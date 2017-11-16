Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick preview Cup title race

By Daniel McFadinNov 16, 2017, 6:31 PM EST
Two of the four Cup championship participants, Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski, are Ford drivers.

Both are competing for their second Cup titles. Harvick has been in the Championship 4 three times since the inception of the elimination playoff format in 2014 when he won the title. This is Keselowski’s first time in the Championship 4.

The drivers sat down with Marty Snider and Kelli Stavast at the championship media day in Miami ahead of Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Stavast asked Harvick how big a deal it was that he won at Texas two weeks ago after passing Martin Truex Jr. under green with less than 10 to go.

Six of Truex’s seven wins this year have come at 1.5-mile tracks, which is the length of Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“I think it was very significant,” Harvick said. “I feel like we’ve had the best car the last few times we’ve been on the mile-and-a-half tracks, haven’t capitalized on it every time. But the win at Texas, you almost don’t need to say anything because of the fact you passed the fastest guy in town to win the race.”

Snider asked Keselowski what his biggest concern will be on track Sunday that he can’t control.

“Probably the biggest thing that worries me that’s out of my control is just the cars that are really slow,” Keselowski said. “Some of the back marker cars and some of their strategies and so forth.”

Watch Harvick’s video above and Keselowski’s video below for the full interviews.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Championship driver interviews, Miami preview

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinNov 16, 2017, 4:30 PM EST
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and brings you the sights and sounds from the championship media day in Miami, Florida.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Dale Jarrett in Stamford, Connecticut. Kyle Petty joins them from NBC Charlotte while Marty Snider and Nate Ryan are at the Loews Hotel in Miami.

What to expect from today’s show:

  • The drivers have landed in Miami and NASCAR Championship Weekend is upon us. We sit down with each member of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series Championship 4 to get their mindset before taking the track at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
  • We’ll reveal the final selection made by Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his “Greatest 8” list of moments from his amazing career.







 

Kyle Busch on Brad Keselowski: ‘Sometimes you just don’t like a guy’

By Dustin LongNov 16, 2017, 4:25 PM EST
MIAMI BEACH, Florida — Kyle Busch was blunt Thursday when asked about the animosity between he and Brad Keselowski.

“Sometimes you just don’t like a guy,’’ Busch said during the press conference for the Cup title contenders at the Lowes Miami Beach. “I never ran into Matt Kenseth. I don’t think Matt Kenseth ever ran into me. There is a respect factor out there on the race track and you can certainly do a better job sometimes when you’re around some of those guys that you may or may not necessarily like.

“As once a wise man told me, I think it was Chase Elliott, I race those how they race me.’’

The history between Busch and Keselowski is marked with controversial moments, crashes and frustrated feelings.

After some bumping in an Xfinity race at Bristol in 2010, Busch returned the favor and Keselowski wrecked.

Their rivalry intensified in 2012 when Busch wrecked after contact from Keselowski on the last lap at Watkins Glen.

A year later, Keselowski wrecked after contact from Busch in an Xfinity race at Kansas.

Busch hit the wall after contact from Keselowski at Bristol in 2016.

At the start of the Xfinity race in June, Busch spun after contact from Keselowski. Then at Watkins Glen this year, they both spun after Busch made an aggressive move through the inner loop.

At the start of the playoffs, Keselowski’s complained about Toyota’s dominance and went to Twitter to express his disappointment with NASCAR for allowing it to happen. Busch responded with a strong message to Keselowski.

Keselowski was more diplomatic about the feelings toward Busch.

“I haven’t really thought about it,’’ he said. “I think looking through this weekend there’s four of us up here on this stage and for probably both of us it’s not enough to beat each other, we’ve got to beat everyone to win the championship. From my perspective (it would be) a little bit foolish to get caught up with any one person. I do think that both of us are fortunate to have great cars, great teams and when you run up at the front a lot things are going to happen. I feel like where we’re at in the sport right now, we’re both going to be here for a long time to come.

“If you looked across the field, every one has had some run-ins with each other. Probably all four of us have probably run into each other through the course of our careers. That’s part of the fun of the sport as well.’’

Miami represents final race for many Cup drivers with current teams

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinNov 16, 2017, 3:30 PM EST
In case you haven’t heard, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is making his final Cup start this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

He will retire from Cup competition after his last race driving Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 88 Chevrolet. He will be replaced by Alex Bowman next season.

But the 14-time most popular driver is one of many drivers making their last start with their current team.

