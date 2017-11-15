Two Xfinity teams penalized for lug nut violations at Phoenix

Joe Gibbs Racing on Wednesday announced that Chris Gayle will continue as crew chief for Erik Jones next season.
Gayle has been Jones’ crew chief this season in the latter’s rookie NASCAR Cup campaign in the No. 77 Toyota Camry of Furniture Row Racing.
Jones and Gayle will now move from the No. 77 after this season to the JGR No. 20 Toyota Camry in the 2018 season.
“I’m very excited to work with Erik again in 2018 and continue to build on our rookie season of 2017,” Gayle said in a media release. “I think the lessons we learned together this year will be invaluable to us next season.
“I’m also very excited to be coming back to JGR and work with all the great people and familiar faces in that organization.”
Gayle had previously worked with JGR before moving to FRR and Jones for 2017. He spent four years as a crew chief in the Xfinity Series with JGR, working with several drivers including Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Elliott Sadler, Jones and others following a successful career as a race engineer for JGR.
During his four years as a crew chief in the NXS, Gayle earned 20 wins, including one with Jones at Chicagoland Speedway in 2015, 52 top-five finishes, 91 top-10 finishes and 17 pole starting positions.
In their first NASCAR Cup season together, Jones and Gayle have combined thus far for five top-5 finishes, 14 top-10s and one pole.
Their best performance to date was runner-up in the August race at Bristol, where Jones led 260 laps before being overtaken by Kyle Busch for the win.
Jones enters this weekend’s season-ending race at Miami holding a 14-point lead over future JGR teammate Daniel Suarez for Sunoco Rookie of the Year.
A 2015 Cup championship trophy sits in crew chief Adam Stevens’ office so he can see it every day.
“I kind of like to be reminded every time I come to work what we’re racing for and what the hard work we put in day in and day out and night in and night out and through all the grind of the season what it’s all for,’’ Stevens said.
He seeks another championship trophy with his driver, Kyle Busch, among the four racing for a title in Sunday’s season finale in Miami (3 p.m. ET, NBC).
Cup teams will be allowed nine sets for the race plus the set they use in qualifying. Last year, teams had 12 sets available plus they could also use a set from practice.
Fewer sets of tires could mean more difficult decisions for crew chiefs, especially if there are a number of cautions.
“I think it changes a lot,’’ said Rodney Childers, crew chief for Kevin Harvick.
Childers noted that in 2014 when he and Harvick won the title, they used 11 sets of tires in the 400-mile race.
“I don’t feel like there’s enough tires,’’ Childers said of the allotment for Sunday’s race. “The last thing you want to do is run out of tires with 40 laps to go and not be able to do anything or race for a championship at the end. I’ve been trying to push a little bit, see if we can’t get an extra set for the race.’’
The concern among crew chiefs is that tires could be critical because how much they wear at Homestead-MiamiSpeedway. Greg Stucker, Goodyear director of racing, notes that the track has become one of the highest wear tracks on the circuit.
That’s just one of many concerns crew chiefs have entering the weekend. Paul Wolfe, crew chief for Brad Keselowski, has additional worries. His team has struggled to find speed in the playoffs. Keselowski has finished ahead of Truex twice in the first nine playoff races but neither were at 1.5-mile speedways, the length of Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Keselowski has been slower than Truex and Harvick in green flag speed and on restarts in all four of the playoff races on 1.5-mile tracks this season.
“We’ve just got to go down there and make speed,’’ Wolfe said. “That’s kind of as simple as it is. I feel good about what we’re bringing down there. I don’t know if it’ll be enough, but I’m proud of the effort that we’ve put in.’’
Truex and crew chief Cole Pearn arrive as what some will view as the favorite with seven victories this season, including six on 1.5-mile speedways. Pearn is fine with that role. It’s much better than in 2015, when the team entered the season finale as an underdog.
“I think at that point we were just thrilled to have made it, and I think we didn’t really know what to do,’’ he said. “It was like a dog chasing the car, we finally caught the car and we didn’t know what to do with it.
“This past year and the year before we really tried to take more time and get ourselves prepared for Homestead itself. So I think, obviously, we won’t see that until this weekend, but it’s been in our mind for a long time, and really trying to get ourselves prepared for this race and probably have put more emphasis on it than we would have if we hadn’t have gone through what we did in 2015.’’
For more than half the season, Martin Truex Jr. has been the driver everyone else chased.
That’s how often the Furniture Row Racing driver has been atop the series standings, beginning after his third-place finish in the Coke 600 in May.
The 37-year-old driver has put together the best season of his full-time Cup career, which began in 2006. He has scored seven wins, six of them at 1.5-mile tracks. Those wins bring his career total to 14.
Three years ago when he and crew chief Cole Pearn joined the Denver-based FRR, Truex had two wins in eight seasons.
A year after Truex finished 24th in the standings with one top five and five tops 10 in 2014, Truex went to his first Championship 4 and finished fourth. He gets his second shot at a title this weekend.
Crew chief: Cole Pearn
2017 wins: 7, (Las Vegas, Kansas I & II, Charlotte II, Watkins Glen, Chicagoland, Kentucky)
2017 top 10s: 25
Laps Led: 2,175 (first in series)
Championship 4 history: Made it in 2015, finished fourth.
Memorable race: Truex survived two restarts in the final 10 laps at Charlotte in October to advance to the Round of 8.
Playoff march: Won the opener at Chicagoland to advance for the second year in a row; Won at Charlotte in Round of 12 to advance; Clinched spot in championship race based on points after Texas race in Round of 8..
Why Truex will win the title: Been the dominant car on 1.5-mile tracks all season and he has finished outside the top five in the playoffs just once (Talladega).
Why Truex won’t win the title: Something unexpected, like a broken part or miscues on pit road, are Truex’s biggest concern.