Joe Gibbs Racing 2018 Xfinity lineup: Christopher Bell, Brandon Jones, Ryan Preece

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 15, 2017, 3:00 PM EST
Joe Gibbs Racing announced Wednesday it will campaign three full-timeXfinity cars in 2018:

Bell will drive the No. 20 Toyota Camry. His crew chief will be Jason Ratcliff, whose final stint with Matt Kenseth in the Cup Series is Sunday in Miami.

Bell has made seven Xfinity starts this season, scoring his first series win Oct. 21 at Kansas.

Bell is still in contention for the Truck championship, which will be decided in Friday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

  • After two-plus full-time Xfinity seasons with Richard Childress Racing, Brandon Jones moves to a similar full-time ride with JGR.

Brandon Jones will drive the No. 19 Toyota Camry. Chris Gabehart will be his crew chief.

Eric Phillips will serve as crew chief for Preece and the other drivers when they are behind the wheel of the No. 18.

Preece has made three Xfinity starts this season, with top-five finishes in each, including his first career win July 29 at Iowa Speedway. He will race in Saturday’s season-ending event.

Preece will drive an undetermined number of races in 2018. Busch, the all-time Xfinity wins leader with 91, will start a maximum of seven races. Fellow Cup drivers Hamlin, Erik Jones and Suarez will fill out the remaining races.

Cup Championship 4 profile: Martin Truex Jr.

By Daniel McFadinNov 15, 2017, 4:00 PM EST
For more than half the season,  Martin Truex Jr. has been the driver everyone else chased.

That’s how often the Furniture Row Racing driver has been atop the series standings, beginning after his third-place finish in the Coke 600 in May.

The 37-year-old driver has put together the best season of his full-time Cup career, which began in 2006. He has scored seven wins, six of them at 1.5-mile tracks. Those wins bring his career total to 14.

Three years ago when he and crew chief Cole Pearn joined the Denver-based FRR, Truex had two wins in eight seasons.

A year after Truex finished 24th in the standings with one top five and five tops 10 in 2014, Truex went to his first Championship 4 and finished fourth. He gets his second shot at a title this weekend.

MARTIN TRUEX JR.
Crew chief: Cole Pearn
2017 wins: 7,  (Las Vegas, Kansas I & II, Charlotte II, Watkins Glen, Chicagoland, Kentucky)
2017 top 10s: 25
Laps Led: 2,175 (first in series)
Championship 4 history: Made it in 2015, finished fourth.
Memorable race: Truex survived two restarts in the final 10 laps at Charlotte in October to advance to the Round of 8.
Playoff march: Won the opener at Chicagoland to advance for the second year in a row; Won at Charlotte in Round of 12 to advance; Clinched spot in championship race based on points after Texas race in Round of 8..
Why Truex will win the title: Been the dominant car on 1.5-mile tracks all season and he has finished outside the top five in the playoffs just once (Talladega).
Why Truex won’t win the title: Something unexpected, like a broken part or miscues on pit road, are Truex’s biggest concern.

Cup Championship 4 profile: Kyle Busch

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 15, 2017, 3:00 PM EST
Following a devastating wreck in the 2015 Xfinity Series opener at Daytona International Speedway, Kyle Busch came back to win his first Cup championship that season.

Busch missed the first 11 races recovering from his injuries but made up for lost time by earning a career-best five wins that season (he also has five this season), including the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway that clinched the Cup title for him.

But Busch has carried somewhat of an asterisk next to his name in that championship season in the eyes of some fans, who feel he won the title without a full 36-race, season-long effort.

Now, the younger Busch brother has a chance to finally put those criticisms to rest by winning the championship Sunday.

KYLE BUSCH

Crew chief: Adam Stevens

2017 wins: 5 (Pocono II, Bristol II, Loudon II, Dover II, Martinsville II)

2017 Top 10s: 21

Laps Led: 1,980 (second in series)

Championship 4 history: Won it in 2015; Made it in 2016, finished third.

Memorable race: Passed Martin Truex Jr. with 33 laps to go to cap off a dominating performance in second playoff race at Loudon, leading 187 of 300 laps. He then doubled up by also winning the following week at Dover.

Playoff march: Started slow with 15th-place finish at Chicagoland, but then won at Loudon to earn automatic berth in Round of 12, then won at Dover. He struggled in Round of 12: 29th at Charlotte and 27th at Talladega, but 10th place at Kansas was enough to advance to Round of 8. Martinsville win put him into championship race.