The driver landscape in Cup will shift dramatically following Sunday’s Ford EcoBoost 400 (3:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

Here’s a breakdown of the rest of the drivers making final starts with their current teams.

Matt Kenseth – Making final start in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 20 Toyota in likely his last Cup race. Will be replaced in 2018 by Erik Jones. Kenseth has driven the No. 20 since 2013.

Erik Jones – Last start in Furniture Row Racing’s No. 77 Toyota after one season in the car, which the team won’t run in 2018 due to a lack of sponsorship. (Announcement made July 11)

Danica Patrick – Last start in Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 10 Ford, which she has driven since 2013. Losing ride due to lack of sponsorship. Will be replaced by Aric Almirola in 2018. (Announcement made Sept. 12)

Aric Almirola – Last start in Richard Petty Motorsports’ No. 43 Ford, which he has driven since 2012. He will be replaced by Darrell Wallace Jr. in 2018 as he moves to Stewart-Haas Racing. (Announcement made Nov. 8)

Kasey Kahne – Last start in Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 5 Chevrolet, which he has driven since 2012. Losing ride due to lack of sponsorship. He will be replaced by Xfinity Series driver William Byron in 2018 as the No. 5 will become the No. 24. Kahne will drive the No. 95 Chevrolet for Leavine Family Racing. (Announcement made Sept. 19)

Michael McDowell – Last start in Leavine Family Racing’s No. 95 Chevrolet, which he began driving in 2014 as an part-time ride. It became a full-time effort this season.

Ryan Blaney – Last start in Wood Brothers Racing’s No. 21 Ford, which he began driving part-time in 2015. He became a full-time driver in 2016. He will join Team Penske in 2018 driving the No. 12 Ford. Blaney will be replaced by Paul Menard(Announcement made July 26)

Paul Menard – Last start in Richard Childress Racing’s No. 27 Chevrolet, which he has driven since 2011. RCR has not announced plans for the No. 27 next season. Menard will be the 44th driver to compete for Wood Brothers Racing as he takes over the No. 21 Ford. (Announcement made July 26)

Landon Cassill – Last start in Front Row Motorsports’ No. 34 Ford, which he began driving this season. He joined Front Row Motorsports in 2016 driving the No. 38 Ford. FRM has not announced a new driver for the No. 34. Cassill has not announced his plans for 2018. (Announcement made on Oct. 9)

MORE: The future of Kurt Busch is still unknown. Busch has driven Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 41 Ford since 2014. The team announced in August it wasn’t picking up the option on his contract. Busch said after winning the pole at Texas two weeks ago that he and the team were still in negotiations.

“That’s our goal, is to have Kurt back in that car for next year,” co-owner Tony Stewart said at the time.

Weekend schedule for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Trucks in Miami

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiNov 16, 2017, 3:00 PM EST
One and done.

That tells the story of this weekend’s action at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series will contest their respective final races of the season, each deciding a championship.

The Truck Series races Friday night in the Ford EcoBoost 200, the Xfinity Series on Saturday afternoon in the Ford EcoBoost 300 and the NASCAR season wraps up with Sunday’s Ford EcoBoost 400 Cup championship race.

Here is this weekend’s schedule:

(All times are EASTERN)

FRIDAY, Nov. 17

7 a.m. — Truck garage opens

8:30 – 9:25 a.m. – First Truck practice (Fox Sports 1)

10 – 10:55 a.m. – Final Truck practice (FS1)

10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

12:30 – 1:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)

2:30 – 3:25 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

3:30 p.m. – Truck qualifying (single vehicle, two rounds) (FS1)

5 – 5:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

6 p.m. – Truck driver/crew chief meeting

6:15 p.m. – Cup qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (NBCSN, MRN)

7:30 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

8 p.m. – Ford EcoBoost 200 Truck race (134 laps, 201 miles) (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

SATURDAY, Nov. 18

7:30 a.m. — Xfinity garage open

8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

10 – 10:55 a.m. – Cup practice (CNBC, MRN)

11:15 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (CNBC)

12:45 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

1 – 1:50 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

3 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

3:30 p.m. – Ford EcoBoost 300 Xfinity race (200 laps, 300 miles) (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

SUNDAY, Nov. 19

9 a.m. — Cup garage opens

12:30 p.m. — Cup driver/crew chief meeting

1:50 p.m. — Cup driver introductions

2:30 p.m. — Ford EcoBoost 400 Cup race (267 laps, 400.5 miles) (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)