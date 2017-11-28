Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Dale and Amy Earnhardt Fund to support Nationwide Children’s Hospital

By Dustin LongNov 28, 2017, 10:43 AM EST
Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced Tuesday the creation of the Dale and Amy Earnhardt Fund at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, and the Dale Jr. Foundation made a contribution of $88,888.88.

The Dale and Amy Earnhardt Fund will aid pediatric injury rehabilitation and research and prevention at America’s largest pediatric hospital and research center.

“Amy and I are incredibly proud to make this announcement and to continue to be involved with Nationwide Children’s Hospital as I step away from racing,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said in a statement. “These children and their families go through so much during rehabilitation, and pediatric injury research is really underfunded. We want to support them and give hope to children everywhere by speeding research discoveries and being an advocate for this important issue of injury prevention. This also allows us to grow and expand the mission of The Dale Jr. Foundation, which is to help children in need and see them achieve their full potential.”

“The Dale Jr. Foundation is excited to join Dale Jr. and Amy in launching this long-term relationship with Nationwide Children’s Hospital,” said Kelley Earnhardt Miller, general manager of JR Motorsports and vice-president of The Dale Jr. Foundation. “This is an opportunity to spread our mission by helping children through an organization that has such a national impact. This marries so well with our ongoing commitment to help organizations of all sizes, both here in Charlotte and across America.”

“On behalf of all the patients, families and staff at Nationwide Children’s Hospital we send our deepest gratitude to Dale Jr., Amy and everyone supporting this vitally important Fund,” said Steve Allen, MD, CEO of Nationwide Children’s Hospital. “Dale Jr. is a beloved NASCAR champion but many of his biggest fans are here on the floors of Nationwide Children’s. He and Amy have a special place in our hearts and this Fund will create a legacy that helps children for generations to come. Their involvement will help us continue our mission to help kids everywhere and support life-saving research and advocacy in pediatric injury.”

War hero, legendary NASCAR team owner Bud Moore dies

Photo by John Harrelson/Getty Images for NASCAR
By Jerry BonkowskiNov 28, 2017, 10:02 AM EST
Walter M. “Bud” Moore humbly referred to himself as “an old country mechanic who loved to make (race cars) run fast,” but he was so much more.

He was a highly decorated World War II veteran, who founded an engineering company and went on to become one of the most successful team owners in NASCAR history.

A lifelong resident of Spartanburg, South Carolina, Moore passed away at the age of 92.

Born May 25, 1925, Moore enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1943 at the age of 18, shortly after graduating high school. He was a machine gunner assigned to the 90th Infantry Division. 

One year later, Moore was among more than two million American and Allied forces who took part in D-Day, the largest military invasion in history.

By the time the war ended in 1945, Moore would earn two Bronze Star Medals for heroic actions and five Purple Hearts for being injured in combat – sustaining shrapnel wounds four separate times and the fifth for being shot.

While he typically downplayed his injuries or how many considered him a war hero, Moore said one of his highlights during the war was serving under General George S. Patton.

“If you asked any man in the Third Army, they’d have followed (Patton) into hell,” Moore said. “He was a commanding general who wouldn’t send you anywhere he wouldn’t go himself.”

Moore returned to Spartanburg after the war and formed Bud Moore Engineering in 1947.

“Three of us from Spartanburg, Bill Eubanks, Cotton Owens and I decided that racing was a way to make a living with this sport,” Moore said.

After serving as crew chief for Buck Baker’s NASCAR Grand National championship effort in 1957, Moore began his own team in 1961, one that would last through 2000, including more than 30 years with Ford.

Moore had a stellar list of drivers that raced for him including Joe Weatherly, Fireball Roberts, David Pearson, Johnny Rutherford, Rex White, Dale Earnhardt, Bobby and Donnie Allison, Bobby Isaac, LeeRoy Yarbrough, Cale Yarborough, Darrell Waltrip, Buddy Baker, Benny Parsons and Ricky Rudd.

Weatherly won back-to-back NASCAR Grand National championships for Moore in 1962 and 1963, while Tiny Lund won the inaugural NASCAR Grand American championship for Moore in 1968.

