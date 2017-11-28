Credit One becomes primary 2018 Cup sponsor for Kyle Larson

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Credit One Bank has signed a multi-year deal to become primary sponsor of the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR Cup Series, the team announced Tuesday.

Starting with the 2018 season-opening Daytona 500, Credit One Bank will essentially replace long-time sponsor Target, which ended its support of the No. 42 at the conclusion of this past season.

During the 2017 season, Target was primary sponsor of the No. 42 for 19 races, while Credit One was primary sponsor for 11 races.

The number of races Credit One will serve as primary sponsor in 2018 were not announced, other than it will “become the largest sponsor of the No. 42 for the 2018 season,” according to a media release.

Credit One will also continue to serve as an associate sponsor on Jamie McMurray’s No. 1 CGR Chevy, a relationship that began in 2016.

Larson is coming off a career-best eighth-place finish in the Cup standings. He also earned career highs in 2017 in wins (4), runner-up finishes (8), top 5s (15), top 10s (20) and poles (3).

Larson said of the new deal, “We’ve had some exciting races with (Credit One) on board, and hopefully there’s more to come next year.”