Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Cup title contenders share thoughts after final practice in Miami

By Daniel McFadinNov 18, 2017, 3:26 PM EST
Leave a comment

Cup teams have taken part in their final practice session for Sunday’s Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBC).

The next time they will be on track, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. will determine the 2017 champion.

Here’s what each championship driver had to say after the last practice.

Martin Truex Jr. – No. 78 Toyota

How did the car feel in final practice?
“I thought we were pretty close. Need to get the balance a little better, but I think we definitely have enough speed to do what we need to do. Just have to get the balance right. Conditions, trying to plan on finishing this race at night is part of what we’re trying to figure out. I think we changed enough and made enough adjustments today and we learned a lot. That gives us a lot to look at tonight and make the right decisions based off of that.”

What benefit is the additional set of tires for the race?
“Just makes it easier to call the race. With the stages, it adds two cautions to the race that we’re not normally used to and we used a lot of tires last year. I think that’s what everybody was kind of nervous about was not having enough tires. This isn’t the kind of place, especially racing for a championship, that at some point in the race you want to have to stay out and save tires for later or we’re going to be screwed. It’s a really tough decision because you can get lapped here in no time on old tires. Just helps ease the tension a little bit and it just depends on how all the cautions fall.”

What is your mind set for tomorrow?
“I feel really good. We’ve been in this position before – I’ve raced for a championship here twice now. Came out on top of one and not the other – I’m 50-50 and those are pretty good odds with four of us I’d say. I feel good, we’ve got good speed and I just need to make sure we get the balance right for tomorrow and you never know how these things are going to play out. We’ll just try to do our normal deal and make smart decisions and be around at the end of this thing and have a shot at it.”

What does the team work mean when you had members of the No. 18 (Kyle Busch) team helping repair your car in first practice?

“The teamwork has been amazing all year-long and that’s what’s got us to this point – both of us really. Our teams working together so well and if you look at the speed charts, a lot of times all of our cars are right there together and that shows the teamwork and the commitment to everybody being on the same page and working together and using the same information. You see a lot of teams out here that have cars all over the map on speed – one that’s real fast, one that’s real slow and some smattered in between. We’re never like that – we’re all really fast or we’re all really slow. Sometimes it’s tough when you’re off, but when your stuff is working good, it’s the way to go. It’s working good for us right now and I’m pretty sure we’ll be racing the 18 all night tomorrow.”

Kyle Busch – No. 18 Toytoa

How did your Camry feel in race setup today?

“It feels okay. Certainly you always want to be faster than you are but the feel of our Camry feels pretty good so hopefully that bodes well in the race. Being able to run good, clean consistent laps and will allow us to keep ourselves upfront most of the day and be able to race them.”

What is your mindset going into tomorrow’s season-finale race?

“Everything looks a lot similar to 2015 right now. We qualified third in 2015 and we won the owner’s and driver’s championship with Erik Jones in the Truck Series on Friday night (in 2015). We weren’t the best car in practice that year either and we were able to out race them in the end. I’m looking for a complete 100 percent repeat and if we can do all of that then we’ll be the ones celebrating again Sunday night.”

Kevin Harvick – No. 4 Ford

“Everything is fine right now. We kept the car clean and I feel like we have speed and the car hangs on really good. Everything is good so far.”

Brad Keselowski – N0. 2 Ford

How do you feel you’re positioned for tomorrow?  “I’m not entirely sure (laughing).  We seem to be a little better than we were here at the test, which is good.  We learned some things there that I was happy about.  We still probably need a solid tenth or two to run with the 18 (Busch) and the 4 (Harvick).  The 78 (Truex) looks really good on the short run, but this has a race of attrition look to it, so we’re gonna have to be smart about it.”

What is the biggest challenge you face tomorrow?  “Holding on to the car.  It’s very, very loose.  Running the whole race without hitting the wall is gonna be a big challenge.”

Cole Custer wins first Xfinity race as William Byron claims championship

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinNov 18, 2017, 6:07 PM EST
Leave a comment

Cole Custer dominated to win the Ford EcoBoost 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, earning his first Xfinity Series victory as William Byron finished third to clinch the Xfinity championship.

Custer’s race win comes in his 37th series start.

Byron clinched the championship by finishing ahead of teammates Elliott Sadler (eighth) and Justin Allgaier (12th).

Byron passed Sadler with six laps to go.

It is the first championship for JR Motorsports since Chase Elliott‘s in 2014.