Among other highlights of Moore’s ownership career: Parnelli Jones won the 1970 Sports Car Club of America Trans-Am championship and Bobby Allison won the 1978 Daytona 500.

In addition to his two Grand National championships and one Grand American title, Moore earned 63 wins, 298 top fives and 463 top 10s in 958 races as an owner in NASCAR’s premier series.

Moore was part of the second class to be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2011.

“It’s an honor to be one of the first 10 inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame,” Moore said in his acceptance speech. “It means a lot to see my contribution as a car owner recognized like this.

“My daughter-in-law once asked me how I wanted to be remembered. The answer is simple: One who made many contributions to building the sport, whose handshake was good as any contract, who always gave a straight answer. Most of all to be remembered as a man who loved his family, his country and the sport of racing.”

Moore is survived by sons Daryl (wife Carol), Brent (wife Nancy) and Greg (fiancé Roberta), grandchildren: Melissa Moore Padgett (Tommy), Candace Moore Glover (Tommy), Benjamin Moore (Kristen), Thomas Moore, and Brittany Moore, along with seven great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

He is also survived by brothers, Ralph, William, and Richard Moore and sister, Ann Moore Elder. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Betty Clark Moore, and his brothers, Charles, Cecil and Donald Moore and sisters, Edith Moore Gregory and Helen Moore McKinney.

Services and arrangements will be announced at a later date.

NASCAR Chairman Brian France said: “Many choose the word ‘hero’ when describing athletes who accomplish otherworldly sporting feats. Oftentimes, it’s an exaggeration. But when detailing the life of the great Bud Moore, it’s a description that fits perfectly. Moore, a decorated veteran of World War II, served our country before dominating our sport as both a crew chief and, later, an owner.

“On behalf of all of NASCAR, I offer my condolences to Bud’s family, friends and fans. We will miss Bud, a giant in our sport, and a true American hero.”

NASCAR Hall of Fame Executive Director Winston Kelley said: “First and foremost, on behalf of everyone at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, we offer our most sincere condolences to the entire Moore family. Walter “Bud” Moore was truly a hero in every sense of the word. Merriam-Webster’s dictionary describes a hero as: ‘A person who is admired for great or brave acts or fine qualities.’ Many may fit one of these categories but very few fit into each. Bud left an indelible mark on NASCAR. We are humbled that he considers his crowning achievement as his induction in the second class of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, one of our first 10 inductees. That alone speaks to the magnitude of his accomplishments and contributions to NASCAR as both a championship owner and crew chief.”

Edsel B. Ford II said, “All of us involved in Ford’s racing program mourn the passing of Bud Moore.  He embodied the true meaning of the word hero, from storming the beaches of Normandy during D-Day in World War II to working his way up to the top levels of both the SCCA and NASCAR as a championship car owner.  Bud changed the lives of countless drivers and crew members for several decades on his way to the NASCAR Hall of Fame, but he was a humble, simple man who never forgot his South Carolina roots.  A loyal Ford man and a man of honor.   We send our deepest condolences to his sons Greg, Daryl and Brent.”

WALTER M. “BUD” MOORE

Hometown: Spartanburg, S.C.

Born: May 25, 1925

NASCAR championships: 1962 and 1963 Grand National title; 1968 Grand America title; also was crew chief on Buck Baker’s 1957 championship team.

Career starts: 958

Wins: 63

Poles: 43

Daytona 500 wins: 1 (1978) plus three qualifying races (1961, 1962 and 1965)

Most wins at one track: 7 at Richmond (1961, 1962, 1963, 1979, 1980, 1981, 1984)

Second-most wins at one track: 5 at Talladega (1975, 1975, 1976, 1979, 1983)

Chase Briscoe to run multiple series in 2018

Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images
By Dustin LongNov 28, 2017, 9:35 AM EST
Chase Briscoe‘s second year in the Ford Performance Driver Development program will see him run in multiple series and with multiple teams in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Briscoe, rookie of the year in the Camping World Truck Series, will drive in 12 Xfinity races in 2018 for Roush Fenway Racing. He also will drive in at least one Xfinity race for Biagi-DenBeste Racing.

