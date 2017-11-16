NASCAR America: Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s ‘My Greatest 8’ — ‘It’s Bristol, baby!’

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Hard as it may seem to believe, there is just one race left in Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s NASCAR Cup career.

NASCAR America began a series last week that chronicles eight of Junior’s favorite memories of his career called “My Greatest 8.”

Today marks the eighth and final episode of the series.

Until 2004, no driver had swept a weekend of Xfinity and Cup races at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. became the first when he swept the fall weekend under the lights at the short track.

While his father won at Bristol nine times, the night race win for Earnhardt was his only Cup victory at Bristol.

In victory lane, Earnhardt coined one of his trademark phrases when he proclaimed, “It’s Bristol, baby!”

Prior to his final start at the track in August, Bristol Motor Speedway erected a large sign with the phrase outside the track.

Here’s the first seven segments of “My Greatest 8” that have aired in chronological order:

Monday, Nov. 6: First Xfinity championship in 1998 driving for Dale Earnhardt Inc.

Tuesday, Nov. 7: Wins second consecutive Xfinity championship in 1999.

Wednesday, Nov. 8: First career Cup win at Texas in 2000.

Thursday, Nov. 9: Wins 2000 All-Star race

Monday, Nov. 13: Wins 2001 Pepsi 400 at Daytona

Tuesday, Nov. 14: Wins 2004 Daytona 500

Wednesday, Nov. 15: Wins second Daytona 400