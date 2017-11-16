NASCAR America: Daniel Hemric: Team overcame obstacles thanks to Richard Childress’ leadership

Daniel Hemric has never won a NASCAR race at any level.

Yet after working with three different crew chiefs in his rookie Xfinity season due to suspensions, the 26-year-old driver is one of the four who will compete for the championship on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Hemric and Richard Childress Racing’s No. 21 team will make a go of it against three JR Motorsports drivers.

Hemric spoke with NASCAR America’s Kelli Stavast at the championship media day about how his team made it this far in the playoffs.

“You’re going to work for an icon of the sport, what does that entail?” Hemric said. “To know that he was able to put different people in place, whatever the situation may be … We were able to overcome that because of the leader that Richard Childress is. To know you have a boss like that that’s done so much for our sport and done so much for me this year, that gives us a lot of confidence going into this weekend.”

If that confidence helps Hemric win the championship without winning the race, he would make history as the first driver to win a national NASCAR title without having won a race at any point in his NASCAR career.

Watch the above video for the full interview.

