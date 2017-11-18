Martin Truex Jr. fastest in final Cup practice in Miami

Martin Truex Jr. topped the final Cup Series practice for Sunday’s championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Truex finished the session with a best speed of 171.195 mph.
He bested Clint Bowyer (169.790), Denny Hamlin (169.774), Erik Jones (169.721) and Ryan Blaney (169.550).
Kyle Busch, another of the four championship drivers, was sixth fastest at 169.492 mph.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. was seventh fastest at 169.364 mph.
Championship driver Brad Keselowski was 11th fastest at 168.824 mph.
After serving a 15-minute penalty to start the session, championship driver Kevin Harvick was 18th fastest at 166.795 mph.
Busch recorded the most laps in the session among the title contenders with 54 circuits of the 1.5-mile track.
All four championship drivers were in the top six of 10-lap averages.
1st – Kyle Busch, 164.681 mph
2nd – Martin Truex Jr, 164.460 mph
4th – Kevin Harvick, 163.652 mph
6th – Brad Keselowski, 163.513 mph