NASCAR America: Best of helmet cam

Black, native of Flagler Beach, Florida, made his Cup debut this year in the No. 51 at Chicagoland Speedway. He qualified 39th and finished last, 16 laps down.
He made two more starts, at Texas Motor Speedway (finished 34th) and Miami, where he placed 38th after being parked by NASCAR for not meeting minimum speed.
Black has 55 Xfinity starts since 2015 with a best finish of 12th in last July’s Daytona race. In 31 Camping World Truck Series starts his only top five and top 10 was a fifth-place finish in the 2015 season opener at Daytona.
Black was one of six drivers to pilot the No. 51 in 2017. Rick Ware Racing has fielded 418 Xfinity starts since 1995, but only made 30 Cup starts, its first coming in 2012 at Las Vegas with Timmy Hill.
The team didn’t make another Cup start until this season.
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and continues to recap the end of the NASCAR season.
Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman in Stamford, Connecticut. Kyle Petty joins them from NBC Charlotte.
What to expect from today’s show:
The new championship format created a ton of excitement at the end of the Cup season. We’ll review the Round of 8 races at Martinsville, Texas and Phoenix, plus the Championship race at Miami in this special Scan All edition of NASCAR America.
This year, NBC Sports introduced the helmet cam to its NASCAR coverage. This innovation provided the fans the perspective of what it’s like racing at over 200 mph. We’ll look back at the best action from the driver’s point of view.
We’ll also look back as some of NASCAR’s most iconic names said goodbye, as well as the ongoing youth movement, which continued to make strides to the top of sport’s ranks.
Larson, who won four Cup races this season and finished third in the season finale, is the defending “Turkey Night” winner and won it for the first time in 2012. This is his third USAC Midget appearance of the year.
Bell, days removed from clinching the Camping World Truck Series championship, will attempt to win the race after claiming victory in 2014.
Sixty-eight year old Kathi Kathleen Russell – who also goes by the name Mary Kathleen Russell – of Cape Coral, Florida, is being held in the Lee County, Fla. Jail, awaiting extradition to Marion County, Indiana to face those charges – as well as violating an order of protection.
According to the criminal complaint and probable cause affidavit cited by WRTV, Russell allegedly harassed Stewart, his family and employees from March 2016 through last month after he did not sign a piece of memorabilia at an unspecified race she attended. Among the things Russell is accused of:
* Made a total of 333 phone calls to Stewart, his mother, sister, sponsors and several of his businesses, according to WRTV. Those calls came at all hours of the day and night, according to the complaint.
* Many of those calls were also allegedly threatening in nature, according to the WRTV report. Russell is also accused of playing threatening audio clips and song clips during several of those calls, according to the complaint and WRTV’s on-air and online stories.
* On Sept. 27, according to the WRTV reports, Russell allegedly sent an envelope containing a white powder to the Indianapolis office of Stewart’s attorneys, Ice Miller LLP. The scare prompted the evacuation of the One America Building in downtown Indianapolis, which houses Ice Miller’s offices. The white powder was eventually determined to be baking soda, according to WRTV’s online report.
NBC Sports reached out to Stewart. In an email reply, a spokesman for the former NASCAR Cup driver and current co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing said: “We’re going to decline comment and let the legal process run its course.”
It’s unclear when Russell will be extradited to Indiana to face the charges against her. NBC Sports reached out to the Marion County (Indiana) Superior Court, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, but has not received replies as yet.