Daniel Hemric‘s chances at a title disappeared on Lap 61 when he visited pit road for a battery problem. The Richard Childress Racing driver returned to the track 12 laps later. Until he was passed by Byron on Lap 54, he was the highest running championship driver.

Check back for more.

 

 

Martin Truex Jr. fastest in final Cup practice in Miami

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinNov 18, 2017, 2:04 PM EST
Leave a comment

Martin Truex Jr. topped the final Cup Series practice for Sunday’s championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Truex finished the session with a best speed of 171.195 mph.

He bested Clint Bowyer (169.790), Denny Hamlin (169.774), Erik Jones (169.721) and Ryan Blaney (169.550).

Kyle Busch, another of the four championship drivers, was sixth fastest at 169.492 mph.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was seventh fastest at 169.364 mph.

Championship driver Brad Keselowski was 11th fastest at 168.824 mph.

After serving a 15-minute penalty to start the session, championship driver Kevin Harvick was 18th fastest at 166.795 mph.

Busch recorded the most laps in the session among the title contenders with 54 circuits of the 1.5-mile track.

All four championship drivers were in the top six of 10-lap averages.

1st – Kyle Busch, 164.681 mph

2nd – Martin Truex Jr, 164.460 mph

4th – Kevin Harvick, 163.652 mph

6th – Brad Keselowski, 163.513 mph

Click here for the full practice report.

Tyler Reddick wins Xfinity pole; Daniel Hemric leads championship drivers in fourth

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinNov 18, 2017, 12:27 PM EST
Leave a comment

Tyler Reddick won the pole for the Xfinity Series season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway with a speed of 165.624 mph.

It is Reddick’s second Xfinity pole (Kansas) and comes in his last race with Chip Ganassi Racing.

Filling out the starting top five in the Ford EcoBoost 300 is Cole Custer (164.911), Christopher Bell (164.584), championship driver Daniel Hemric (164.534) and Ryan Preece (164.439).

Hemric will start in the top five for the first time since Darlington in September.

“Just good adjustments overnight,” Hemric told NBC Sports. “Obviously it’s good to have a good starting spot, just because of clean air more so than anything else. The race track gets so wide it’s hard to find clean air, believe it or not, once you get further and further back in the field.”

Championship driver William Byron will start sixth (163.706).

Byron’s teammates and championship contenders Elliott Sadler and Justin Allgaier failed to make the final round of qualifying.

Sadler (163.034) will start 14th and Allgaier (162.299) will start 16th.

“I overdrove that last lap there, just wanting it to be faster than what it was going to be, ” Allgaier told NBC Sports. “We’ve got a lot going for us. We’ve got a really, really fast race car when the sun starts to go down. I think that’s what it’s going to take for tonight’s race.”

Allgaier has started 10th or worst in the last three races.

Sadler has started 10th or worse in three of the last five races.

“We can race from there,” Sadler told NBC Sports. “One thing about Homestead is it’s nice and wide. There’s a lot of (tire) fall off here. We can race them hard. It’s not where we want to qualify, but it’s not all the way in the back either.”

The Ford EcoBoost 300 airs at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Click here for qualifying results.

 

NASCAR allowing Cup teams to purchase extra set of tires for race

By Dustin LongNov 18, 2017, 12:04 PM EST
Leave a comment

HOMESTEAD, Florida — NASCAR sent a memo to Cup teams Saturday morning that they can purchase an extra set of tires for Sunday’s season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Cup teams now will be allowed 10 sets for the race plus the set they start on. Last year, teams were allowed 12 sets plus the set they started on.

There is no change for Xfinity teams. They’ll have five sets of tires plus the set they have at the start of today’s race.

The move comes as Cup title contenders raised concerns about the tire limit for this race.

Teams were allowed fewer tires in half of the playoff races this season compared to last year. NASCAR cut allotments for some races after examining tire usage by teams with Goodyear. NASCAR sought to have the number of sets available closer to what had been used in previous races.

Rodney Childers, crew chief for championship contender Kevin Harvick, said earlier this week that “I don’t feel like there’s enough tires. The last thing you want to do is run out of tires with 40 laps to go and not be able to do anything or race for a championship at the end.”

He wasn’t alone in his concern earlier this week about the tire limit before Saturday’s change.

“Am I happy about it? Happy is definitely not a word I would use to describe it,” Brad Keselowski said of the tire limit Thursday. “I’m not sure how those decisions get made, but I’m told that it’s by people a lot smarter than me.  So I’m just going to go ahead and trust that they had a really, really good reason for it.”

 and on Facebook

 