Briscoe also will run select Mustang GT4 races in the IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge Series as well as select Mustang events in the Trans-Am TA2 class.

“If you want a championship driver, you have to train the young driver and that’s what our program is all about,” said Dave Pericak, global director, Ford Performance. “It’s about developing him and developing his skills. Chase is taking a step up to the NASCAR Xfinity Series, but we’re also going to pair him up with the best in the business and he’s going to understand what it means to go out and road race.”

Briscoe also will assist Ford as a test driver.

“I’m excited for next year just because I’m going to be doing multiple things,” Briscoe said. “I’m not committed to just one series, which is good because I probably haven’t run 50 pavement races in my entire life. I feel like I’m at a point where I learn a ton every single race, so to get a chance to run some IMSA and Trans-Am races, in addition to my Xfinity schedule, is going to be a huge deal.”

NASCAR America: Analysts give their take on 2018 Cup schedule changes

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 28, 2017, 8:00 AM EST
On Monday’s edition of NASCAR America, analysts Kyle Petty, Steve Letarte and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett talked about all the changes that are coming for 2018, including drivers in new rides, new rules for the season and new rules for the Daytona 500.

They also talked about the significant changes to the makeup of the schedule.

Among those changes are Chicagoland Speedway moves from the start of the 10-race playoffs to July 1, Richmond moves from the last race of the regular season to the second race of the playoffs, the Brickyard 400 moves from July to the final race of the 26-race regular season.

Also, Dover moves from the Round of 16 opening round to the Round of 12, Charlotte moves to the final race of the Round of 16 and will be contested partly on the Charlotte Motor Speedway oval and for the first time, will also be contested partly on the track’s infield road course.

Gone is Loudon’s annual second race; it’s been replaced by the opening race of the playoffs in Las Vegas.

“I like that they’re willing to move things around, for the fan base as much as anything else,” Kyle Petty said. “But I’ll say this straight up, I don’t like Indianapolis being the last race of the regular season. … It is a big event, but it is not the race that I want to see as the final (regular) season race.

“… But any of the other changes, I am a big fan of mixing it up, I have to admit that.”

Added Letarte, “So it doesn’t happen often, but KP (Petty) and I are completely at odds on this one. I think Indianapolis as the final race of the season is a spectacular place. It gets it out of the heat of the summer for the fan base.

“… There’s not a lot of opportunity for a crew chief to do something strategy-wise at Richmond because tires are so important. But when I come to the Brickyard, a large facility, 2.5-mile racetrack, when I come to pit road and don’t lose a lap, that opens up a ton of different pit options and maybe creates an opportunity not for a surprise winner, but definitely a surprise front-runner.

“I think the Brickyard as the regular season finale has a lot of opportunity.”

Check out more of the analysts’ thoughts in the video above, and also check out the 2018 NASCAR Cup schedule below.

 

