Danica Patrick’s full-time Cup career ends with crash: ‘It’s the story of my year’

By Daniel McFadinNov 19, 2017, 5:14 PM EST
Danica Patrick finished 37th Sunday in her last race at Stewart-Haas Racing after a crash on Lap 141 of the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Patrick said she hit the wall in turns 3 and 4, which caused a tire rub on her No. 10 Ford. A few laps later she was running high in Turns 1-2 when the car’s right-rear tire failed, sending Patrick into the wall. The wreck resulted in Patrick’s 11th DNF of the season — 10 for crashes.

“It’s kind of just the story of the year,” Patrick told NBCSN. “I’d start to run better and then just things would happen. Yeah, that was my fault. It was my fault I hit the wall. I asked (the team members) if it looked OK, and they said it looked all right, and then it blew.”

Patrick announced Friday that Sunday’s race would be her last as a full-time NASCAR driver. She intends to compete in the 2018 Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500 before retiring from auto racing (she hasn’t determined which teams but has talked with Chip Ganassi).

Asked after her wreck Sunday if running Daytona would be a silver lining, Patrick replied, “Yeah. Sure. Let’s hope I don’t end up in the medical center.”

The first woman to lead the Indy 500 and Daytona 500 wasn’t making a quick getaway with boyfriend Ricky Stenhouse Jr. still racing Sunday.

“What I’m not looking forward to is I have to go sit in my bus and wait for everyone to get done with the race before I can go home (laughing)” Patrick said. “That sucks, but I think that what’s coming ahead is bright for me and for the way it feels, so I’m excited.”

Kasey Kahne, competing in his last race with Hendrick Motorsports in the No. 5 Chevrolet, ran into the back of Patrick’s car after it crashed. Kahne’s team was able to make enough repairs to continue. When the race went back to green, he was in 36th, five laps down. He finished Stage 2 six laps down.

Martin Truex Jr. captures Cup championship with victory at Miami

By Nate RyanNov 19, 2017, 6:20 PM EST
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Martin Truex Jr. captured the first championship of his Cup career Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway, winning the Ford EcoBoost 400.

Truex won from the pole position for Denver, Colorado-based Furniture Row Racing, which also claimed its first title. He held off a furious charge by Kyle Busch in the closing laps for his eighth victory of the season and a record seventh on a 1.5-mile oval.

Busch, who was racing for a title at Miami for the third straight year, finished 0.681 seconds behind, ahead of Kyle Larson.

Championship-eligible Kevin Harvick was fourth, followed by Brad Keselowski in seventh.

It’s the fourth consecutive season that the series champion has won the season finale since NASCAR restructured its playoffs with a “Championship Four” round in which the highest finisher in a quartet of eligible drivers wins the title.

 

Martin Truex Jr. wins Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 19, 2017, 6:20 PM EST
Martin Truex Jr. held off a late push by Kyle Busch to win Sunday’s Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway to claim his first career NASCAR Cup championship.

Truex held off Championship 4 drivers Busch (2nd), Kevin Harvick (3rd) and Brad Keselowski (7th).

And how’s this for an irony: Truex led 78 laps en route to the win, the same number that graces his Toyota Camry.

“I’ve wanted this since I was a little kid and just never gave up, I never gave up on my dream,” an emotional Truex told NBC after a massive celebratory burnout on the frontstretch. “We’re going to party it up. I never thought this day would come.”

Non-Championship 4 driver Kyle Larson finished fourth. Chase Elliott finished fifth, Joey Logano was sixth, Matt Kenseth eighth, Denny Hamlin ninth and Ryan Newman 10th.

Coming into the race, Truex was the only one of the Championship 4 drivers to have never won a Cup championship. Now he joins his fellow title contenders in the exclusive Cup champion’s club.

Truex dedicated the win to Furniture Row Racing team owner and founder Barney Visser, who suffered a heart attack and had subsequent heart surgery two weeks ago.

“I was a mess, I couldn’t even talk, I was a wreck, just thinking about all the tough days, the bad days, the times where I thought my career was over with, the times when I didn’t think anyone believed in me,” Truex said in tears to NBC in Victory Lane. “The people that mattered, my fans, family and when I got with this team, they’re unbelievable, they resurrected my career and made me a champion.”

Added crew chief Cole Pearn, “We had to race three other great guys. To be able to dig down and pull it off, it’s unbelievable. I don’t know how to comprehend it. To put in the effort that we have all year and be able to truly call ourselves champions is unbelievable.”

Also of note:

* Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished 25th in his final Cup race.

“I had a lot of fun tonight,” Earnhardt told NBC. “I hated to hit the wall. We lost about 10 spots getting that flat. I had a deal with (team owner Rick Hendrick) where he got my helmet and I got the car. I’m so proud for Martin, what a story. “We’re retiring and Martin wins a championship.

“That’s a storybook. I hope all fans enjoyed the season. I know it wasn’t everything we wanted on the racetrack, but we sure had fun of it. We’re going to miss everybody, but we’ll be back (as an NBC announcer starting next season).”

* Danica Patrick was involved in a Stage 2 wreck that ended her day and her five-year tenure with Stewart-Haas Racing. She finished 37th, her 11th DNF of the season (10 due to crashes).

