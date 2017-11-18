Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Denny Hamlin leads Saturday morning Cup practice

By Dustin LongNov 18, 2017, 11:00 AM EST
HOMESTEAD, Florida — Denny Hamlin posted the fastest lap in Saturday morning’s Cup practice at Homestead-Miami Speedway with a lap of 171.130 mph.

Hamlin, who turned 37 on Saturday, was followed by Dale Earnhardt Jr. (170.681 mph), Martin Truex Jr. (170.020), Kurt Busch (169.545) and Kasey Kahne (168.972).

The only other title contender in the top 10 was Brad Keselowski (167.900) at 10th. Title contender Kyle Busch (167.188) was 16th and title contender Kevin Harvick (167.017) was 17th.

Final practice is from 1 – 1:50 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Truex Jr., Chase Elliott and Jamie McMurray each scraped the wall in the session, but their teams were able to make repairs.

Hamlin posted the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 165.574 mph. He was followed by Truex (165.186 mph), Keselowski (164.907) and Kyle Busch (164.150).

Martin Truex Jr. fastest in final Cup practice in Miami

By Daniel McFadinNov 18, 2017, 2:04 PM EST
Martin Truex Jr. topped the final Cup Series practice for Sunday’s championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Truex finished the session with a best speed of 171.195 mph.

He bested Clint Bowyer (169.790), Denny Hamlin (169.774), Erik Jones (169.721) and Ryan Blaney (169.550).

Kyle Busch, another of the four championship drivers, was sixth fastest at 169.492 mph.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was seventh fastest at 169.364 mph.

Championship driver Brad Keselowski was 11th fastest at 168.824 mph.

After serving a 15-minute penalty to start the session, championship driver Kevin Harvick was 18th fastest at 166.795 mph.

Busch recorded the most laps in the session among the title contenders with 54 circuits of the 1.5-mile track.

All four championship drivers were in the top six of 10-lap averages.

1st – Kyle Busch, 164.681 mph

2nd – Martin Truex Jr, 164.460 mph

4th – Kevin Harvick, 163.652 mph

6th – Brad Keselowski, 163.513 mph

Tyler Reddick wins Xfinity pole; Daniel Hemric leads championship drivers in fourth

By Daniel McFadinNov 18, 2017, 12:27 PM EST
Tyler Reddick won the pole for the Xfinity Series season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway with a speed of 165.624 mph.

It is Reddick’s second Xfinity pole (Kansas) and comes in his last race with Chip Ganassi Racing.

Filling out the starting top five in the Ford EcoBoost 300 is Cole Custer (164.911), Christopher Bell (164.584), championship driver Daniel Hemric (164.534) and Ryan Preece (164.439).

Hemric will start in the top five for the first time since Darlington in September.

“Just good adjustments overnight,” Hemric told NBC Sports. “Obviously it’s good to have a good starting spot, just because of clean air more so than anything else. The race track gets so wide it’s hard to find clean air, believe it or not, once you get further and further back in the field.”

Championship driver William Byron will start sixth (163.706).

Byron’s teammates and championship contenders Elliott Sadler and Justin Allgaier failed to make the final round of qualifying.

Sadler (163.034) will start 14th and Allgaier (162.299) will start 16th.

“I overdrove that last lap there, just wanting it to be faster than what it was going to be, ” Allgaier told NBC Sports. “We’ve got a lot going for us. We’ve got a really, really fast race car when the sun starts to go down. I think that’s what it’s going to take for tonight’s race.”

Allgaier has started 10th or worst in the last three races.

Sadler has started 10th or worse in three of the last five races.

“We can race from there,” Sadler told NBC Sports. “One thing about Homestead is it’s nice and wide. There’s a lot of (tire) fall off here. We can race them hard. It’s not where we want to qualify, but it’s not all the way in the back either.”

The Ford EcoBoost 300 airs at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

NASCAR allowing Cup teams to purchase extra set of tires for race

By Dustin LongNov 18, 2017, 12:04 PM EST
HOMESTEAD, Florida — NASCAR sent a memo to Cup teams Saturday morning that they can purchase an extra set of tires for Sunday’s season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Cup teams now will be allowed 10 sets for the race plus the set they start on. Last year, teams were allowed 12 sets plus the set they started on.

There is no change for Xfinity teams. They’ll have five sets of tires plus the set they have at the start of today’s race.

The move comes as Cup title contenders raised concerns about the tire limit for this race.

Teams were allowed fewer tires in half of the playoff races this season compared to last year. NASCAR cut allotments for some races after examining tire usage by teams with Goodyear. NASCAR sought to have the number of sets available closer to what had been used in previous races.

Rodney Childers, crew chief for championship contender Kevin Harvick, said earlier this week that “I don’t feel like there’s enough tires. The last thing you want to do is run out of tires with 40 laps to go and not be able to do anything or race for a championship at the end.”

He wasn’t alone in his concern earlier this week about the tire limit before Saturday’s change.

“Am I happy about it? Happy is definitely not a word I would use to describe it,” Brad Keselowski said of the tire limit Thursday. “I’m not sure how those decisions get made, but I’m told that it’s by people a lot smarter than me.  So I’m just going to go ahead and trust that they had a really, really good reason for it.”

Kevin Harvick penalized time in final Cup practice

By Dustin LongNov 18, 2017, 10:23 AM EST
HOMESTEAD, Florida — Title contender Kevin Harvick will miss 15 minutes of Saturday’s final practice because of inspection issues last weekend at Phoenix.

Harvick is the only one among the four title contenders who will miss practice time Saturday.

Final practice is from 1 – 1:50 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

David Starr is the only driver who missed time in Saturday’s first practice. He missed 15 minutes because his team was late to qualifying inspection Friday.

Jimmie Johnson, David Ragan and Michael McDowell will each miss 30 minutes of final practice because their cars failed qualifying inspection three times Friday.

Harvick, Chase Elliott, Cole Whitt and Starr each will miss 15 minutes of final practice because their cars failed inspection twice before last weekend’s Phoenix race.

Austin Dillon and Matt DiBenedetto each will miss 15 minutes of final practice because their cars failed inspection before qualifying twice Friday.

