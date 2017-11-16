Miami represents final race for many Cup drivers with current teams

Aric Almirola – Last start in Richard Petty Motorsports’ No. 43 Ford, which he has driven since 2012. He will be replaced by Darrell Wallace Jr. in 2018 as he moves to Stewart-Haas Racing. (Announcement made Nov. 8)
Kasey Kahne – Last start in Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 5 Chevrolet, which he has driven since 2012. Losing ride due to lack of sponsorship. He will be replaced by Xfinity Series driver William Byron in 2018 as the No. 5 will become the No. 24. Kahne will drive the No. 95 Chevrolet for Leavine Family Racing. (Announcement made Sept. 19)
Michael McDowell – Last start in Leavine Family Racing’s No. 95 Chevrolet, which he began driving in 2014 as an part-time ride. It became a full-time effort this season.
Ryan Blaney – Last start in Wood Brothers Racing’s No. 21 Ford, which he began driving part-time in 2015. He became a full-time driver in 2016. He will join Team Penske in 2018 driving the No. 12 Ford. Blaney will be replaced by Paul Menard. (Announcement made July 26)
Paul Menard – Last start in Richard Childress Racing’s No. 27 Chevrolet, which he has driven since 2011. RCR has not announced plans for the No. 27 next season. Menard will be the 44th driver to compete for Wood Brothers Racing as he takes over the No. 21 Ford. (Announcement made July 26)
Landon Cassill – Last start in Front Row Motorsports’ No. 34 Ford, which he began driving this season. He joined Front Row Motorsports in 2016 driving the No. 38 Ford. FRM has not announced a new driver for the No. 34. Cassill has not announced his plans for 2018. (Announcement made on Oct. 9)
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and brings you the sights and sounds from the championship media day in Miami, Florida.
Carolyn Manno hosts with Dale Jarrett in Stamford, Connecticut. Kyle Petty joins them from NBC Charlotte while Marty Snider and Nate Ryan are at the Loews Hotel in Miami.
What to expect from today’s show:
The drivers have landed in Miami and NASCAR Championship Weekend is upon us. We sit down with each member of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series Championship 4 to get their mindset before taking the track at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
We’ll reveal the final selection made by Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his “Greatest 8” list of moments from his amazing career.
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.
“Sometimes you just don’t like a guy,’’ Busch said during the press conference for the Cup title contenders at the Lowes Miami Beach. “I never ran into Matt Kenseth. I don’t think Matt Kenseth ever ran into me. There is a respect factor out there on the race track and you can certainly do a better job sometimes when you’re around some of those guys that you may or may not necessarily like.
“As once a wise man told me, I think it was Chase Elliott, I race those how they race me.’’
The history between Busch and Keselowski is marked with controversial moments, crashes and frustrated feelings.
After some bumping in an Xfinity race at Bristol in 2010, Busch returned the favor and Keselowski wrecked.
Their rivalry intensified in 2012 when Busch wrecked after contact from Keselowski on the last lap at Watkins Glen.
A year later, Keselowski wrecked after contact from Busch in an Xfinity race at Kansas.
Busch hit the wall after contact from Keselowski at Bristol in 2016.
At the start of the Xfinity race in June, Busch spun after contact from Keselowski. Then at Watkins Glen this year, they both spun after Busch made an aggressive move through the inner loop.
At the start of the playoffs, Keselowski’s complained about Toyota’s dominance and went to Twitter to express his disappointment with NASCAR for allowing it to happen. Busch responded with a strong message to Keselowski.
We are all in for a rude awakening. Haven't seen NASCAR let a manufacturer get this far ahead since the 70s https://t.co/LttpCz9vJZ
Keselowski was more diplomatic about the feelings toward Busch.
“I haven’t really thought about it,’’ he said. “I think looking through this weekend there’s four of us up here on this stage and for probably both of us it’s not enough to beat each other, we’ve got to beat everyone to win the championship. From my perspective (it would be) a little bit foolish to get caught up with any one person. I do think that both of us are fortunate to have great cars, great teams and when you run up at the front a lot things are going to happen. I feel like where we’re at in the sport right now, we’re both going to be here for a long time to come.
“If you looked across the field, every one has had some run-ins with each other. Probably all four of us have probably run into each other through the course of our careers. That’s part of the fun of the sport as well.’’
That tells the story of this weekend’s action at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
The NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series will contest their respective final races of the season, each deciding a championship.
The Truck Series races Friday night in the Ford EcoBoost 200, the Xfinity Series on Saturday afternoon in the Ford EcoBoost 300 and the NASCAR season wraps up with Sunday’s Ford EcoBoost 400 Cup championship race.
Here is this weekend’s schedule:
(All times are EASTERN)
FRIDAY, Nov. 17
7 a.m. — Truck garage opens
8:30 – 9:25 a.m. – First Truck practice (Fox Sports 1)
10 – 10:55 a.m. – Final Truck practice (FS1)
10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Cup garage open
10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. – Xfinity garage open
12:30 – 1:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)
2:30 – 3:25 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)
3:30 p.m. – Truck qualifying (single vehicle, two rounds) (FS1)
5 – 5:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)
6 p.m. – Truck driver/crew chief meeting
6:15 p.m. – Cup qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (NBCSN, MRN)
Here’s a look at each of the candidates to become the 28th different Xfinity Series champion.