Date
Location
Network
Race Start
Radio
2/11
Daytona 500 Qualifying at
Daytona International Speedway
FOX
12 p.m. ET
MRN
2/11
The Clash at
Daytona International Speedway
FS1
3 p.m. ET
MRN
2/15
The Duel at
Daytona International Speedway
FS1
7 p.m. ET
MRN
2/18
DAYTONA 500 at
Daytona International Speedway
FOX
2:30 p.m. ET
MRN
2/25
Atlanta Motor Speedway
FOX
2 p.m. ET
PRN
3/4
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
FOX
3:30 p.m. ET
PRN
3/11
Phoenix Raceway
FOX
3:30 p.m. ET
MRN
3/18
Auto Club Speedway
FOX
3:30 p.m. ET
MRN
3/25
Martinsville Speedway
FS1
2 p.m. ET
MRN
4/8
Texas Motor Speedway
FS1
2 p.m. ET
PRN
4/15
Bristol Motor Speedway
FOX
2 p.m. ET
PRN
4/21
Richmond International Raceway
FOX
6:30 p.m. ET
MRN
4/29
Talladega Superspeedway
FOX
2 p.m. ET
MRN
5/6
Dover International Speedway
FS1
2 p.m. ET
MRN
5/12
Kansas Speedway
FS1
8 p.m. ET
MRN
5/19
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open at
Charlotte Motor Speedway
FS1
6 p.m. ET
MRN
5/19
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at
Charlotte Motor Speedway
FS1
8 p.m. ET
MRN
5/27
Charlotte Motor Speedway
FOX
6 p.m. ET
PRN
6/3
Pocono Raceway
FS1
2 p.m. ET
MRN
6/10
Michigan International Speedway
FOX
2 p.m. ET
MRN
6/24
Sonoma Raceway
FS1
3 p.m. ET
PRN
7/1
Chicagoland Speedway
NBCSN
2:30 p.m. ET
MRN
7/7
Daytona International Speedway
NBC
7 p.m. ET
PRN
7/14
Kentucky Speedway
NBCSN
7:30 p.m. ET
PRN
7/22
New Hampshire Motor Speedway
NBCSN
2 p.m. ET
PRN
7/29
Pocono Raceway
NBCSN
2:30 p.m. ET
MRN
8/5
Watkins Glen International
NBC
2:30 p.m. ET
MRN
8/12
Michigan International Speedway
NBCSN
2:30 p.m. ET
MRN
8/18
Bristol Motor Speedway
NBCSN
7:30 p.m. ET
PRN
9/2
Darlington Raceway
NBCSN
6 p.m. ET
MRN
9/9
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
NBCSN
2 p.m. ET
IMS
9/16
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
NBCSN
3 p.m. ET
PRN
9/22
Richmond International Raceway
NBCSN
7:30 p.m. ET
MRN
9/30
Charlotte Motor Speedway
NBC
2 p.m. ET
PRN
10/7
Dover International Speedway
NBCSN
2 p.m. ET
MRN
10/14
Talladega Superspeedway
NBC
2 p.m. ET
MRN
10/21
Kansas Speedway
NBC
2 p.m. ET
MRN
10/28
Martinsville Speedway
NBCSN
2:30 p.m. ET
MRN
11/4
Texas Motor Speedway
NBCSN
3 p.m. ET
PRN
11/11
Phoenix Raceway
NBC
2:30 p.m. ET
MRN
11/18
Homestead Miami Speedway
NBC
2:30 p.m. ET
MRN
 

NASCAR America: How will changes impact 2018 Daytona 500?

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 27, 2017, 8:15 PM EST
Much of Monday’s edition of NASCAR America was about changes in the sport, including drivers retiring or changing teams, the impact young drivers will continue to make and more.

One other big change will be seen and felt in the first race of 2018, the 60th running of the Daytona 500.

From a technical standpoint, overall downforce will again be reduced but not as much as in years past, ride-height rules will be eliminated at Daytona and Talladega and there will be more of a feeling that the racing will be more driver and crew chief friendly.

Here’s what NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett had to say on the changes: “By what I’m seeing and hearing is that it’s going to put some things back into the drivers hands a little bit more, and I like that idea.

“When you make the cars harder to drive, it really impacts the decision drivers make and working extremely hard. It’s never been easy, but because the cars drove so good – everybody had the same springs and shocks in the rear of the car – it was just about learning to draft.

“Now it’s going to be back to where they can make some changes and make them more driver-specific as to how they want their car how to drive and handle. It should make it more entertaining, I would think.”

Former crew chief turned NBC analyst Steve Letarte added, “There are questions I don’t have an answer to. I don’t think that has happened the last five, six years. Not much has changed and we’re not talking about the downforce and power. There’s just so many nuances. … So much of the setup was dictated by NASCAR and it had to be because of the way it evolved over time. I think it’s going to be good.

Kyle Petty also chimed in, saying he’s in favor of the changes: “The way these cars had the rules they had to run in the past, they were more equal. This will separate them more and put them more in the drivers’ and crew chiefs’ hands. How much can you stand, how much are you willing to gamble, how far are you willing to go and still make the car drive good? I like this rule.”

Will fans like it?

Check out more of the analysts’ thoughts in the video above.