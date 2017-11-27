Matt Borland to be Ty Dillon’s crew chief in 2018

Germain Racing announced Monday that Matt Borland has signed a multi-year agreement to be Ty Dillon‘s crew chief. Borland begins his new job immediately.
Borland was the crew chief for Paul Menard at Richard Childress Racing this past season but Menard has moved on to the Wood Brothers for 2018 and RCR has not announced who will drive the No. 27 car – or if that car will compete in 2018.
Borland replaces Bootie Barker at Germain Racing.
“Matt Borland brings a varied skill set to our No. 13 program. With his engineering skills and veteran leadership, we are looking forward to continued improvements in our team results as we move into the new season and beyond,” team owner Bob Germain Jr. said in a statement.
Dillon finished 24th in the points this past season in his rookie campaign. His best finish was 11th in the playoff races at Talladega and Phoenix.
As of two weeks ago, Ernie Francis Jr. had only driven a stock car four times.
The 19-year-old from Dania, Florida, had been behind the wheel for a test at Hickory Speedway, during the two-day tryout for NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program at New Smyrna Speedway and in this year’s Xfinity Series race at Road America.
Even then, Francis still has the numbers for Roger Penske and Chip Ganassi saved in his phone.
What does an aspiring NASCAR driver with next to no stock car racing experience talk about with two legendary car owners?
The future. Or potential ones.
“Kind of just talking about what I’m doing with my career and where I’m trying to go and what’s it going to take for me to get behind the wheel of their race cars,” Francis said. “I’ve had a lot of talks with Chip Ganassi about that and hoping every step that I take out here will get me closer to getting behind the wheel of one of those cars.”
Why would Penske and Ganassi have interest in the 19-year-old driver?
CHANGING LANES
Francis stands in the Rev Racing shop, located less than a mile from Charlotte Motor Speedway. Overlooked by banners with the faces and accomplishments of Kyle Larson, Daniel Suarez and Darrell Wallace Jr., graduates of the Drive for Diversity program, Francis isn’t intimidated.
Not by the precedence or by the boxy stock cars he’ll drive in the K&N Pro Series East’s road course races in 2018.
He’s been in much faster cars and won. A lot.
“When I hop behind the wheel of a K&N car or a Xfinity car I already know how to deal with that power and how to deal with that speed,” Francis said.
While new to NASCAR, Francis has spent the last four years breaking records in sports car racing in the Trans Am Series.
Since he was 16, Francis has won four championships with the team owned by Ernie Francis Sr., Breathless Performance Racing Team. He’s the youngest driver to reach that mark. The first three titles came in the TA4 Class and his 2017 title came in T4, driving a Ford Mustang.
He’s also won a series-record 33 races, the last coming in the season finale at Daytona three days after his introduction as part of the Drive for Diversity program.
So why make the jump to a different racing ladder?
“I’d say it’s about the same if not easier in stock car racing,” Francis said. “Road course racing is a very steep ladder and that’s the problem with stock car racing. The thing with stock car racing in general also is it all costs money to get to the top. Either it costs money or you’ve got to get recognized by a team. I think it’s easier to get recognized in the stock car racing world than it is in road course racing. Being that there’s so many road course racers, whether it’s in endurance racing where there’s four drivers in a car, there’s so many drivers you’re competing against compared to NASCAR when you’re out there.
“It’s smaller fields with one driver per car and it’s kind of easier to be recognized if you’re a good driver standing out in a field.”
With three test sessions and 16 Xfinity laps under his belt at Road America before an engine problem, NASCAR has turned out to be more than he expected.
“After getting out there on track I realized there’s a lot more to it,” Francis said. “It’s a lot more technical than people think. People think that it’s just going out there just running a car in a circle. There’s a whole different side to it. These cars are so intricate on the way the suspension set up is and how they need it to be to go around the track properly that I’ve had to learn in the couple of tests I’ve done. I’ve really come to appreciate that.”
In addition to his K&N road course races for Rev Racing, Francis will also compete for the program’s late model team. But there’s also the possibility of Francis driving in his first K&N oval race toward the end of the year.
“I don’t know how it’s going to be yet,” Francis said. “I need some more seat time before I get out there and just practice on one. The first goal is just going to be finishing the race and then the next one will be focusing on where we finish.”
“He was the one yelling at me, yelling all kinds of things about how I was going too slow and pressing the brakes too much and all kinds off stuff,” Francis said. “His voice is still in my head whenever I go out there and run on the oval tracks, kind of helps me out.”
Father-Son Team
The speed and the adrenaline.
