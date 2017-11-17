Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Here’s the final 2017 Camping World Truck Series driver standings

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 17, 2017, 10:26 PM EST
Leave a comment

Christopher Bell won the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship in Friday’s Ford EcoBoost 200, with all four Championship 4 drivers finishing within four points of each other.

Bell finished with 4,035 points, 2016 Truck champ Johnny Sauter finished second in the standings with 4,034 points, rookie Austin Cindric finished third (4,032) and two-time series champ Matt Crafton finished fourth (4,031).

Click here for the final 2017 season driver standings.

MORE: Christopher Bell wins Truck Series championship, Chase Briscoe earns first career Truck win

MORE: Results, statistics from Ford EcoBoost 200 Truck season finale

Results, statistics from Ford EcoBoost 200 Truck season finale

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiNov 17, 2017, 10:36 PM EST
Leave a comment

Chase Briscoe earned his first Camping World Truck Series victory in Friday’s season-ending Ford EcoBoost 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

And while finishing second is supposed to be the first loser, it wasn’t for Christopher Bell, whose runner-up showing clinched the 2017 Truck Series championship for him.

Click here for the full results from Friday’s race.

MORE: Christopher Bell wins Truck Series championship, Chase Briscoe earns first career Truck win

MORE: Here’s the final 2017 Camping World Truck Series driver standings

 

Christopher Bell wins Truck title, Chase Briscoe earns first career series win

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiNov 17, 2017, 9:52 PM EST
Leave a comment

The first champion of the NASCAR Championship Weekend was crowned Friday night as Christopher Bell earned his first Camping World Truck Series title.

Chase Briscoe won the race, the Ford EcoBoost 200, leading a race-high 77 laps in the 134-lap event, while Bell captured the championship by finishing second.

“It’s a dream come true,” Bell told FS1. “These trucks are so good and they pay so much attention to all the detail that goes into these things, and that’s what makes these Tundras so fast. I’m just speechless.”

MORE: Results, statistics from Ford EcoBoost 200 Truck season finale

MORE: Here’s the final 2017 Camping World Truck Series driver standings

Bell, an Oklahoma native who turns 23 on Dec. 16, has already been announced to drive next season in the Xfinity Series for Joe Gibbs Racing. He ends the 2017 Truck campaign with five wins and 21 top-10s in 23 Truck races.

“To be see Christopher be able to mature and grow … it just goes to show these guys develop and we do a good job of developing these guys,” team owner Kyle Busch told FS1. “Erik Jones won our first driver’s championship and now with Christopher Bell bringing home our second, it just continues to solidify our legacy.”

Briscoe, who also turns 23 one day before his good friend Bell, helped send Brad Keselowski Racing out on a high note. BKR is closing after this season.

“This is a long time coming,” Briscoe told FS1. “I’m so proud of these guys to know they’re not going to have job next year, yet they continue to bring real good trucks even though we were outside of the playoffs. … For those guys to continue to believe in me, I’m so blessed and thankful.”

Briscoe was also named Truck Series Rookie of the Year.

Team owner Brad Keselowski, who will be vying for the NASCAR Cup championship on Sunday, told FS1 about Briscoe: “He has a big, bright future ahead of him and along with (BKR teammate) Austin Cindric and I’m just happy to play a role and help him out.”

The other Championship 4 contestants that came up short were 2016 Truck champ Johnny Sauter (finished third), Austin Cindric (fifth) and Matt Crafton (sixth).

We’ll have more information plus results and final season standings shortly. Please check back soon.

 

Starting lineup for Ford EcoBoost 400 NASCAR Cup title race

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiNov 17, 2017, 8:32 PM EST
Leave a comment

After making contact with both the outside wall and Chase Elliott last Sunday at Phoenix, Denny Hamlin failed to advance to Sunday’s Ford EcoBoost 400 Championship 4 race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

But that didn’t stop Hamlin — who has two career wins at the South Florida 1.5-mile track — from earning his second career pole for Sunday’s race.

Martin Truex Jr. — who has six wins on 1.5-mile tracks in his seven overall victories this season — was the highest qualifying Championship 4, starting on the front row alongside Hamlin.

The other Championship 4 drivers qualified third (Kyle Busch), fifth (Brad Keselowski) and ninth (Kevin Harvick).

Click here for the starting lineup for Sunday’s race.

Chip Ganassi meets with Danica Patrick about ‘fabulous opportunity’ to run Daytona and Indianapolis

By Nate RyanNov 17, 2017, 8:26 PM EST
1 Comment

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Chip Ganassi confirmed Friday he met with Danica Patrick and her representatives the past two days about running the Indianapolis 500 and Daytona 500 next season.

The car owner in NASCAR and IndyCar heartily endorses the concept announced Friday by Patrick, who plans to end her career after those two races, but Ganassi said negotiations weren’t far along.

“I think it’s a great idea for her to do that,” Ganassi told a small group of reporters after Cup qualifying at Homestead-Miami Speedway. “I think it’s a fabulous idea. I think it’s a fabulous marketing idea. It’s a fabulous opportunity.

“Obviously the business side of the deal has to work. I just learned about all this yesterday. That’s what has to be worked out. I’m a long way from saying, ‘Yes, I can do that.’”

Ganassi said Patrick’s team indicated it would be an option for her to do one or both races with his team. Asked by NBC Sports during her Friday news conference if she wanted to run both races with one team, Patrick said “that’s an option I suppose, but it doesn’t have to be.

“I think that when we’re talking about Daytona, it is what it is. There’s a lot of luck involved. To some degree, that doesn’t seem as critical. In IndyCar I think that it’s a little more, but I think there are probably a little bit more options as well. A little bit more flexibility there. I think it would make it easier, but I don’t think that it’s an absolute necessary.”

Ganassi and Roger Penske would be Patrick’s only options for running championship-caliber cars in both races with one team.

Penske wasn’t available for comment at Homestead-Miami Speedway most of Friday, but a Team Penske representative indicated the team hadn’t discussed the possibility with Patrick.

Would a one-team approach be the best option for running the two biggest races in the United States in the same season?

“That’s for her to decide,” Ganassi said. “I don’t know. I’m not the one doing it, she is. I would think it would be better to do it with one team.”

Because Chip Ganassi Racing and Team Penske don’t field the maximum allowable cars in Cup, they also would offer an option at Daytona that the four-car teams of Hendrick Motorsports, Stewart-Haas Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing can’t (NASCAR rules preclude teams entering five cars, even for a one-off situation).

Ganassi deflected questions about whether Patrick would bring sponsorship (“I don’t talk about that kind of stuff and who brings what”) or if he would have the same crew if Patrick ran both races for his team. He also didn’t have a deadline for deciding on Daytona, which is three months away.

“That’s a good question,” he said. “Like I said, I just learned about all this yesterday and today.”

But he is interested?

“I need to know more to be interested,” he said. “I need to know more. I need to talk to my people. There’s a lot of moving parts on a deal like that.”

There would be even more logistics if Ganassi attempted to also field an Indy 500 entry in 2018 for Cup star Kyle Larson, who has said he wants to run the Brickyard in May and become the latest to attempt the NASCAR-IndyCar doubleheader with the Coca-Cola 600.

“I haven’t even talked to him about it,” Ganassi said when asked about Larson running the Indianapolis 500 next year.

Ganassi’s IndyCar team is downsizing from four full-time entries to two next year. He wouldn’t rule out running Larson and Patrick at Indy next year but also added “I doubt I would do four (cars)” in the 102nd running of the race.