Justin Allgaier – JR Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet
Of the top 10 drivers in laps led this season, Allgaier is one of two Xfinity Series regulars.
Through 32 races, Allgaier has led a career-best 495 laps. His previous high was 222 in 2010. The next highest total belongs to Byron, who has led 262 laps.
The 31-year-old driver is in the Championship 4 for the second year in a row. The big difference this season is that he enters the season finale with two wins after going winless in 2016.
Allgaier qualified for the playoffs early with a win at Phoenix in March. He didn’t return to victory lane until the regular-season finale at his home track of Chicagoland Speedway.
He heads to Homestead with 10 top fives and 17 top 10s. Four of those top fives came on 1.5-mile tracks. In seven starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Allgaier’s best finish was sixth last year. It is his only top-10 finish at the track.
Sadler has strapped himself in to compete in NASCAR points races 819 times in his career.
But in none of those races – in the Cup, Xfinity or Camping World Truck Series – has the 42-year-old driver clinched a NASCAR title.
Sadler has finished in the top five in the Xfinity standings six times in his nine full-time seasons on the circuit. That number will rise to seven on Saturday no matter the outcome of the Ford EcoBoost 300.
One stat he doesn’t want to add to is the number of times he’s finished runner-up to the Xfinity champion.
His second-place finish to Daniel Suarez last year was the third occurrence.
“I’m definitely looking for redemption this year,” Sadler told NBC Sports in May. “Believe me, I don’t need any extra incentive to want to win a championship.”
Elliott is one of two championship drivers who haven’t won this season. The other is Hemric.
However, Sadler has been wearing his competition down with consistency, reaching the championship race through 12 top fives and 24 top 10s, both highs among Xfinity regulars.
“We’ve met our goals,” Sadler said after the Phoenix race. “We’re back in a one-race shootout at Homestead and we’ve saved our best car for there. So we’re very optimistic for when we get to Homestead. Just ready to get the weekend going. That was our goal when we went to Daytona in the beginning of the season and we’ve met our goal and that’s all we can ask for.”
If Sadler prevails with the first NASCAR title of his career, he’d be the third-oldest champion in Xfinity history at 42 years, 6 months and 19 days. He (or Hemric) could also be the second winless champion in Xfinity history (Austin Dillon, 2013).
Sadler is the father figure of the playoff drivers by an average of 16.6 years. The biggest age gap is 23 years between him and 19-year-old JR Motorsports teammate, William Byron.
William Byron – JR Motorsports’ No. 9 Chevrolet
Like Sadler, Byron is also looking for redemption from last season.
Byron looks to claim his first NASCAR title before departing for the Cup Series and his third consecutive rookie season, this time driving the No. 24 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports.
Byron entered the Xfinity Series after a year in the Camping World Truck Series. He won a rookie-record six races before a blown engine at Phoenix kept him from being among the Championship 4 in a race he won.
“This year we made sure that didn’t happen,” Byron said after winning last weekend at Phoenix. “We executed well. We had a lot of adversity I feel like through the playoffs. We’ve just had different things, weird things happen. We’ve been able to rebound from those. … We’ve been able to get a good finish and that’s what matters (in Miami).”
Byron heads to the 1.5-mile Homestead-Miami Speedway with 11 top fives and 21 top 10s.
Unlike four of his Truck wins, none of Byron’s four Xfinity victories have come at a 1.5-mile track. His only finish better than seventh (three times) was fourth two weeks ago at Texas Motor Speedway.
Only five years removed from his beginnings on the online racing simulator iRacing, Byron is one of four full-time Xfinity regulars to have won this year.
Should he win Saturday’s race – and the championship – he would enter a four-way tie for most wins by a rookie (Greg Biffle, 2001; Kyle Busch, 2004; Carl Edwards, 2005).
He’d also join his future Hendrick teammate Chase Elliott in being the only rookies to ever win the Xfinity title.
“Those are the moments you live for and you hope to get that excited about anything as your career goes,” Hemric said afterward. “I’m just very fortunate … it’s my rookie season, we’ve been through a lot together.”
Hemric clinched his championship spot while capping off a four-race stretch that saw him without his primary crew chief, car chief and an engineer. All had been suspended due a weight that fell off his No. 21 Chevrolet during practice at Dover in the first round.
Randall Burnett, who was Hemric’s interim crew chief in those four races, will remain in the position for the season finale.
Before Phoenix, Hemric finished seventh (Charlotte), 18th (Kansas) and 14th (Texas).
The fifth-place finish at Phoenix was his seventh top five of the year, but just his second in the playoffs.
Only one of his top fives, at Chicagoland, came on a 1.5-mile track.
“The heart of this group has done an unbelievable job just rebounding and sticking together and coming through the struggles with out heads held high and making the most of every weekend, and that’s why as a rookie group together we’ve been able to accomplish the things we have.”
While he and Sadler both hope to win their first race of the season, Hemric is also looking for his first NASCAR win overall.
Hemric would make history if he were to win the championship without having won a race in any of NASCAR’s three national touring series.
Said Hemric: “Hopefully we’ve saved our best for last.”