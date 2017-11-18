Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Justin Allgaier ‘in the best place mentally’ a year after disappointing title finish

By Daniel McFadinNov 18, 2017, 10:00 AM EST
The biggest disappointment of Justin Allgaier‘s NASCAR career has turned into “the best thing that’s ever happened” to it.

It only took “about a week” for the 31-year-old driver to accept that.

The JR Motorsports’ driver is one of the four competing for the Xfinity Series title in today’s Ford EcoBoost 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

It was in this race a year ago that Allgaier was within arm’s reach of a possible championship, his first in NASCAR.

But it was snatched away on the final restart.

With three laps to go, Allgaier restarted in the third row on the outside. In front of him was fellow championship driver Erik Jones. In front of Jones was Cole Whitt in a car normally found toward the back of the pack. Whitt had not pit under the caution because his team had used up its tire allotment.

Elliott Sadler (far right) and Daniel Suarez pull away on the final restart of last year’s Xfinity race at Homestead as Justin Allgaier (red car, middle) boxed in. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

At the green flag, Whitt spun his tires and backed-up the outside lane. That allowed Elliott Sadler and Daniel Suarez to get separation from Allgaier and Jones and race each other for the win and championship, which Suarez claimed.

“We’re sitting here and not standing on that (championship) stage over there like I think all of us would have liked to have been,” Allgaier said after he finished sixth.

Before Allgaier could come to terms with anything positive from the experience, he spent the following week just wanting to be left alone.

“If I could have locked myself in a dark room and not talk(ed) to anyone, I’d have been perfectly okay with that,” Allgaier said Thursday during the NASCAR championship media day in Miami Beach, Florida.

Allgaier got back in touch with those year-old feelings this week when he watched a replay of the race while flying to Florida.

“It still bugs me that we didn’t have a shot because of somebody else’s decision,” Allgaier said.

But Allgaier views the end of the 2016 race through a wiser lens. One where he accepts there’s only so much he can do in a 200-lap race against 39 other drivers.

“What if I had broken a transmission or run into the wall a little bit too hard on one of those times that I got (into) the wall like 37 times in the race last year and cut a tire?” Allgaier said. “What if a meteor fell out of the sky? … There’s so many things that, when you have 40 competitors on the racetrack every week, there’s so many things that can happen that are out of your control.”

His attitude has been helped by the best year of his career. Allgaier enters the championship race with a career-best two wins – including at his home track Chicagoland Speedway.

Allgaier also leads all Xfinity regulars with 497 laps led.

 “I look at 2017 as we have done everything we can do up to this point,” Allgaier said. “We’ve had the best race cars I’ve ever had. We’ve had great pit stops. We’ve got guys that work together on the race team that are incredible. I feel like for me personally I’m in the best shape of my life, on and off the track. I’m in the best place mentally.

“And at the end of the day, no matter what happens on Saturday night, I know that we have the best product on the racetrack and we’re in the best position we can be. And if it doesn’t work, it’s not because we weren’t in the right spot or because we didn’t do things right. It’s because circumstances are out of our control. And that’s taken so much pressure off of me this year.”

MORE: Previewing the Xfinity championship drivers

 

Martin Truex Jr. fastest in final Cup practice in Miami

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinNov 18, 2017, 2:04 PM EST
Martin Truex Jr. topped the final Cup Series practice for Sunday’s championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Truex finished the session with a best speed of 171.195 mph.

He bested Clint Bowyer (169.790), Denny Hamlin (169.774), Erik Jones (169.721) and Ryan Blaney (169.550).

Kyle Busch, another of the four championship drivers, was sixth fastest at 169.492 mph.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was seventh fastest at 169.364 mph.

Championship driver Brad Keselowski was 11th fastest at 168.824 mph.

After serving a 15-minute penalty to start the session, championship driver Kevin Harvick was 18th fastest at 166.795 mph.

Busch recorded the most laps in the session among the title contenders with 54 circuits of the 1.5-mile track.

All four championship drivers were in the top six of 10-lap averages.

1st – Kyle Busch, 164.681 mph

2nd – Martin Truex Jr, 164.460 mph

4th – Kevin Harvick, 163.652 mph

6th – Brad Keselowski, 163.513 mph

Click here for the full practice report.

