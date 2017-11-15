Joe Gibbs Racing 2018 Xfinity lineup: Christopher Bell, Brandon Jones, Ryan Preece

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Joe Gibbs Racing announced Wednesday it will campaign three full-timeXfinity cars in 2018:

Christopher Bell moves from driving a Truck for Kyle Busch Motorsports to a full-time Xfinity ride with JGR.

Bell will drive the No. 20 Toyota Camry. His crew chief will be Jason Ratcliff, whose final stint with Matt Kenseth in the Cup Series is Sunday in Miami.

Bell has made seven Xfinity starts this season, scoring his first series win Oct. 21 at Kansas.

Bell is still in contention for the Truck championship, which will be decided in Friday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

After two-plus full-time Xfinity seasons with Richard Childress Racing, Brandon Jones moves to a similar full-time ride with JGR.

Brandon Jones will drive the No. 19 Toyota Camry. Chris Gabehart will be his crew chief.

The third JGR car, the No. 18 Toyota Camry, will be driven much of the season by Ryan Preece, as well as several starts that feature NASCAR Cup drivers Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones and Daniel Suarez.

Something I've worked for, for so many years. Finally achieving a part of the goal I have been trying to achieve, means the world. Close friends know, when I received that phone call, it was like the world was lifted off my back. Truly blessed. Thank you @JoeGibbsRacing #18in2018 — Ryan Preece (@RyanPreece_) November 15, 2017

Eric Phillips will serve as crew chief for Preece and the other drivers when they are behind the wheel of the No. 18.

Preece has made three Xfinity starts this season, with top-five finishes in each, including his first career win July 29 at Iowa Speedway. He will race in Saturday’s season-ending event.

Preece will drive an undetermined number of races in 2018. Busch, the all-time Xfinity wins leader with 91, will start a maximum of seven races. Fellow Cup drivers Hamlin, Erik Jones and Suarez will fill out the remaining races.