NASCAR America: Martin Truex Jr. feels like he’s ‘already won’ with his career

Head games won’t work on Martin Truex Jr. before Sunday’s Cup championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
The reason why is simple.
“I’ve already won,” Truex told NASCAR America’s Marty Snider. “I’ve already won in general. I know where I’m at. I know we have what it takes to get it done. I’m not going to let anybody stand in the way of that with words. Your talk is cheap, show me. I’m ready to just go out on the track and get the job done.”
It’s a very zen answer and attitude for Truex, who is gearing up for his second chance at a Cup title. He made it to the Championship 4 in 2015 but finished fourth in the standings.
Truex is the favorite to win the title Sunday after he earned a career-best seven victories this season. Six of them came on 1.5-mile tracks like Homestead.
“Any year but the last four years we’d be the champion right now,” Truex said, referring to the first four years of the elimination format. “So that in my opinion is a huge accomplishment. I’d never seen myself years ago getting to this level. … It’s all kind of a bonus.”
Those seven wins came amid a season where his girlfriend, Sherry Pollex, experienced a recurrence of her ovarian cancer; a team member died unexpectedly prior to the Kansas playoff race (which Truex won) and crew chief Cole Pearn’s best friend died the week before the No. 78 won at Watkins Glen.
To add to it, team owner Barney Visser won’t be in attendance Sunday as he recovers from surgery following a heart attack last week.
“I don’t need to win this championship to be anything,” Truex said. “I want to win it for me, I want to win it for all the right reasons. I don’t need to win it for fame or fortune or notoriety. I want it for me, I want it for my team because we deserve it and so people think we’re the best.”
Daniel Hemric has never won a NASCAR race at any level.
Yet after working with three different crew chiefs in his rookie Xfinity season due to suspensions, the 26-year-old driver is one of the four who will compete for the championship on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).
Hemric and Richard Childress Racing’s No. 21 team will make a go of it against three JR Motorsports drivers.
Hemric spoke with NASCAR America’s Kelli Stavast at the championship media day about how his team made it this far in the playoffs.
“You’re going to work for an icon of the sport, what does that entail?” Hemric said. “To know that he was able to put different people in place, whatever the situation may be … We were able to overcome that because of the leader that Richard Childress is. To know you have a boss like that that’s done so much for our sport and done so much for me this year, that gives us a lot of confidence going into this weekend.”
If that confidence helps Hemric win the championship without winning the race, he would make history as the first driver to win a national NASCAR title without having won a race at any point in his NASCAR career.
Hard as it may seem to believe, there is just one race left in Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s NASCAR Cup career.
NASCAR America began a series last week that chronicles eight of Junior’s favorite memories of his career called “My Greatest 8.”
Today marks the eighth and final episode of the series.
Until 2004, no driver had swept a weekend of Xfinity and Cup races at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. became the first when he swept the fall weekend under the lights at the short track.
While his father won at Bristol nine times, the night race win for Earnhardt was his only Cup victory at Bristol.
In victory lane, Earnhardt coined one of his trademark phrases when he proclaimed, “It’s Bristol, baby!”
Prior to his final start at the track in August, Bristol Motor Speedway erected a large sign with the phrase outside the track.
Here’s the first seven segments of “My Greatest 8” that have aired in chronological order:
Monday, Nov. 6: First Xfinity championship in 1998 driving for Dale Earnhardt Inc.
Tuesday, Nov. 7: Wins second consecutive Xfinity championship in 1999.
Wednesday, Nov. 8: First career Cup win at Texas in 2000.
Thursday, Nov. 9: Wins 2000 All-Star race
Monday, Nov. 13: Wins 2001 Pepsi 400 at Daytona
Tuesday, Nov. 14: Wins 2004 Daytona 500
Wednesday, Nov. 15: Wins second Daytona 400
Two of the four Cup championship participants, Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski, are Ford drivers.
Both are competing for their second Cup titles. Harvick has been in the Championship 4 three times since the inception of the elimination playoff format in 2014 when he won the title. This is Keselowski’s first time in the Championship 4.
The drivers sat down with Marty Snider and Kelli Stavast at the championship media day in Miami ahead of Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Stavast asked Harvick how big a deal it was that he won at Texas two weeks ago after passing Martin Truex Jr. under green with less than 10 to go.
Six of Truex’s seven wins this year have come at 1.5-mile tracks, which is the length of Homestead-Miami Speedway.
“I think it was very significant,” Harvick said. “I feel like we’ve had the best car the last few times we’ve been on the mile-and-a-half tracks, haven’t capitalized on it every time. But the win at Texas, you almost don’t need to say anything because of the fact you passed the fastest guy in town to win the race.”
Snider asked Keselowski what his biggest concern will be on track Sunday that he can’t control.
“Probably the biggest thing that worries me that’s out of my control is just the cars that are really slow,” Keselowski said. “Some of the back marker cars and some of their strategies and so forth.”