That’s why Ernie Francis Jr. chose racing over other sports while growing up in Florida
“There’s no sport where you get going 150, 200 mph on a race car flying around heading toward a wall and basically cheating death every lap you go around,” Francis said. “It’s pretty exciting.
“There’s no rush like driving a race car.”
Francis was exposed to that rush at the age of 4 by Ernie Francis Sr., when he started competing in go-karts on the regional circuit.
Francis Sr. raced in sports cars and his son helped however he could.
“My dad would take me to the track and I just wanted to watch the cars,” Francis Jr. says. “I would clean the cars. I would help strap him in as much as I could and I just loved it from the beginning.”
The relationship swapped roles once Francis Jr. got into go-kart racing, which he competed in until he was 12.
“It was just me and my dad, he was the one working on my go-kart and I was the one driving it,” Francis Jr. said.
In 2013, the year before Francis Jr. began his historic tenure in the Trans Am Series, the two raced each other for one season in the Pirelli World Challenge’s TCB Class. At 15, Francis was the youngest driver competing in the Pirelli.
Francis Jr. won seven races and finished third in the standings, also earning Rookie of the Year honors while his dad placed fifth.
With three Trans Am titles under his belt, the duo first visited North Carolina last year to get a tour of the Rev Racing shop Francis Jr.’s cars will be built out of and where a future that could involve the names Penske and Ganassi will begin.
The younger Francis says his father has “never really been” into NASCAR, but says “he likes” what his son is getting into.
Though Francis Sr. does have one demand.
“His main thing that he says is, if I start doing NASCAR racing he wants tickets for every race,” Francis Jr. said.
As I was going through my phone, one person in this picture stood out to me from the drivers meeting at New Hampshire in September during the playoffs. Hint: Look for Kyle Busch in a red shirt. When I was going through pictures he instantly popped out at me in this picture.
NASCAR experimented with two-day on-track schedules (series officials called those enhanced weekends) that also included fun activities for fans and drivers. In temperatures above 90 degrees at Indianapolis, Kevin Harvick (left), Chase Elliott (center) and Corey LaJoie (right) all used a child’s jump rope to see who was best. LaJoie excelled. I like this photo for the look on Elliott’s face as he watches LaJoie.
While waiting for their cars to pass inspection at Texas in November, this picture almost could be the start of a joke. A Ford driver (Joey Logano), and a Chevrolet driver (Kasey Kahne) watch qualifying in a Toyota (Martin Truex Jr.) driver’s pit stall …
Typical Talladega. Crew members stand around Danica Patrick‘s wrecked car in the spring race. She was eliminated in an 18-car crash. A total of 38 cars – more than the number of chartered teams – were eliminated by accidents or for being parked related to accident damage in the two Talladega Cup races this year.
After speeding through much of his life, Mr. Excitement has finally slowed down.
Instead of worrying about a race car setup or qualifying, Jimmy Spencer spends his days enjoying a different kind of excitement, like his first grandson Hudson, who turned 1-year-old Tuesday, working on antique cars or trucks, or just playing with his five dogs.
After more than four decades of rushing from one track to another, Spencer and wife Pat still travel a fair amount – but at their own pace.
“I raced, I raced every damn night, working on my race cars and raced as much as I could,” Spencer said in a recent interview with NBC Sports.
He had to race so much to keep food on the table and clothes on his kids’ backs. But he also knows he missed a lot while competing not only in the Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Trucks Series but also modifieds and late models in the Northeast early in his career.
Today, the 60-year-old Spencer wishes he could have some of that time back. He’d have done some things differently.
“You can’t go back and watch the kids play soccer on the weekend you’re racing,” he said. “You decided to do that. I’m not mad, I don’t regret anything I’ve done. But would I change stuff? Oh, hell, yeah.”
Sister’s death had profound impact on his life, racing
Spencer has stopped breathing race car exhaust and is now smelling the roses, enjoying much of what he couldn’t while racing.
It was his sister Chrissy’s death in 2010, after a long battle with ovarian cancer, that began Spencer on something he never thought he’d do. Eventually make an exodus from racing.
“It was time for me to say it’s time to start enjoying life,” Spencer said. “She was worried about retirement and so many things in life and she couldn’t enjoy them.
“I said I’m giving it all up. I still think about her all the time. We sold most everything we had and I retired. My wife and I have been traveling. I still dabble in antique cars and trucks.
“An old buddy of mine once told me you have to make a decision when enough is enough and your quality of life is more important. So my quality of life is I don’t need my jet or other stuff anymore. I don’t need to live that flagrant lifestyle, I never did.
“I watched my dad die from Alzheimer’s (in 2014), a hard-ass working man. There are certain things that change your life, and Chrissy’s death changed mine. Her death touched my wife and me so much. We still cry on her birthday, Nov. 23. It was time to move on.”
