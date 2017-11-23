NASCAR America: Final takeaways from the 2017 season

The 2017 NASCAR season is quickly growing small in the rear-view mirror.
Three days after the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, NASCAR America analysts Parker Kligerman and Kyle Petty discussed their final observation and takeaways from a season that saw the introduction of the stage format, the rise of young drivers and the departure of beloved veterans.
“I think we’re going to look back on this season and see a sport in transition,” Petty said. “This was the beginning or middle-phase of that transition for me.”
Said Kligerman: “Although all the talk was, could it be a changing of the guard, and we do have some retiring, it’s those veterans that hung on to be fighting for the (Cup) championship.”
Petty later addressed how different the driver field will look next year after the departures of Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Matt Kenseth.
“Fifty or 60 wins, if Matt doesn’t come back, just walked out of this sport,” Petty said, going on to praise William Byron and other young start in the making. “We can continue to throw people into that mix and think … the future is bright. We’re just in a transition period in the sport. But I don’t think in talking to Roger Penske the other day, I don’t think I’ve ever seen this much talent making that transition from Xfinity into the Cup level so fast as what they’re doing right now.”
This year brought the introduction of the helmet cam to NASCAR, which provided incredible images from the driver’s point of view in the cockpit.
NASCAR America presents the highlights the camera has provided.
They include:
- Kurt Busch‘s hard front-end impact in a multi-car crash late in the Brickyard 400.
- Denny Hamlin narrowly avoiding a crash late in the fall Talladega race.
- Elliott Sadler‘s smoke-filled spin in the Xfinity Series’ fall race at Texas Motor Speedway.
- The view from the cockpit during a visit to pit road.
Ray Black Jr. will race full-time for Rick Ware Racing in the Cup Series next year and compete against William Byron for Rookie of the Year honors
Black, 26, will make the move from the Xfinity Series to Cup to drive the No. 51.
Rick Ware told frontstretch.com his team purchased a charter for next season, guaranteeing the No. 51 a starting spot in every race. Ware did not disclose which team he purchased the charter from.
Black, native of Flagler Beach, Florida, made his Cup debut this year in the No. 51 at Chicagoland Speedway. He qualified 39th and finished last, 16 laps down.
He made two more starts, at Texas Motor Speedway (finished 34th) and Miami, where he placed 38th after being parked by NASCAR for not meeting minimum speed.
Black has 55 Xfinity starts since 2015 with a best finish of 12th in last July’s Daytona race. In 31 Camping World Truck Series starts his only top five and top 10 was a fifth-place finish in the 2015 season opener at Daytona.
Black was one of six drivers to pilot the No. 51 in 2017. Rick Ware Racing has fielded 418 Xfinity starts since 1995, but only made 30 Cup starts, its first coming in 2012 at Las Vegas with Timmy Hill.
The team didn’t make another Cup start until this season.
Ware also told fronstretch.com he would run a part-time No. 52 car with the expectation of it being driven by BJ McLeod, Cody Ware, Kyle Weatherman and John Graham.
Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe are not done with their racing calendar.
The NASCAR drivers will in California tomorrow night to compete in the 77th annual Turkey Night Grand Prix, a 98-lap USAC Midget race at Ventura Raceway.
Larson, who won four Cup races this season and finished third in the season finale, is the defending “Turkey Night” winner and won it for the first time in 2012. This is his third USAC Midget appearance of the year.
Bell, days removed from clinching the Camping World Truck Series championship, will attempt to win the race after claiming victory in 2014.
Briscoe, who will drive for Roush Fenway Racing in the Xfinity Series next year, is coming off his first Truck Series win at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Rookie of the Year honors.
Other past “Turkey Night” winners include Billy Boat (1995-96) and Jason Leffler (2005).
Cars will be on track beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET.
