Cautions up from last year in Cup, while debris cautions at lowest total in years

Cautions were up 10 percent this past Cup season compared to 2016, while debris cautions were at their lowest total since 2001.
The results come after a year where questions were raised about if stage breaks would impact the number of cautions in a race and if there would be a decline in debris cautions called this season.
There were 296 cautions this season compared to 269 in 2016, according to race reports for each year. There were 298 cautions during the 2015 season — which did not have stage breaks.
The 2017 season featured 21 debris cautions, a decrease of 58.9 percent from the 2016 season when there were 51 debris cautions called, according to Cup race reports.
With two stage breaks per race, it gave NASCAR the opportunity to clean the track if it needed it. Also, the five-minute clock teams had to repair cars damaged in crashes, and the rule that any car that went to the garage after a crash was done, likely kept some vehicles off the track that would have caused subsequent cautions by dropping parts and pieces.
Matt McCall, crew chief for Jamie McMurray in the Cup Series, got back behind the wheel Sunday and won the 17th Thanksgiving Classic Late Model race at Southern National Motorsports Park in Lucama, North Carolina.
It was McCall’s first Late Model win since 2015 and his first Late Model start since last year’s Thanksgiving Classic.
“We worked really hard to get here, and it’s always good to get rewarded with a trophy,” McCall said, according to the track’s website. “That’s why you come here. It worked out. It’s really hard to come back to Late Model Stock racing and know what pace to run, but it came to our hands. We seemed to have a little more tire than most to end it.”
Germain Racing announced Monday that Matt Borland has signed a multi-year agreement to be Ty Dillon‘s crew chief. Borland begins his new job immediately.
Borland was the crew chief for Paul Menard at Richard Childress Racing this past season but Menard has moved on to the Wood Brothers for 2018 and RCR has not announced who will drive the No. 27 car – or if that car will compete in 2018.
Borland replaces Bootie Barker at Germain Racing.
“Matt Borland brings a varied skill set to our No. 13 program. With his engineering skills and veteran leadership, we are looking forward to continued improvements in our team results as we move into the new season and beyond,” team owner Bob Germain Jr. said in a statement.
Dillon finished 24th in the points this past season in his rookie campaign. His best finish was 11th in the playoff races at Talladega and Phoenix.
As of two weeks ago, Ernie Francis Jr. had only driven a stock car four times.
The 19-year-old from Dania, Florida, had been behind the wheel for a test at Hickory Speedway, during the two-day tryout for NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program at New Smyrna Speedway and in this year’s Xfinity Series race at Road America.
Even then, Francis still has the numbers for Roger Penske and Chip Ganassi saved in his phone.
What does an aspiring NASCAR driver with next to no stock car racing experience talk about with two legendary car owners?
The future. Or potential ones.
“Kind of just talking about what I’m doing with my career and where I’m trying to go and what’s it going to take for me to get behind the wheel of their race cars,” Francis said. “I’ve had a lot of talks with Chip Ganassi about that and hoping every step that I take out here will get me closer to getting behind the wheel of one of those cars.”
Why would Penske and Ganassi have interest in the 19-year-old driver?
CHANGING LANES
Francis stands in the Rev Racing shop, located less than a mile from Charlotte Motor Speedway. Overlooked by banners with the faces and accomplishments of Kyle Larson, Daniel Suarez and Darrell Wallace Jr., graduates of the Drive for Diversity program, Francis isn’t intimidated.
Not by the precedence or by the boxy stock cars he’ll drive in the K&N Pro Series East’s road course races in 2018.
He’s been in much faster cars and won. A lot.
“When I hop behind the wheel of a K&N car or a Xfinity car I already know how to deal with that power and how to deal with that speed,” Francis said.
While new to NASCAR, Francis has spent the last four years breaking records in sports car racing in the Trans Am Series.
Since he was 16, Francis has won four championships with the team owned by Ernie Francis Sr., Breathless Performance Racing Team. He’s the youngest driver to reach that mark. The first three titles came in the TA4 Class and his 2017 title came in T4, driving a Ford Mustang.
He’s also won a series-record 33 races, the last coming in the season finale at Daytona three days after his introduction as part of the Drive for Diversity program.
So why make the jump to a different racing ladder?
“I’d say it’s about the same if not easier in stock car racing,” Francis said. “Road course racing is a very steep ladder and that’s the problem with stock car racing. The thing with stock car racing in general also is it all costs money to get to the top. Either it costs money or you’ve got to get recognized by a team. I think it’s easier to get recognized in the stock car racing world than it is in road course racing. Being that there’s so many road course racers, whether it’s in endurance racing where there’s four drivers in a car, there’s so many drivers you’re competing against compared to NASCAR when you’re out there.
“It’s smaller fields with one driver per car and it’s kind of easier to be recognized if you’re a good driver standing out in a field.”
With three test sessions and 16 Xfinity laps under his belt at Road America before an engine problem, NASCAR has turned out to be more than he expected.
“After getting out there on track I realized there’s a lot more to it,” Francis said. “It’s a lot more technical than people think. People think that it’s just going out there just running a car in a circle. There’s a whole different side to it. These cars are so intricate on the way the suspension set up is and how they need it to be to go around the track properly that I’ve had to learn in the couple of tests I’ve done. I’ve really come to appreciate that.”
In addition to his K&N road course races for Rev Racing, Francis will also compete for the program’s late model team. But there’s also the possibility of Francis driving in his first K&N oval race toward the end of the year.
“I don’t know how it’s going to be yet,” Francis said. “I need some more seat time before I get out there and just practice on one. The first goal is just going to be finishing the race and then the next one will be focusing on where we finish.”
“He was the one yelling at me, yelling all kinds of things about how I was going too slow and pressing the brakes too much and all kinds off stuff,” Francis said. “His voice is still in my head whenever I go out there and run on the oval tracks, kind of helps me out.”
Father-Son Team
The speed and the adrenaline.
That’s why Ernie Francis Jr. chose racing over other sports while growing up in Florida
“There’s no sport where you get going 150, 200 mph on a race car flying around heading toward a wall and basically cheating death every lap you go around,” Francis said. “It’s pretty exciting.
“There’s no rush like driving a race car.”
Francis was exposed to that rush at the age of 4 by Ernie Francis Sr., when he started competing in go-karts on the regional circuit.
Francis Sr. raced in sports cars and his son helped however he could.
“My dad would take me to the track and I just wanted to watch the cars,” Francis Jr. says. “I would clean the cars. I would help strap him in as much as I could and I just loved it from the beginning.”
The relationship swapped roles once Francis Jr. got into go-kart racing, which he competed in until he was 12.
“It was just me and my dad, he was the one working on my go-kart and I was the one driving it,” Francis Jr. said.
In 2013, the year before Francis Jr. began his historic tenure in the Trans Am Series, the two raced each other for one season in the Pirelli World Challenge’s TCB Class. At 15, Francis was the youngest driver competing in the Pirelli.
Francis Jr. won seven races and finished third in the standings, also earning Rookie of the Year honors while his dad placed fifth.
With three Trans Am titles under his belt, the duo first visited North Carolina last year to get a tour of the Rev Racing shop Francis Jr.’s cars will be built out of and where a future that could involve the names Penske and Ganassi will begin.
The younger Francis says his father has “never really been” into NASCAR, but says “he likes” what his son is getting into.
Though Francis Sr. does have one demand.
“His main thing that he says is, if I start doing NASCAR racing he wants tickets for every race,” Francis Jr. said.