Tyler Reddick wins Xfinity pole; Daniel Hemric leads championship drivers in fourth

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinNov 18, 2017, 12:27 PM EST
Tyler Reddick won the pole for the Xfinity Series season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway with a speed of 165.624 mph.

It is Reddick’s second Xfinity pole (Kansas) and comes in his last race with Chip Ganassi Racing.

Filling out the starting top five in the Ford EcoBoost 300 is Cole Custer (164.911), Christopher Bell (164.584), championship driver Daniel Hemric (164.534) and Ryan Preece (164.439).

Hemric will start in the top five for the first time since Darlington in September.

“Just good adjustments overnight,” Hemric told NBC Sports. “Obviously it’s good to have a good starting spot, just because of clean air more so than anything else. The race track gets so wide it’s hard to find clean air, believe it or not, once you get further and further back in the field.”

Championship driver William Byron will start sixth (163.706).

Byron’s teammates and championship contenders Elliott Sadler and Justin Allgaier failed to make the final round of qualifying.

Sadler (163.034) will start 14th and Allgaier (162.299) will start 16th.

“I overdrove that last lap there, just wanting it to be faster than what it was going to be, ” Allgaier told NBC Sports. “We’ve got a lot going for us. We’ve got a really, really fast race car when the sun starts to go down. I think that’s what it’s going to take for tonight’s race.”

Allgaier has started 10th or worst in the last three races.

Sadler has started 10th or worse in three of the last five races.

“We can race from there,” Sadler told NBC Sports. “One thing about Homestead is it’s nice and wide. There’s a lot of (tire) fall off here. We can race them hard. It’s not where we want to qualify, but it’s not all the way in the back either.”

The Ford EcoBoost 300 airs at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Click here for qualifying results.

 

NASCAR allowing Cup teams to purchase extra set of tires for race

Getty Images
By Dustin LongNov 18, 2017, 12:04 PM EST
HOMESTEAD, Florida — NASCAR sent a memo to Cup teams Saturday morning that they can purchase an extra set of tires for Sunday’s season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Cup teams now will be allowed 10 sets for the race plus the set they start on. Last year, teams were allowed 12 sets plus the set they started on.

There is no change for Xfinity teams. They’ll have five sets of tires plus the set they have at the start of today’s race.

The move comes as Cup title contenders raised concerns about the tire limit for this race.

Teams were allowed fewer tires in half of the playoff races this season compared to last year. NASCAR cut allotments for some races after examining tire usage by teams with Goodyear. NASCAR sought to have the number of sets available closer to what had been used in previous races.

Rodney Childers, crew chief for championship contender Kevin Harvick, said earlier this week that “I don’t feel like there’s enough tires. The last thing you want to do is run out of tires with 40 laps to go and not be able to do anything or race for a championship at the end.”

He wasn’t alone in his concern earlier this week about the tire limit before Saturday’s change.

“Am I happy about it? Happy is definitely not a word I would use to describe it,” Brad Keselowski said of the tire limit Thursday. “I’m not sure how those decisions get made, but I’m told that it’s by people a lot smarter than me.  So I’m just going to go ahead and trust that they had a really, really good reason for it.”

 

 

Denny Hamlin leads Saturday morning Cup practice

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Dustin LongNov 18, 2017, 11:00 AM EST
HOMESTEAD, Florida — Denny Hamlin posted the fastest lap in Saturday morning’s Cup practice at Homestead-Miami Speedway with a lap of 171.130 mph.

Hamlin, who turned 37 on Saturday, was followed by Dale Earnhardt Jr. (170.681 mph), Martin Truex Jr. (170.020), Kurt Busch (169.545) and Kasey Kahne (168.972).

The only other title contender in the top 10 was Brad Keselowski (167.900) at 10th. Title contender Kyle Busch (167.188) was 16th and title contender Kevin Harvick (167.017) was 17th.

Final practice is from 1 – 1:50 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Truex Jr., Chase Elliott and Jamie McMurray each scraped the wall in the session, but their teams were able to make repairs.

Hamlin posted the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 165.574 mph. He was followed by Truex (165.186 mph), Keselowski (164.907) and Kyle Busch (164.150).

Click here for practice report

 

 