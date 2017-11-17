Friday’s schedule for Trucks, Cup and Xfinity at Homestead-Miami Speedway

The first of three NASCAR championships decided this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway takes place tonight in the Camping World Truck Series’ Ford EcoBoost 200.
The green flag will fall shortly after 8 p.m. ET. Johnny Sauter looks to win a second consecutive Truck crown, while Matt Crafton seeks his third Truck title. Vying for their first Truck championship are youngsters Christopher Bell and Austin Cindric.
The Cup Series will have one practice session and qualifying today, while the Xfinity Series will have two practices.
Here’s today’s schedule:
(All times EASTERN)
7 a.m. — Truck garage opens
8:30 – 9:25 a.m. – First Truck practice (Fox Sports 1)
10 – 10:55 a.m. – Final Truck practice (FS1)
10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Cup garage open
10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. – Xfinity garage open
12:30 – 1:55 p.m. – First Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)
2:30 – 3:25 p.m. – First Xfinity practice (NBCSN)
3:30 p.m. – Truck qualifying (single vehicle, two rounds) (FS1)
5 – 5:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)
6 p.m. – Truck driver/crew chief meeting
6:15 p.m. – Cup qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (NBCSN, MRN)
7:30 p.m. – Truck driver introductions
8 p.m. – Ford EcoBoost 200 (134 laps, 201 miles) (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)