These days, Spencer and his wife split time between homes in North Carolina and their native Pennsylvania. You’ll usually find him tinkering with old cars, attending car shows or playing poker with friends.
Racing just isn’t as important as it once was
But when it comes to racing – the thing that was his life for more than half of it – is just not as important as it once was.
“I still watch some races,” Spencer said. “It’s not a top priority anymore, but I miss it. During my career, I made fans and so many friends. I still have friends from my modified days in Connecticut.
“I miss the officials, seeing the crew members, seeing the drivers, having a good time. I was pretty good friends with (Dale) Earnhardt, I still go see Rusty (Wallace) some, Ernie (Irvan) I see once in a while, I went up a couple months ago and spent a whole day with Harry Gant.”
In addition to being one of the most fiery and colorful drivers in all forms of stock car racing, Spencer is one of the sport’s best storytellers.
His all-time favorite racing memory revolves around, like many other drivers, Daytona International Speedway.
Spencer and his parents had grandstand seats for many years for the Daytona 500.
“One day, we were sitting in the stands and I was winning a lot of short track races, and my mom asked me, ‘What are you thinking about?’ I said, ‘I’m going to win here some day, Mom.’ She looked at me and said, ‘You’re just like your dad. You’re just as determined as he was and you probably will.’
“And I won Daytona (1994 Pepsi 400). That was big, but the most important thing was my mom and dad were sitting in those bleachers when I started sixth in my first Daytona 500 in the Heinz 57 car (in 1990, finished 15th), behind Dale Earnhardt and Bill Elliott.
“I looked up in the grandstand and saw my mom and dad and said, ‘I finally made it in my career, I finally became a Winston Cup driver.’ I was nervous and shaking, I could not believe that I did fulfill my wish and promise to my mom. That was probably one of my biggest memories ever.”
A special bond with the late Bill France Jr.
And then there was Spencer’s relationship with late NASCAR Chairman Bill France Jr.
“I was a cocky sonofabitch,” Spencer laughed. “I was winning in the Busch Series and made some comments to the media about some officiating. I thought I was the cock of the walk. One day, a Saturday, practice was over and an official came up to me and said, ‘Mr. France wants to see you.’
“Bill always used to tell me there were two heroes he had. One was Earnhardt and the other was me. I was one of his heroes. Bill France (Jr.) was special. Well, I was his hero up to that day.”
Spencer sat across a desk from France, who pulled out a piece of paper and drew a circle on it. Then he drew a second circle, and a line that bisected the circles.
“That’s when he looks at me with a stare and I knew I was in trouble,” Spencer said.
France continued to draw on the paper, adding grandstands, a pit area and a clubhouse. He asked Spencer what he thought it was.
“I said, ‘Bill, that’s Stafford (Speedway in Connecticut, where Spencer raced a lot in his early days).
“Bill then said to me, ‘You keep (expletive) around with me and you’ll be back there racing.’ All I said was, ‘Mr. France, I understand.’ From that day on, I realized not to mess with Bill France Jr.”
NASCAR is a different world today
As for NASCAR racing today, Spencer is somewhat disillusioned.
“We as a society have lost a lot of the passion,” he said. “I can remember falling asleep underneath my race car. I can remember Earnhardt telling me he borrowed $300 so he could get to the next race so he could buy a set of tires.
“These people today, the sport has changed for me and I know the world’s changing, but I don’t see the passion I saw with a lot of the guys I grew up with.”
Like many of the peers of his era, Spencer admits he doesn’t attend many NASCAR races in person, nor does he have any desire to get back into the game as perhaps a team owner or return to broadcasting like he previously did with SPEED TV and Fox Sports.
“That ship has sailed,” he said. “I have a great life, the Lord’s blessed me, I have a grandbaby now to keep me busy. I have no regrets.”
One thing Spencer will never get tired of is his legion of fans.
“Fans still come up to me today and say, ‘You were a damn good racer,’ and ‘I enjoyed you when you were racing,’ and stuff like that,” he said. “It makes you feel good because they still notice you. I still have a good time with them.”
The Jimmy Spencer File:
Competed in 478 Cup races; 2 wins, 80 top 10s. Both wins came in restrictor-plate races in the summer of 1994 at Daytona (Pepsi 400) and three weeks later at Talladega (Die Hard 500).
Highest Cup season rank was 12th in 1993.
Made 211 Xfinity starts with 12 wins and 93 top 10s. Made 31 Truck starts and earned one win and 11 top 10s.
Last season of racing was 2005 in Xfinity Series at age of 48.