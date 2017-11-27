Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Is NASCAR ‘dumbing down’ the sport for ‘parity’?

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 27, 2017, 8:06 PM EST
1 Comment

NASCAR will see a number of changes in 2018, from Dale Earnhardt Jr. being officially retired to an even greater presence of young drivers.

There’ll also be rules changes, particularly the number of crew members that will be allowed over the wall to service race cars. One of those changes will include gas men being unable to do anything else but just fuel cars (in the past, they’ve been able to make adjustments and help out their fellow crew members, if needed).

On Monday’s NASCAR America, analysts Dale Jarrett, Steve Letarte and Kyle Petty all gave their thoughts on the new rule changes, particularly the over-the-wall limits.

Here’s some of what they had to say:

LETARTE: “Going from six to five, in my opinion, I’m not a fan. I don’t like it. I liked pit stops better than there were seven (over the wall members). While parity is the goal and while the rules should be in place to give every team the opportunity to go out and compete, I don’t see how limiting the number going over pit road is helping this at all.

“Now there is no argument over safety. Less people over the pit wall is safer, there’s no argument. But going from six to five and basically making the gas man only the gas man, means the other four have to be the most elite athletes, the best of the best, and I don’t think that creates parity.

“If anything, I think it’s the opposite. I think that the biggest teams, the ones with the deepest pockets, the ones that can get the best of the best, the Tom Brady’s of tire changers or jackmen, will have a distinct advantage. If anything, I think this separates the playing field more than it levels it.”

JARRETT: “I just see this as being something I’m not going to be a fan of. We’ll see how it works out. NASCAR has done a lot of good things to enhance the competition over the years, but every year we seem to get in a cost-saving mode, these owners are going to spend whatever it takes and some people will probably make better money because of this.”

PETTY: “There’s been lots of innovations on pit road, and almost always when a change is made on pit road, it’s for safety. You’ll never hear me arguing about safety. … This is 2017, 2018. This is the way the game is played.

“But the problem I have for this announcement is parity, to change the sport and make it equal. We’re dumbing the sport down. We’re taking Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing, Richard Childress Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing have worked their rear ends off to develop (air) guns and things and to be better, now we’re saying, ‘That team over there, they can’t do that, so guess what, you don’t get to use it this week.’

“(That’s like) the Patriots play and the other team’s quarterback doesn’t have the same quarterback rating as (Tom) Brady, Brady doesn’t get to play because we’re just going to dumb the sport down so we play it to the lowest common denominator.

“That’s my problem with parity. We should not have it. It’s up to the teams to go out and know how to win, to work towards winning. It’s not NASCAR’s job, and I’ve never felt to make me a winner. … If I can’t do it, that’s life, dude. I go out of business. That’s life in the coffee, farm and grocery store business. It’s not their (NASCAR’s) job to equal the field. It’s my job as an owner or driver to put the right people in the right places to go out and win races.”

For all that Petty, Letarte and Jarrett had to say, check out the full video above.

NASCAR America: How will changes impact 2018 Daytona 500?

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 27, 2017, 8:15 PM EST
Leave a comment

Much of Monday’s edition of NASCAR America was about changes in the sport, including drivers retiring or changing teams, the impact young drivers will continue to make and more.

One other big change will be seen and felt in the first race of 2018, the 60th running of the Daytona 500.

From a technical standpoint, overall downforce will again be reduced but not as much as in years past, ride-height rules will be eliminated at Daytona and Talladega and there will be more of a feeling that the racing will be more driver and crew chief friendly.

Here’s what NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett had to say on the changes: “By what I’m seeing and hearing is that it’s going to put some things back into the drivers hands a little bit more, and I like that idea.

“When you make the cars harder to drive, it really impacts the decision drivers make and working extremely hard. It’s never been easy, but because the cars drove so good – everybody had the same springs and shocks in the rear of the car – it was just about learning to draft.

“Now it’s going to be back to where they can make some changes and make them more driver-specific as to how they want their car how to drive and handle. It should make it more entertaining, I would think.”

Former crew chief turned NBC analyst Steve Letarte added, “There are questions I don’t have an answer to. I don’t think that has happened the last five, six years. Not much has changed and we’re not talking about the downforce and power. There’s just so many nuances. … So much of the setup was dictated by NASCAR and it had to be because of the way it evolved over time. I think it’s going to be good.

Kyle Petty also chimed in, saying he’s in favor of the changes: “The way these cars had the rules they had to run in the past, they were more equal. This will separate them more and put them more in the drivers’ and crew chiefs’ hands. How much can you stand, how much are you willing to gamble, how far are you willing to go and still make the car drive good? I like this rule.”

Will fans like it?

Check out more of the analysts’ thoughts in the video above.

