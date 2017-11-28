Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo courtesy Vinnie Miller official Twitter page

JD Motorsports names Vinnie Miller to drive No. 01 Chevy in 2018 Xfinity Series

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 28, 2017, 3:39 PM EST
JD Motorsports with Gary Keller announced Tuesday that former NASCAR K&N Pro Series East driver Vinnie Miller will drive the team’s No. 01 Chevrolet Camaro full-time in the 2018 Xfinity Series.

Miller, 20, is a native of Ortonville, Michigan, and began his racing career on local short tracks before moving up to both the K&N Series and ARCA Racing Series.

Miller made his Xfinity Series debut for JD Motorsports Sept. 16 at Chicagoland Speedway, finishing 29th. He also made his Truck Series debut at Talladega on Oct. 14, finishing seventh for the Gaffney, South Carolina-based team.

NASCAR America, special start 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Bud Moore, Cup power teams

NBC Sports
By Jerry BonkowskiNov 28, 2017, 5:30 PM EST
Today’s edition of NASCAR America airs at a special time, from 6-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Carolyn Manno and Kyle Petty host from Stamford, Connecticut. Jeff Burton joins them from Burton’s Garage.

Here is what’s on today’s show:

  • NASCAR Hall of Famer and decorated World War II veteran Bud Moore has passed away at the age of 92. As the NASCAR community pauses to remember him, we’ll look back on his championship legacy in the sport and the heroism he displayed while serving America in its time of need.
  • We’ll also continue our early look ahead to the 2018 season with driver moves among the sport’s power teams – Hendrick, Penske, Gibbs, Stewart-Haas, and new champs Furniture Row!
  • Sirius XM NASCAR Radio’s Pete Pistone also joins us with his thoughts on the late Bud Moore and the one driver change for 2018 that intrigues him the most.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at a special start time of 6 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Dale and Amy Earnhardt Fund to support Nationwide Children’s Hospital

By Dustin LongNov 28, 2017, 10:43 AM EST
Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced Tuesday the creation of the Dale and Amy Earnhardt Fund at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, and the Dale Jr. Foundation made a contribution of $88,888.88.

The Dale and Amy Earnhardt Fund will aid pediatric injury rehabilitation and research and prevention at America’s largest pediatric hospital and research center.

“Amy and I are incredibly proud to make this announcement and to continue to be involved with Nationwide Children’s Hospital as I step away from racing,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said in a statement. “These children and their families go through so much during rehabilitation, and pediatric injury research is really underfunded. We want to support them and give hope to children everywhere by speeding research discoveries and being an advocate for this important issue of injury prevention. This also allows us to grow and expand the mission of The Dale Jr. Foundation, which is to help children in need and see them achieve their full potential.”

“The Dale Jr. Foundation is excited to join Dale Jr. and Amy in launching this long-term relationship with Nationwide Children’s Hospital,” said Kelley Earnhardt Miller, general manager of JR Motorsports and vice-president of The Dale Jr. Foundation. “This is an opportunity to spread our mission by helping children through an organization that has such a national impact. This marries so well with our ongoing commitment to help organizations of all sizes, both here in Charlotte and across America.”

“On behalf of all the patients, families and staff at Nationwide Children’s Hospital we send our deepest gratitude to Dale Jr., Amy and everyone supporting this vitally important Fund,” said Steve Allen, MD, CEO of Nationwide Children’s Hospital. “Dale Jr. is a beloved NASCAR champion but many of his biggest fans are here on the floors of Nationwide Children’s. He and Amy have a special place in our hearts and this Fund will create a legacy that helps children for generations to come. Their involvement will help us continue our mission to help kids everywhere and support life-saving research and advocacy in pediatric injury.”

War hero, legendary NASCAR team owner Bud Moore dies

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 28, 2017, 10:02 AM EST
Walter M. “Bud” Moore humbly referred to himself as “an old country mechanic who loved to make (race cars) run fast,” but he was so much more.

He was a highly decorated World War II veteran, who founded an engineering company and went on to become one of the most successful team owners in NASCAR history.

A lifelong resident of Spartanburg, South Carolina, Moore passed away at the age of 92.

Born May 25, 1925, Moore enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1943 at the age of 18, shortly after graduating high school. He was a machine gunner assigned to the 90th Infantry Division. 

One year later, Moore was among more than two million American and Allied forces who took part in D-Day, the largest military invasion in history.

By the time the war ended in 1945, Moore would earn two Bronze Star Medals for heroic actions and five Purple Hearts for being injured in combat – sustaining shrapnel wounds four separate times and the fifth for being shot.

While he typically downplayed his injuries or how many considered him a war hero, Moore said one of his highlights during the war was serving under General George S. Patton.

“If you asked any man in the Third Army, they’d have followed (Patton) into hell,” Moore said. “He was a commanding general who wouldn’t send you anywhere he wouldn’t go himself.”

Moore returned to Spartanburg after the war and formed Bud Moore Engineering in 1947.

“Three of us from Spartanburg, Bill Eubanks, Cotton Owens and I decided that racing was a way to make a living with this sport,” Moore said.

After serving as crew chief for Buck Baker’s NASCAR Grand National championship effort in 1957, Moore began his own team in 1961, one that would last through 2000, including more than 30 years with Ford.

Moore had a stellar list of drivers that raced for him including Joe Weatherly, Fireball Roberts, David Pearson, Johnny Rutherford, Rex White, Dale Earnhardt, Bobby and Donnie Allison, Bobby Isaac, LeeRoy Yarbrough, Cale Yarborough, Darrell Waltrip, Buddy Baker, Benny Parsons and Ricky Rudd.

