationwide Children’s. He and Amy have a special place in our hearts and this Fund will create a legacy that helps children for generations to come. Their involvement will help us continue our mission to help kids everywhere and support life-saving research and advocacy in pediatric injury.”