NASCAR America: How NASCAR will change in 2018 with young vs. veteran drivers

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 27, 2017, 6:51 PM EST
Leave a comment

The 2017 NASCAR Cup season has only been over for eight days, but already teams are moving into high gear to get ready for 2018.

Numerous changes will occur, including a number of drivers having new homes when the Daytona 500 rolls around in mid-February. There will also be drivers who aren’t coming back, like the retired Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Danica Patrick, whose last Cup race will be the Daytona 500. And who knows where Kurt Busch and Matt Kenseth will wind up.

On Monday’s NASCAR America, analysts Kyle Petty, Dale Jarrett and Steve Letarte spoke about many of the changes in personnel for next season, including newcomer William Byron, Alex Bowman replaces Earnhardt, Erik Jones switches to Joe Gibbs Racing, Aric Almirola replaces Patrick, Bubba Wallace replaces Almirola at Richard Petty Motorsports and several others.

“It’s just the cycle of the sport and it will play itself out,” Kyle Petty said. “In a few years we won’t be talking about Kevin Harvick, Ryan Newman, Tony Stewart and Jeff Gordon except for what they did for the sport, but not that we miss them, we appreciate what they did for the sport but now we have guys like Chase Elliott, Daniel Suarez and Erik Jones, guys like that.”

Dale Jarrett agreed with Petty:

“Most of the time we get to see our top drivers perform for a long period of time and maybe for longer than most other sports. … We generally get to see drivers get close to 20 years at the top of their sport.

“The sport isn’t going away by any means. This is things that have happened over the years, but over the last three years, we’ve lost a lot of the faces. But I’m really looking forward to these young new drivers coming on and who’s going to take the sport and run with it now.”

For more, check out the video above, as well as this video below that focuses on how the young drivers and things such as stage racing and the playoff format will force some of the sport’s longtime veterans to revise some of their strategy on-track.

“When you take out the veterans that have a certain way to race on the race track and replace them with very young (drivers),” Letarte said. “I think the way the races go down and how the competitors attack each other on the racetrack is going to change as well.

“It’s not just who is going to win these races, but how they’re going to win these races? What moves now and what level of aggression have become acceptable? I think that we learned this year that is a moving target every race, if not every year.”

NASCAR America, 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Offseason changes, Daytona 500, driver news

NBC Sports
By Jerry BonkowskiNov 27, 2017, 4:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

Today’s edition of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Krista Voda and Kyle Petty host from Stamford, Connecticut. NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett and Steve Letarte join them from NBC Charlotte.

Here is what’s on today’s show:

  • It’s eight days into the NASCAR offseason, but we’re already looking ahead to 2018. Driver movement is set to shake up the sport, schedule changes will impact the race to Miami, and new rules will force crew chiefs to get creative. We’ll focus on all of those aspects, and what effects they could have.
  • The 2018 Daytona 500 will take on a different look compared to past Daytona 500s. Our resident crew chief, Steve Letarte, will break down the differences and the preparation that needs to get worked out before February.
  • The Thanksgiving weekend generated some exciting news for a few NASCAR drivers. We’ll check it out in today’s Social Pit Stop.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

 

Cautions up from last year in Cup, while debris cautions at lowest total in years

Getty Images
By Dustin LongNov 27, 2017, 3:55 PM EST
Leave a comment

Cautions were up 10 percent this past Cup season compared to 2016, while debris cautions were at their lowest total since 2001.

The results come after a year where questions were raised about if stage breaks would impact the number of cautions in a race and if there would be a decline in debris cautions called this season.

There were 296 cautions this season compared to 269 in 2016, according to race reports for each year. There were 298 cautions during the 2015 season — which did not have stage breaks.

The 2017 season featured 21 debris cautions, a decrease of 58.9 percent from the 2016 season when there were 51 debris cautions called, according to Cup race reports.

With two stage breaks per race, it gave NASCAR the opportunity to clean the track if it needed it. Also, the five-minute clock teams had to repair cars damaged in crashes, and the rule that any car that went to the garage after a crash was done, likely kept some vehicles off the track that would have caused subsequent cautions by dropping parts and pieces.

NBC Sports’ Nate Ryan reported in June that since 2001, NASCAR averaged nearly 63 debris cautions per season, reaching a high of 85 in 2005. He also noted that there hadn’t been fewer than 40 debris cautions in a season since 2001 (there were 27 in the 35 races that year).

Also, this past season had 187 cautions for accidents or spins. There were 181 cautions for accidents or spins in 2016, according to Cup race reports.

There were 1,479 laps run under caution this past season compared to 1,466 laps run under caution in 2016, an increase of less than 1 percent. There were 1,608 caution laps run in the 2015 season.

The Kansas race in May and the Dover race in June had the most cautions this past season with 15 each. The Watkins Glen race had the fewest cautions this past season with three. 