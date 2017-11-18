Tyler Reddick wins Xfinity pole; Daniel Hemric leads championship drivers in fourth

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Tyler Reddick won the pole for the Xfinity Series season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway with a speed of 165.624 mph.

It is Reddick’s second Xfinity pole (Kansas) and comes in his last race with Chip Ganassi Racing.

Filling out the starting top five in the Ford EcoBoost 300 is Cole Custer (164.911), Christopher Bell (164.584), championship driver Daniel Hemric (164.534) and Ryan Preece (164.439).

Hemric will start in the top five for the first time since Darlington in September.

“Just good adjustments overnight,” Hemric told NBC Sports. “Obviously it’s good to have a good starting spot, just because of clean air more so than anything else. The race track gets so wide it’s hard to find clean air, believe it or not, once you get further and further back in the field.”

Championship driver William Byron will start sixth (163.706).

Byron’s teammates and championship contenders Elliott Sadler and Justin Allgaier failed to make the final round of qualifying.

Sadler (163.034) will start 14th and Allgaier (162.299) will start 16th.

“I overdrove that last lap there, just wanting it to be faster than what it was going to be, ” Allgaier told NBC Sports. “We’ve got a lot going for us. We’ve got a really, really fast race car when the sun starts to go down. I think that’s what it’s going to take for tonight’s race.”

Allgaier has started 10th or worst in the last three races.

Sadler has started 10th or worse in three of the last five races.

“We can race from there,” Sadler told NBC Sports. “One thing about Homestead is it’s nice and wide. There’s a lot of (tire) fall off here. We can race them hard. It’s not where we want to qualify, but it’s not all the way in the back either.”

The Ford EcoBoost 300 airs at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Click here for qualifying results.