Why Busch will win the title: Capped off 2015 championship run with win at Homestead. Now, with more attention focused on Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick, that’s exactly the best position for Busch to be in, as he thrives in situations like this. Also, Adam Stevens is one of the best crew chiefs in the game. If the race is decided on strategy, it’ll be because of Stevens.

Why Busch won’t win the title: Homestead hasn’t exactly been friendly to Busch. In 12 starts, he has one win, two top fives and only five top 10s.

Cup Championship 4 profile: Brad Keselowski

By Dustin LongNov 15, 2017, 2:00 PM EST
A former champion, Brad Keselowski, seeks more. He knows that 31 men have won Cup titles but only 15 have won multiple championships. It is that elite category of multi-time champions he’s long wanted to join.

He’ll get the chance Sunday in Miami, the first time he’s competed for a championship in the one-race format that has determined the champ since 2014.

Keselowski, the 2012 series champion, enters Miami after taking the final transfer spot last weekend at Phoenix with a 16th-place finish. It was a struggle, but he made it.

“I don’t know why things opened up this way,’’ Keselowski said after the Phoenix race. “I don’t know why in the past two or three years the doors have closed in strange ways … really the last three years we’ve broken parts that should never break and been eliminated out of this whole format with much faster cars than we’ve had this year.

“Who’s to say? It’s just part of the ebbs and flows and how racing smiles on you and frowns on you at times.’’

BRAD KESELOWSKI

Crew chief: Paul Wolfe

2017 wins: 3 (Atlanta, Martinsville I, Talladega II)

2017 Top 10s: 20

Laps Led: 777 (fifth in series)

Championship 4 history: First time in championship round.

Memorable race: Texas earlier this month. His car suffered damage in an incident with Kyle Busch on the first lap and fell back to 39th after repairs. Keselowski rallied to finish fifth, giving him the cushion to advance to the championship round after Phoenix.

Playoff march: Three top-10 finishes allowed him to advance via points out of the Round of 16. His Talladega win in the Round of 12 moved him to the Round of 8. He advanced to the finals via points after Phoenix.

Why Keselowski will win the title: While he’s not been the strongest car on 1.5-mile tracks, he can take solace in that Jimmie Johnson was the slowest of the four title cars last year and came out with the championship. Just needs to put himself in the right spot and avoid trouble.

Why Keselowski won’t win the title: He has finished ahead of Martin Truex Jr. only twice in the first nine races of the playoffs and both were on tracks other than 1.5-mile speedways (Talladega and New Hampshire).

Cup Championship 4 profile: Kevin Harvick

By Jerry BonkowskiNov 15, 2017, 1:00 PM EST
Kevin Harvick was the first driver to win the championship under the current Cup playoff elimination format in 2014.

He’s reached the championship round in three of its four years.

Now he looks to become the first multi-time winner under the new format.

It has been a season more of consistency than spectacular outings for Harvick. He comes to Miami with two wins, fewest of the four championship contenders, but is second to only Martin Truex Jr. in top-10 finishes (25 to 22).

Also of note, Harvick’s two wins are his fewest since 2012, when he won only one race. While he hasn’t lived up to his nickname of “The Closer” as much as in past seasons, it has still been a good season for the driver of the No. 4.

That Harvick and Stewart-Haas Racing are in the championship round in their first year after transitioning from Chevrolet to Ford power is a testament to the team’s ability to make changes and its versatility.

It also means a lot to Ford, which has two entries in the championship round, as does Toyota, but can claim bragging rights over Chevrolet, which has no cars vying for the championship.

KEVIN HARVICK

Crew chief: Rodney Childers

2017 wins: 2 (Sonoma, Texas II)

2017 Top 10s: 22

Laps Led: 850 (fourth in series)

Championship 4 history: Won it in 2014; Made it in 2015, finished third.

Memorable race: Passed Martin Truex Jr. with 10 laps to go nearly two weeks ago at Texas Motor Speedway and continued to the checkered flag. It was Harvick’s first career Cup win at TMS.

Playoff march: Started march to Miami with third-place finish at Chicagoland; had five top-five finishes – including win at Texas – in first nine races. Win at Texas in Round of 8 punched his ticket to Miami.

Why Harvick will win the title: Homestead-Miami Speedway is one of his favorite and more successful tracks. Has finished first (2014), second (2015) and third (2016) in last three races there and has 14 top-10 finishes in 16 starts there. Also, Childers is one of the top crew chiefs in the sport.

Why Harvick won’t win the title: Ford was dominant early in the season, winning five of the first 10 races, including the Daytona 500. But since, Toyota has won 14 races since (15 overall), including seven of the first nine playoff races. Truex and Busch will have to be taken out or suffer mechanical failure for Harvick to have a chance at the title.