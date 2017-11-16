NASCAR America: Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick preview Cup title race

Two of the four Cup championship participants, Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski, are Ford drivers.

Both are competing for their second Cup titles. Harvick has been in the Championship 4 three times since the inception of the elimination playoff format in 2014 when he won the title. This is Keselowski’s first time in the Championship 4.

The drivers sat down with Marty Snider and Kelli Stavast at the championship media day in Miami ahead of Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Stavast asked Harvick how big a deal it was that he won at Texas two weeks ago after passing Martin Truex Jr. under green with less than 10 to go.

Six of Truex’s seven wins this year have come at 1.5-mile tracks, which is the length of Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“I think it was very significant,” Harvick said. “I feel like we’ve had the best car the last few times we’ve been on the mile-and-a-half tracks, haven’t capitalized on it every time. But the win at Texas, you almost don’t need to say anything because of the fact you passed the fastest guy in town to win the race.”

Snider asked Keselowski what his biggest concern will be on track Sunday that he can’t control.

“Probably the biggest thing that worries me that’s out of my control is just the cars that are really slow,” Keselowski said. “Some of the back marker cars and some of their strategies and so forth.”

Watch Harvick’s video above and Keselowski’s video below for the full interviews.