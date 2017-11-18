Goodyear signs extension with NASCAR

HOMESTEAD, Florida — NASCAR announced Saturday a multi-year renewal with Goodyear for the company to be the series’ sole tire supplier.
The move wasn’t in doubt with NASCAR and Goodyear having previously done tests for the 2018 season. Goodyear has been the exclusive tire supplier for all three of NASCAR’s top series since 1997. Goodyear has been a race tire supplier for NASCAR since 1954.
“We proudly join Goodyear in celebrating our renewed and longstanding partnership,” said Brent Dewar, NASCAR president, in a statement. “For more than half a century, NASCAR and our teams have trusted Goodyear tires. Our partners’ commitment to innovation and excellence plays a key role in our unyielding pursuit to deliver the best racing product in the world.”
Goodyear’s current five-year deal was set to expire after this season.
The Xfinity season comes to an end this afternoon with the Ford EcoBoost 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Elliott Sadler, Justin Allgaier, Daniel Hemric and William Byron will race for title in the 200-lap race, which concludes the 33-race season that began in February at Daytona.
Below is all the vital info you need prior to the race.
(All times are Eastern)
START: Wild Bill Wichrowski from Discovery Channel’s “Deadliest Catch” will give the command to start engines at 3:37 p.m. Green flag is scheduled for 3:45 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile oval.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 7:30 a.m. Qualifying is slated for 11:15 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is 12:45 p.m. Driver introductions are at 3:05 p.m.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: Jacqie Rivers wil perform the anthem at 3:31 p.m.
TV/RADIO: Countdown to Green begins at 3 p.m. on NBCSN. NBCSN will air the race at 3:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race on radio and at mrn.com, starting with its pre-race show at 3 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.
FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts a temperature of 79 degrees and a four percent chance of rain at race time.
LAST TIME: Daniel Suarez won the race and clinched the series title, beating Ty Dillon and Elliott Sadler. Suarez led 133 laps from the pole to become the first foreign-born driver to win a national NASCAR title.
STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is scheduled for 11:15 a.m.
The Camping World Truck Series championship is in the books, having been decided Friday.
Today, it’s the Xfinity Series’ turn to crown its champ for 2017.
One thing is certain: a first-time Xfinity champion will be crowned. JR Motorsports teammates Elliott Sadler, Justin Allgaier and William Byron and Richard Childress Racing’s Daniel Hemric each seek their first series title.
Here’s today’s schedule:
(All times EASTERN)
7:30 a.m. — Xfinity garage open
8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Cup garage open
10 – 10:55 a.m. – Cup practice (CNBC, MRN)
11:15 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (CNBC)
12:45 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting
1 – 1:50 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)
3 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions
3:30 p.m. – Ford EcoBoost 300 (200 laps, 300 miles) (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Chase Briscoe earned his first Camping World Truck Series victory in Friday’s season-ending Ford EcoBoost 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
And while finishing second is supposed to be the first loser, it wasn’t for Christopher Bell, whose runner-up showing clinched the 2017 Truck Series championship for him.
Christopher Bell won the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship in Friday’s Ford EcoBoost 200, with all four Championship 4 drivers finishing within four points of each other.
Bell finished with 4,035 points, 2016 Truck champ Johnny Sauter finished second in the standings with 4,034 points, rookie Austin Cindric finished third (4,032) and two-time series champ Matt Crafton finished fourth (4,031).