Weatherly won back-to-back NASCAR Grand National championships for Moore in 1962 and 1963, while Tiny Lund won the inaugural NASCAR Grand American championship for Moore in 1968.

Among other highlights of Moore’s ownership career: Parnelli Jones won the 1970 Sports Car Club of America Trans-Am championship and Bobby Allison won the 1978 Daytona 500.

In addition to his two Grand National championships and one Grand American title, Moore earned 63 wins, 298 top fives and 463 top 10s in 958 races as an owner in NASCAR’s premier series.

Moore was part of the second class to be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2011.

“It’s an honor to be one of the first 10 inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame,” Moore said in his acceptance speech. “It means a lot to see my contribution as a car owner recognized like this.

“My daughter-in-law once asked me how I wanted to be remembered. The answer is simple: One who made many contributions to building the sport, whose handshake was good as any contract, who always gave a straight answer. Most of all to be remembered as a man who loved his family, his country and the sport of racing.”

Moore is survived by sons Daryl (wife Carol), Brent (wife Nancy) and Greg (fiancé Roberta), grandchildren: Melissa Moore Padgett (Tommy), Candace Moore Glover (Tommy), Benjamin Moore (Kristen), Thomas Moore, and Brittany Moore, along with seven great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

He is also survived by brothers, Ralph, William, and Richard Moore and sister, Ann Moore Elder. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Betty Clark Moore, and his brothers, Charles, Cecil and Donald Moore and sisters, Edith Moore Gregory and Helen Moore McKinney.

Services and arrangements will be announced at a later date.

NASCAR Chairman Brian France said: “Many choose the word ‘hero’ when describing athletes who accomplish otherworldly sporting feats. Oftentimes, it’s an exaggeration. But when detailing the life of the great Bud Moore, it’s a description that fits perfectly. Moore, a decorated veteran of World War II, served our country before dominating our sport as both a crew chief and, later, an owner.

“On behalf of all of NASCAR, I offer my condolences to Bud’s family, friends and fans. We will miss Bud, a giant in our sport, and a true American hero.”

NASCAR Hall of Fame Executive Director Winston Kelley said: “First and foremost, on behalf of everyone at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, we offer our most sincere condolences to the entire Moore family. Walter “Bud” Moore was truly a hero in every sense of the word. Merriam-Webster’s dictionary describes a hero as: ‘A person who is admired for great or brave acts or fine qualities.’ Many may fit one of these categories but very few fit into each. Bud left an indelible mark on NASCAR. We are humbled that he considers his crowning achievement as his induction in the second class of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, one of our first 10 inductees. That alone speaks to the magnitude of his accomplishments and contributions to NASCAR as both a championship owner and crew chief.”

Edsel B. Ford II said, “All of us involved in Ford’s racing program mourn the passing of Bud Moore.  He embodied the true meaning of the word hero, from storming the beaches of Normandy during D-Day in World War II to working his way up to the top levels of both the SCCA and NASCAR as a championship car owner.  Bud changed the lives of countless drivers and crew members for several decades on his way to the NASCAR Hall of Fame, but he was a humble, simple man who never forgot his South Carolina roots.  A loyal Ford man and a man of honor.   We send our deepest condolences to his sons Greg, Daryl and Brent.”

Talladega Superspeedway Chairman Grant Lynch said, “I got to know Bud back in the 1980s and he was one of a kind. He was a teacher of our sport, a blue-collar team owner who helped many drivers become legends and better men. Oh, the stories he would tell about the early days of the sport when he, (MRN’s) Barney Hall, Dick Brooks (former driver and MRN analyst) and I would play golf. He would always put a smile on your face. Bud was a true pioneer and building block of our sport. And his legacy, especially here at Talladega, will live on.”

WALTER M. “BUD” MOORE

Hometown: Spartanburg, S.C.

Born: May 25, 1925

NASCAR championships: 1962 and 1963 Grand National title; 1968 Grand America title; also was crew chief on Buck Baker’s 1957 championship team.

Career starts: 958

Wins: 63

Poles: 43

Daytona 500 wins: 1 (1978) plus three qualifying races (1961, 1962 and 1965)

Most wins at one track: 7 at Richmond (1961, 1962, 1963, 1979, 1980, 1981, 1984)

Second-most wins at one track: 5 at Talladega (1975, 1975, 1976, 1979, 1983)

Chase Briscoe to run multiple series in 2018

Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images
By Dustin LongNov 28, 2017, 9:35 AM EST
Chase Briscoe‘s second year in the Ford Performance Driver Development program will see him run in multiple series and with multiple teams in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Briscoe, rookie of the year in the Camping World Truck Series, will drive in 12 Xfinity races in 2018 for Roush Fenway Racing. He also will drive in at least one Xfinity race for Biagi-DenBeste Racing.

Briscoe also will run select Mustang GT4 races in the IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge Series as well as select Mustang events in the Trans-Am TA2 class.

“If you want a championship driver, you have to train the young driver and that’s what our program is all about,” said Dave Pericak, global director, Ford Performance. “It’s about developing him and developing his skills. Chase is taking a step up to the NASCAR Xfinity Series, but we’re also going to pair him up with the best in the business and he’s going to understand what it means to go out and road race.”

Briscoe also will assist Ford as a test driver.

“I’m excited for next year just because I’m going to be doing multiple things,” Briscoe said. “I’m not committed to just one series, which is good because I probably haven’t run 50 pavement races in my entire life. I feel like I’m at a point where I learn a ton every single race, so to get a chance to run some IMSA and Trans-Am races, in addition to my Xfinity schedule, is going to be a huge deal.”

