Roush Fenway Racing to field three-driver Xfinity development team in 2018

In addition, Team Penske and Ford Performance will also collaborate in the venture.
Mike Kelley, who led Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to two Xfinity championships, will serve as crew chief for the No. 60.
“All three of these drivers have exhibited a great deal of potential on and off the track,” Roush Fenway president Steve Newmark said in a press release. “It’s going to be a lot of fun to watch as they hone their skills together and grow into the next generation of champions in our sport.”
Here are the drivers:
* Majeski recently earned his fourth consecutive ARCA Midwest Tour championship, winning six of 12 races. He also competed in 32 Late Model races this year, winning 20 and finishing top-3 in 29. He’s also ranked the No. 1 iRacer in the world, with over 830 wins in 1,112 starts. He finished 10th Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway in his third Xfinity start.
* The 19-year-old Cindric has won races in rallycross, IMSA, ARCA, the NASCAR K&N Series and the Camping World Truck Series. In his rookie season in Trucks this year, he advanced to the championship round. In 2017, he had one win, eight top-fives and 16 top-10s.
* Briscoe had one win (season finale Friday at Homestead), 10 top-five and 14 top-10 finishes and finished sixth in the points standings in his rookie season in Trucks. He won the 2016 ARCA championship by more than 500 points over the series’ runner-up with six wins and led nearly 1,000 laps.
Those plans include a second season of competing in the four Cup restrictor-plate races next season for Beard Motorsports. He earned a top 10 in the July Daytona race this year, his first in Cup since 2004.
Gaughan said he could run in some road course races as well as some “here or there things.”
“I am very happy with going back to a part-time NASCAR role,” Gaughan said. “This has been 20 years of my life – it’s a lot work and it’s a lot of effort and it’s been a great 20 years. … It’s been a hell of a ride but I’m at the point now where I’m happy. I really wanted to get a win this year and that kind of stinks that we didn’t.”
Gaughan piloted the No. 62 for RCR the last four seasons, earning two victories in 2014 and making the playoffs this season. He was eliminated after the first round.
The No. 62 was one of five full-time cars RCR fielded in the Xfinity Series this season. Gaughan finished 10th in the standings with two top fives and eight top 10s.
“Monday or Tuesday I woke up and thought, ‘Man, I’d like to be going to Homestead to battle for another championship,'” Edwards said. “This is the first time I’ve really thought it would be fun to be at the race track.”
What happened in his last race led to Edwards being recognized with the Musial Award.
“My definition of sportsmanship is someone who truly loves the game, truly loves the race. Win, lose or draw, that’s the result. But the actual event it what it’s about.
“Jimmie Johnson’s a perfect example. My first win … at Atlanta, I beat him by three feet for something, won the race. He was the first guy in Victory Lane high-fiving, dumping Gatorade on my head. I didn’t realize it at the time, but that’s probably why Jimmie Johnson has seven championships. He just loves the sport. He just loves to race. That’s sportsmanship to me.”
The Columbus, Missouri, native was asked if he would ever return to his roots in dirt racing.
Edwards said he has a “feeling” he’ll be back in a dirt car, while adding he may give Global Rally Cross a try.
“I love dirt racing,” Edwards said. “I miss it. Basically for me, I was riding my bicycle the other day and I was thinking. ‘I just about got this door closed in my mind. It’s shut.’ I’m just getting to where I can get up in the morning and not think about racing and kind of move on. But there will be a time where it’ll be real hard not to go up to Moberly (Randolph County Raceway in Moberly, Missouri) or come over here to Pevely (Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Missouri) or something and race a little bit. When that time comes it’ll be a lot of fun.
“I talk to Steve Arpin on and off about the Global Rally Cross cars. We’ve talked about doing a test with that.”
HOMESTEAD, Florida – A few dozen photographers (including his young daughters) continuously snapped pictures, Hall of Famers offered congratulations, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. stopped by to salute his good friend.
The frenzied and heartfelt prerace scene Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway for Matt Kenseth was a stark contrast to what followed what might be the last race of his career.
The 2003 champion exited his No. 20 Toyota, accepted congratulations from a few crew members and hopped up to take a seat on the pit wall while fielding three reporters’ questions.
About 50 yards down the frontstretch, a mosh pit was engulfing Earnhardt – who entered NASCAR’s premier series in the same 2000 season as Kenseth and soaked up all of the hype and fanfare. They exited in scenes Sunday night that virtually mirrored those beignnings, but of course it didn’t bother the Joe Gibbs Racing driver making the 650th Cup start
“You know me,” Kenseth said, “I’ve never been an attention seeker, but it was a really neat couple of weeks.”
In Sunday’s season finale, Kenseth placed eighth after running in the top five among the championship contenders for much of the race, but his surge caused no second thoughts about his decision.
“Not right now,” he said. “In a way the last 20 year has been a blur, but in another way, this has been a really long season. Last week helped a lot, but it’s been a long season, and I’m really looking forward to having a little bit of time off.
“We’ll see how I feel in July, but right now I’m looking forward to having some time off and looking forward to spending some time with my family here this next week or so and getting the banquet stuff behind me and then just getting to life.”
That starts with an annual Thanksgiving trip to Wisconsin.
“I’m looking forward to going up there and being cold and maybe go deer hunting for a couple of days and see some friends and family,” he said.
He surely will spend some time reminiscing about the 30 minutes he spent before climbing into his No. 20 Toyota for the green flag Sunday. Kenseth arrived from driver introductions with daughters Kaylin, Grace and Clara Mae and was soon joined by his wife, Katie (who is expecting another child next month) and his son, Ross. Kenseth’s sister and father also were in attendance.
During a nonstop parade of photos beside his yellow and black car, a receiving line of well wishers formed that included Jeff Gordon and Leonard Wood.
It was a prime location given that a retiring 14-time most popular driver’s No. 88 was drawing a crowd just behind Kenseth’s car.
Kenseth said Earnhardt demanded that he park his car beside his at the end of the prerace grid. Both drivers were running throwback paint schemes to their rookie seasons, prompting a dual pose beside their rides in the garage for a Friday group photo that had been set up by a phone call.
“I wanted that photo we did the other day because it’s pretty cool, so I kind of talked to him about it, and he kind of took the ball from there and told me what I had to do” about being situated at the end of the grid, Kenseth said with a laugh. I was like, ‘Nah, nah, nah, that’s your deal. You stay back there,’ and he was adamant that we be parked back there.
“Which was actually nice because we had a lot of room. We did about 25 minutes worth of pictures, which was really fun, seen a lot of people I haven’t seen in a long time. So it was really cool.”
Naturally, he quickly put all the sentimentality aside when the race began.
“The prerace stuff was really fun,” he said. “So it was a really cool day, but once you start the engine, really didn’t think about anything to be honest with you, except for trying to go out and perform the best you can and trying to win that race.”
With no races on the calendar for the first time in more than two decades, Kenseth, 45, plans to focus on his expanding family (“I have three kids under 8, and we’re getting ready to have another one, so I’m not sure I’ve got time for a hobby.”) and his dedication to fitness. He has been training for a half-marathon next month and plans to enter some bike races in his age group.
“I got a lot of things I like to do, a lot of places I like to go,” he said. “I’m looking fowrad to it. The kids and the age they’re at, I’m really blessed to be able to go spend all this time with them. Anyone who has kids understands as they get older, their hobbies are your hobbies, right? So you spend a lot of time at gymnastics meets, basketball games and things like that.”