* Matt Kenseth, who expects to be on hiatus next season and potentially could have run his final Cup race Sunday, finished eighth.

WHO ELSE HAD A GOOD RACE: Kyle Larson bounced back from DNFs in his previous four races to not only lead the most laps (145) but also to finish third. … Joey Logano, who has struggled much of this season, finished one spot ahead of his teammate, Brad Keselowski.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE? Danica Patrick ended her full-time NASCAR Cup career after suffering a blown tire that caused her to crash into the wall, setting her car on fire and ending her day. … In his final start with Hendrick Motorsports, Kasey Kahne was collected in Patrick’s wreck, was able to keep racing, but finished 33rd, 33 laps behind the leaders. … Daniel Suarez lost his brakes and finished 34th.

NOTABLE: Truex becomes the 32nd champion in NASCAR Cup history. He also won the 2004 and 2005 Xfinity Series championships.

QUOTE OF THE RACE: “I told him, ‘That’s why you never give up.’ That’s been our motto all along, ever since I started my cancer battle. … We always say, if you can fight a struggle with a positive attitude, have a smile on your face, find the good and the silver lining and in the end, in the end karma will pay you back and good things will happen to you. This is the best thing that could happen.” – Sherry Pollex, longtime girlfriend of Martin Truex Jr., on what she first said to him after the race.

WHAT’S NEXT: The 2017 season has concluded. The next race is the 2018 season-opening Daytona 500 on Feb. 18, 2018.

Kyle Larson wins Stage 2 at Miami, Martin Truex Jr. is top Championship 4 driver

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 19, 2017, 5:12 PM EST
Just as he did in Stage 1, Kyle Larson won Stage 2 of Sunday’s Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

All four Championship 4 drivers are second through fifth: Martin Truex Jr in second, followed by Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski.

Sixth through 10th are Kurt Busch, Matt Kenseth, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin.

Harvick took second from Keselowski on Lap 91, and then Kyle Busch passed Keselowski for third on Lap 100. Truex pushed Keselowski to fifth when he pulled ahead for fourth place on Lap 104.

Kyle Busch passed Harvick to take second on Lap 113, followed by Truex in fourth and Keselowski in fifth.

Larson and Keselowski pitted on Lap 122, while the other three championship drivers pitted one lap later.

Kyle Busch passed Harvick again on Lap 132 to regain the second spot behind race leader Larson. Harvick is third, Keselowski fourth and Truex fifth.

Truex roared past Keselowski for fourth on Lap 138 and it remained that way until Lap 142, when Danica Patrick hit the wall hard after a tire blew, collecting Kasey Kahne.

Patrick tried to drive her wrecked Ford to the garage, but fire broke out and she exited quickly.

Patrick was uninjured, but the incident ended her five-year tenure with Stewart-Haas Racing. Kahne was able to continue in the final race of his six-year tenure with Hendrick Motorsports.

“I hit the wall in 3 and 4 and just got a tire rub (a few laps before the actual blowout) and blew the right rear,” Patrick told NBC. “It’s kind of just the story of the year. I’d start to run better and then just things would happen.”

The restart on Lap 151 saw Larson regain the lead, followed by Truex, Harvick, Keselowski and Kyle Busch in the next four spots.

Kyle Busch would then drop to sixth before rebounding to fourth by the end of Stage 2.

Kyle Larson wins Stage 1 at Miami, Brad Keselowski leads Championship 4 drivers

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 19, 2017, 4:13 PM EST
Kyle Larson won Stage 1 of Sunday’s Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, dominating by leading 67 of the stage’s 80 laps, holding a nine-second edge when he took the checkered flag.

Meanwhile, here’s how the four Championship 4 drivers finished after the first 80 laps of the scheduled 267-lap event: Brad Keselowski is second, Kyle Busch is third, Kevin Harvick is fourth and Martin Truex Jr. in fifth.

Truex, with six of his seven wins this season coming on 1.5-mile tracks like Homestead-Miami, wasted little time to take the lead away from pole-sitter Denny Hamlin.

The first caution of the race came out on Lap 6 when Joey Gase appeared to blow a tire and hit the Turn 1 wall hard.

During the subsequent pit stop, the only Championship 4 driver to hit pit road for four new tires was Keselowski, putting him off-sequence of the other contenders.

The move worked, though, as Keselowski quickly climbed from ninth on the restart on Lap 9 to third by Lap 12 and second by Lap 14.

Larson, who also pitted with Keselowski, took the lead away from Truex on Lap 13 and held on for the remaining 67 laps of the stage.

On Lap 38, Jimmie Johnson blew a right rear tire and came to pit road for four new tires. Even though there was no caution, all four championship contenders pitted over the following two laps.

On Lap 58, Harvick passed Truex and into third place for the first time in the race, zeroing on Keselowski in second.

Johnson got into the wall again on Lap 60, even though there was no caution, and sustained moderate damage, pitting for four tires and fuel.

Kyle Busch passed Harvick to take over third on Lap 77.

Sixth through 10th were Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch, Hamlin, Joey Logano and Clint Bowyer.