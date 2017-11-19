Today’s NASCAR Cup Championship race at Miami: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The NASCAR season comes to its conclusion today with Cup Series’ Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Eyes will be on the Championship 4 drivers of Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. as they compete for the title.

The race also marks the conclusion of Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s 18-year full-time Cup career as he makes his 631st start. The race is likely also the final start for 2003 Cup champion Matt Kenesth.

Below is all the info you need for the race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 2:52 p.m. Green flag is scheduled for 3 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 267 laps (400 miles) around the 1.5-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 80. Stage 2 ends at Lap 160.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 9 a.m. Driver-crew chief meeting is at 12:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:05 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Ryan Carson will perform the anthem at 2:46 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race. NASCAR America airs at 1:30 p.m., followed by Countdown to Green at 2 p.m. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race on radio and at mrn.com with coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts a temperature of 82 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at race time.

LAST TIME: Jimmie Johnson won the race last year to clinch his seventh Cup title. He beat Kyle Larson and Kevin Harvick in an overtime finish.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for lineup