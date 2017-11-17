Friday’s schedule for Trucks, Cup and Xfinity at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Head games won’t work on Martin Truex Jr. before Sunday’s Cup championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The reason why is simple.

“I’ve already won,” Truex told NASCAR America’s Marty Snider. “I’ve already won in general. I know where I’m at. I know we have what it takes to get it done. I’m not going to let anybody stand in the way of that with words. Your talk is cheap, show me. I’m ready to just go out on the track and get the job done.”

It’s a very zen answer and attitude for Truex, who is gearing up for his second chance at a Cup title. He made it to the Championship 4 in 2015 but finished fourth in the standings.

Truex is the favorite to win the title Sunday after he earned a career-best seven victories this season. Six of them came on 1.5-mile tracks like Homestead.

“Any year but the last four years we’d be the champion right now,” Truex said, referring to the first four years of the elimination format. “So that in my opinion is a huge accomplishment. I’d never seen myself years ago getting to this level. … It’s all kind of a bonus.”

Those seven wins came amid a season where his girlfriend, Sherry Pollex, experienced a recurrence of her ovarian cancer; a team member died unexpectedly prior to the Kansas playoff race (which Truex won) and crew chief Cole Pearn’s best friend died the week before the No. 78 won at Watkins Glen.

To add to it, team owner Barney Visser won’t be in attendance Sunday as he recovers from surgery following a heart attack last week.

“I don’t need to win this championship to be anything,” Truex said. “I want to win it for me, I want to win it for all the right reasons. I don’t need to win it for fame or fortune or notoriety. I want it for me, I want it for my team because we deserve it and so people think we’re the best.”

